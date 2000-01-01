Diplomatic Enclave: A new cooperative approach in India-Uzbekistan ties

India’s interaction with central Asia has gained some heft after its entry into the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the regional body comprising of the five central Asian countries together with the two dominant powers, China and Russia. Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s recent state visit to Delhi, his first visit to India after coming to power in 2016, was to strengthen bilateral ties under the new Uzbekistan policy that reversed the inward looking era under the late President Islam Karimov. A total of 17 agreements were signed during the visit ranging from cooperation on defence, national security, agriculture, science, pharmaceuticals and technology, and a twinning agreement between the historic cities of Agra and Samarkhand.

Uzbekistan has been experiencing fresh winds of change ever since Mirziyoyev took charge at the end of the long Islam Karimov regime. Together with relaxing rigid political controls, opening the economy, launching new foreign policy initiatives, including organising a major summit for promoting peace talks in Afghanistan, Tashkent is now shedding its aversion to greater regional integration. It is also looking to increase cooperation with other friendly countries. Mirziyoyev referred to the strategic partnership with India as “one of the most important priorities” for Uzbekistan. The visit laid the grounds for a new cooperative approach in India-Uzbekistan relations, which should provide a route for India’s thrust to the central Asian region after its entry into the SCO.

As an SCO member, there has been a greater Indian interaction with the central Asian members. External affairs minister Sushma Sw­araj visited Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzsthan and Uzbekistan in early August, followed by a separate visit to Uzbekistan by commerce minister Sur­esh Prabhu. President Ram Nath Kovind will be travelling to Tajikistan next week on his first visit to the central Asian region. Though the President has been visiting a series of countries as part of the National Democratic Alliance government’s policy to have a bilateral engagement with the widest range of countries, the first visit to central Asia has special significance in the growing ties with the region.

When New Delhi first launched its Connect Central Asia Policy in 2012, it aimed at developing a focused approach to building political ties, expanding trade relations, cooperation in the energy sector, infrastructure projects and joint military exercises with the region. All the central Asian republics have indicated interest in closer defence cooperation with India.

There is a shared goodwill for India in the region, but bilateral ties have lacked momentum. Prime minister Narendra Modi’s eight-day visit to all the central Asian countries in July 2015 provided a renewed focus to the region in India’s foreign policy agenda. Becoming a member of the SCO, New Delhi is in a position to give a new strategic direction to the outreach to the region.

At the SCO summit at Qingdao, China in June this year, India did not endorse the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, but in his address to the SCO, prime minister Narendra Modi had reiterated that connectivity with its neighbours and the SCO region is a priority for India. The region is of importance to India because of its strategic location and the long civilisational and cultural ties with India. Central Asia is perceived in India as a part of the extended neighbourhood, but the absence of direct transportation access has hampered the deepening New Delhi’s ties with the region. It has been an impediment in enhancing trade and investment with the region.

As New Delhi seeks to deepen its ties with the central Asian countries, the access to Afghanistan and central Asia through Iran has become an important avenue for India. The trilateral In­dia-Afghanistan-Iran trade corridor through Iran’s Cha­bahar port provides a significant connecting link to central Asia. Chabahar would become a critical access poi­nt for transportation to the Eurasian region through co­n­necting with the North-So­uth Transportation Corridor.

The SCO, International North South Transport Corridor, TAPI gas pipeline, CASA-1000 power transmission project, Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and tele-connectivity proposals are aimed at enhancing connectivity with central Asia and its wider neighbourhood. Earlier this year, India joined the Ashgabat Agreement that aims to create a multimodal transport and transit corridor connecting central Asia and the Persian Gulf, which includes Iran, Kazakhstan, Oman, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. India has also indicated its interest in cooperation with the trilateral Kazakshstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway that links the Caspian Sea to the Indian Ocean.

There will be regular SCO summit contact and meetings at various levels for closer interaction and cooperation with the central Asian countries. India has long cited lack of direct access to central Asia for its low economic engagement but as an SCO member, India has the opportunity to build up an enhanced profile in the central Asian region, if New Delhi undertakes a more focused approach to this region of vast possibilities.