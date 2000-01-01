Diplomatic Enclave: Peace and Reconciliation

President Ashraf Ghani made a short day-long trip to New Delhi last week when India and Afghanistan reiterated their commitment to the strategic partnership and the ongoing development cooperation. During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Afghan leader spoke of the recent initiatives towards peace and reconciliation in the war torn country.

It has been a year since US President Donald Trump set out his new strategy for Afghanistan. The number of American troops on the ground was increased and more lethal firepower was brought into use. But a year later, the situation is worse, violence has increased, militant attacks are more deadly as the Taliban spreadd its influence in new areas.

The American strategy was meant to put pressure on the Taliban to bring them to the negotiating table. At the same time, Washington made efforts to get Islamabad to cut off its support to the Pakistan based Taliban leaders. The US has come to realise that the Taliban cannot be routed by force, and the prospect of the Islamic State gaining influence in Afghanistan had led to Washington beginning a direct engagement with the Taliban. A three-day ceasefire for the Eid festival in June was a success, and was followed by talks in July when senior State Department official Alice Wells had a meeting with a five-member Taliban delegation in Qatar. Another meeting is expected to take place in Doha.

It was a preliminary meeting but violence has escalated in Afghanistan with more lethal attacks. After the Eid ceasefire, the Taliban refused an Afghan-government offer for a three-month long ceasefire agreement. The Taliban have lost many fighters in the latest attacks, but the militant organization is keen to increase its influence to the fullest before it begins any peace talks. In the meantime, Taliban delegations have visited Uzbekistan and Indonesia. The Taliban have asserted that political dialogue with the regional powers was an indispensable tool for furthering Taliban interests.

Russia proposed to hold multilateral talks on Afghanistan in Moscow, and invited the Taliban to attend the meeting in early September. Even as the Taliban agreed to go to Moscow for the talks, the Afghan government refused to attend, reportedly at the instance of Washington. Moscow postponed the meeting to persuade Kabul and the two sides have since agreed to make further preparations and co-host the talks in Moscow at a later date.

Russia began reaching out to the Taliban last year as it grew concerned over the spread of the Islamic State ideology in Afghanistan, but Moscow has denied all accusations that it was assisting the Taliban in any way. In the discussions with the visiting Afghan leader, India reiterated its position in favour of “an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace and reconciliation process” in the country. But New Delhi will have to reconcile its position, as different attempts to begin peace talks with the Taliban will change the political dynamics in Afghanistan. The Afghan President has already described the Taliban as “part of Afghan society”.

While the US has initiated meetings with the Taliban, the American approach to the region is not creating conditions for a resolution. The US is at odds with the main powers in the region, from Russia, Iran to China, while Washington’s efforts to bring Pakistan in line with its strategy for Afghanistan have been fruitless. Washington has imposed fresh economic sanctions on all three countries, most recently on a Chinese entity and its top officials over China’s purchase of Russian made S-400 missile defence system that India is also planning to buy from Russia. American sanctions against Iran are likely to affect India’s Chabahar project in Iran, which is meant to open an access route to Afghanistan through Iran.

Washington has also accused Russia, Pakistan and Iran of helping the Taliban. It has taken a tough stance with Pakistan, and has suspended security assistance and aid to Islamabad and has indicated that it would not be helpful in arranging an IMF bailout for the cash-strapped government to tide over its economic difficulties. China’s interests in Afghanistan and the need for a stable environment for its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor led to Beijing opening a channel to the Taliban. All the main actors in the region are in talks with the Taliban, while the Taliban refuses to talk to Kabul.

Despite Washington’s tough stance, Islamabad will remain a significant player in the peace process. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made a short trip to Kabul earlier this week. India’s rejection of the Pakistani offer for a meeting between the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistani Foreign Minister in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session has vitiated the atmosphere. The strain in India-Pakistan relations could reduce India’s role in the developments on the Afghanistan talks.