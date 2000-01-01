Diplomatic Enclave: Political turbulence

Political turmoil in the neighbourhood is always a cause of concern in the region. In South Asia, political turbulence has acquired an additional dimension with the seeming overtones of India-China rivalry becoming a point of contention in domestic politics. There have been strongly contested elections in Nepal, Pakistan, and Maldives through this year with elections due in Bangladesh towards the end of the year and the current political upheaval in Sri Lanka.

Rumour mills in Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and to a limited extent in Bhutan credited the China-India rivalry to have flown into domestic politics. Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli’s election campaign had effectively projected him as a strong leader standing up to big brother, India. The autocratic leader of Maldives, Abdulla Yameen was deemed pro-China because of his affinity to Beijing and the number of Chinese projects initiated during his term.

China has set a blistering pace in its foray into the South Asian region, with its lavish offers of financial and developmental assistance for the small emerging economies. China’s increasing presence in South Asia has led to a sharp contestation between China and India and western countries, who have warily watched Beijing tying up huge infrastructure projects, including strategic port projects across the Indian Ocean region.

Beijing has usually chosen to ignore political turmoil in a country and continued to deal with the government in power, however unpopular the leadership may be. In Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapakse drew political and economic support from China and its ever available assistance for mega infrastructure projects, till he lost the presidential elections. In Maldives as well, China continued to back the Yameen government even after it lost public support and was internationally condemned for undemocratic actions. While China’s approach has helped it increase its influence in these countries, it has also raised the ire of the opposition parties.

China has had to face the cancellation of a major contract in Malaysia after the change in the government that brought the doughty 93-year veteran, Mahathir Mohammed back to power in Kaula Lumpur. The Chinese financed Myitsone dam project was suspended under public pressure by the military junta in Myanmar in 2011. But the beleaguered Myanmar government has recently concluded a contract for a deep sea port in the Rakhine province on the Bay of Bengal.

Maldives is to have a new government headed by newly elected President Ibrahim Solih this week. China has rejected claims that Maldives has a debt burden of over US $3 billion mostly accruing to China as “highly exaggerated”. Beijing had provided Maldives with loans and grants for several major infrastructure projects, including the newly inaugurated bridge linking its capital, Male to the island housing the main international airport at Hulhule. But, it is not easy to walk out of a deal with China as Sri Lankan leaders discovered after the change in government in 2015. Several of the Chinese deals had been vehemently opposed by the opposition parties. Sri Lankan leaders made strenuous efforts to terminate controversial Chinese projects but were forced to renegotiate project loans through providing major concessions to the Chinese lenders.

Sri Lanka is going through a particularly tumultuous political fracas after President Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to install his predecessor, Rajapakse as Prime Minister. But Rajapakse could not cobble together a majority in Parliament, leading Sirisena to dissolve Parliament and call for snap polls. However, the Supreme Court reversed the dissolution of Parliament, paving the way for another tussle to prove a Parliamentary majority.

The Sri Lankan media have speculated that Rajapakse was being backed by China. While Sirisena was opposed to Indian involvement in projects like the Colombo port cargo terminal, Wickremesinge was termed pro-India. Both Mahinda Rajapakse and Ranil Wickremesinghe underestimated Sirisena. The low-profile Sirisena had broken off from Rajapakse before the 2015 elections to ally with Wickremesinghe and go on to become President of Sri Lanka with Wickremesinge as Prime Minister. But the combination did not pull along too well as their ideological differences did not allow for smooth functioning of the government. It all came to a head after the Rajapakse faction had a resounding victory in the local government elections. Sirisena, who had planned only one term as President began looking for a longer tenure and made a preemptive move of questionable legality.

Modi’s Neighbourhood policy has not been able to keep pace with China’s investment thrust in the region. While China stormed ahead with building new projects, Indian proposals have languished as government approvals have been delayed or suspended in Sri Lanka and Maldives. After a few missteps, India has adopted a cautious approach during periods of political instability in the neighbourhood, but for the long term, it needs to give more focused attention to the neighbors in its role as the major power in South Asia.