Dey’s tips

Around the year, Nilanjan Dey, founder-director at Wishlist Capital Advisors, and his team mates are no strangers to burning the midnight oil in number crunching exercises, researching their way through equity and commodity market, mutual funds and so on.

But at least twice a year, he happily self imposes another kind of research — planning a European vacation with the family.

“Research, research and research. I always lay the cornerstone of my travel strategy personally. It is fortified by intense online search -- an exercise that requires months of work, peering into LCD screens after office hours. Whether it is a bus connection in Brussels, or a tour-guide booking in Athens, research has won the day for me,” says Dey.

For him, being online is the key. “Online research has made my job easier these last ten years or so. Booking websites are handy -- rates and all critical details are displayed. Online reviews by fellow travellers -- perhaps a gentleman from Canada has touched a destination just last week that I want to go to -- becomes very important too. I normally go to great depths when it comes to reading in advance about restaurants, museums, local shows and so on. And that is how I knew exactly what to expect at Wien Mitte, the centrepiece in the beautiful jigsaw puzzle called Vienna. With online tools, I knew loads about travelling around town, thanks to subway lines, bus routes, tram lines and local trains that have Wien Mitte (transit station in Vienna) as their convergence point,” he explains.

But why always Europe? Dey has an explanation. Europe, for a traveller, especially from a Third World nation, is organised and planned. Trains run on schedule, bus connections are easy to locate, hotels and other forms of bed and breakfast honour commitments all the way, he says.

What are the various topics that Dey researches while planning his European holiday? He charts out his priorities in this order:

*Transport in and out...not merely the connection to the nearest airport

*Proximity to restaurants -- often a dinner must necessarily be a minute’s walk from the hotel if you have done a hard day’s travelling around

*Proximity to ATMs — sometimes, not always but this can be important, particularly if you are short on cash. With credit cards, however, the issue is sorted out. It did help him nevertheless, in London some years ago when cash piles were shrinking fast.

For instance Dey, who travels to various European destinations with his wife Sunandita and two daughters — Subhalakshmi and Vijaylakshmi, is willing to share little nuggets that would help fellow Indians in the travel mode.

He quizzes, do you know Plaka in Greece needs to be seen on foot? A car ride through the neighbourhood won’t be enough — how else would you soak in the colour and the spirit of the place?

Travellers, points out Dey, can have access to official travel guides offered by governments. “You can often buy tickets (exhibitions, shows, carnivals) and I urge you to make full use of them. However, don’t ever miss the transportation passes — several kinds will be mostly on offer. And they often come with add-ons. You can, for instance, pick up a limited Eiffel Tower pass along with a city pass if you wish. And in Amsterdam, a canal cruise is for you only if you seek and find.”

Dey unleashes his vast expertise for fellow countrymen. “For the foodie, Europe packs many awesome destinations. Each region, each zone, each city has its specials. There are food routes to take, quirky restaurants to locate and storied wines to savour. Go for it — online tools will assist you. The same applies to museums, art galleries and entertainment hotspots. Enjoy Europe like never before, come home every time with a richer experience. That has been my mantra.”

The travel and tourism sector is, by nature, an international business. Although one conducts transactions using the Indian rupee, payments from overseas Europe will involve foreign currencies (dollar, euro etc), the values of which can fluctuate sharply or unexpectedly through the currency futures markets. Interestingly, vacation time for most people tends to be seasonal, taken in conjunction with school holidays.

Another piece of Dey’s truism. Unfavourable exchange rates covering the vacation period can lead to changes in travel patterns and vacation scheduling, resulting in unpredictable travel seasons for self and family. When the Indian currency appreciates against major world currencies, Indian tourists travelling to other countries will be able to enjoy more — the exchange rate will favour them vis a vis the dollar.

Conversely, when the local currency goes on a downslide, don’t cancel your vacations, but instead look for domestic vacations that would be much cheaper. Alternately, there is the wait and watch mode to fall back upon.