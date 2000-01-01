Diplomatic Enclave: Missile might

The North Korean long-range ballistic missile tests in July have shaken the American establishment. North Korea has shown that it has nuclear and missile capability that can hit American mainland. All options are open, an American spokesperson has said in respect to the North Korean threat. US President Donald Trump is angry with China for not using its leverage to contain its ally, North Korea’s nuclear programme. Trump tweeted: “They (China) do nothing for us with North Korea. Just talk. We will no longer allow this.”

There are the vestiges of a cold war playing out over North Korea with the US blaming China and Russia for not doing enough to stop Pyongyang from developing its missile programme. A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejected the American charges that were “almost blaming Moscow and Beijing for indulging the missile and nuclear ambitions of Pyongyang.”

India has also been drawn into the North Korean crisis as the US has called upon India to cut down its trade ties with North Korea. According to newspaper reports, a visiting delegation of the US State Department asked Indian officials to reduce Indian trade with North Korea. The Americans also want the Indian government to trim down the North Korean embassy in Delhi.

But why is Washington asking India to reduce trade with Pyongyang when India-North Korea trade is less than $200 million, of which $110 million was Indian imports from North Korea. Trade has been reducing in the past years due to the stringent UN sanctions.

The US is pressing India to cut down its ties with Pyongyang as India is North Korea’s third largest trading partner, according to US officials. But India’s trade is miniscule in comparison with China’s trade with North Korea. China’s trade with North Korea was about $5.4billion in 2015. “The country to target should be China for its trade with North Korea,” said former secretary in the external affairs ministry Anil Wadhwa. “India had made its strongest statement against North Korea’s nuclear and missile programme in the Indo-US joint statement of 2017” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with President Trump.

Unable to persuade Beijing, Washington wants to cut off North Korea’s friends in order to isolate the Kim Jong Un regime.

India and North Korea had cordial relations as member of the Nonaligned group till the 1990s. Relations dipped when North Korea’s collaboration with Pakistan on the exchange of nuclear material with missile technology as part of Pakistani scientist AQ Khan’s clandestine nuclear programme became public. India is opposed to North Korea’s nuclear programme. India has given food supplies to North Korea at times of food crisis in the country in 2006 and 2011 when it provided food assistance worth $1 million through the World Food Programme.

Trump’s initial strategy was to persuade China to use its influence on North Korea, but that strategy has not worked leading him to lash out at Beijing.

Beijing has had its problems with the North Korean regime but is not willing to take a hard stance against Pyongyang. More so, at a time when Beijing’s own ties with President Trump are in flux.

China is North Korea’s main ally and trading partner; Beijing has acted to shield Pyongyang at the United Nations. Beijing perceives Washington’s troubles with North Korea as something that diverts US attention away from other Sino-US problem areas, including China’s aggressive claims in the South China Seas.

The situation took a dangerous turn after North Korea tested intercontinental ballistic missiles on July 4 (American independence day) and July 27, (celebrated as Victory Day in North Korea, marking the end of the Korean War). The US responded two days later by flying two supersonic bombers with South Korean and Japanese fighters over the Korean peninsula. The American bomber mission was meant more to reassure its allies than as a strategic threat to North Korea.

North Korea has found ways to trade with various countries despite the tough economic sanctions that were imposed last year. It receives much needed remittances from some Gulf countries. Foreign exchange starved North Korea has been selling arms around the world. According to Prof Srikant Kondapalli of JNU, North Korea is a proliferator of weapons of mass destruction and small arms. A consignment of 30,000 rocket-propelled grenades was found hidden in a cargo of iron ore that was headed for Egypt last year. Another shipment of military radio communication equipment was seized on its way to Eritrea.

The new government led by President Mon Jae-in in Seoul has offered to hold military talks with Pyongyang to no response. After Trump’s outburst, US secretary of state, Rex Tillerman has sought to mitigate the impact of Trump’s tweets. China was central to Trump’s strategy for North Korea, now Washington has to look for other options.