Cut & Thrust: X FACTOR

To Battle

The art of deception as the bowler uses cunning with a mix of guile and craft, hoodwinking the batter, teasing him with his tantalising loop to make him walk the gangplank of doom. There is no better sight in cricket, for while the fast men use brute force and strength to get the better of the batter with their speed, the battle between a spinner and a batsman replete with tension is a different ball game. As wickets get flatter around the world, a function of bowling catatonia since it has become a batsman’s game, the cricket world is in search of the Golden Fleece. In this case the X factor in bowling, IPL's exposure therapy has turned up differently abled bowlers who can withstand a hammering and even become potent match winning weapons. After all it is limited to bowling a maximum of four overs and if the boundaries are reasonably sized, then the bowler is always in with a chance. Sunil Naraine is a classic example, an upshot of T20 leagues looking for the mystery bowler. The left arm unorthodox wrist spinner became en vogue with the emergence of Brad Hogg in a throwback to a patina of a bygone era. Almost overnight, Shivil Kaushik who played for Gujarat Lions in IPL 9, Kuldeep Yadav, Tabrez Shamsi were playing in the same league. Though a mirror image of a right arm leg spinner, the romance and allure of a strange action turns the Chinaman bowler into something unique and mono typical. Just as spinners came to dominate world cricket with Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble taking truckloads of wickets, the art form of Chinaman is the new swag factor. Jacked in and booted up, this is the new frontier as teams look at cutting edge ways to take wickets.

The crucible of combat is the deep end in which these boys with their mystery wiles and guiles are thrown in to swim or sink. After Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled the English batters yet again in the first one dayer, Sourav Ganguly donning the expert’s hat on telly said that he was singularly surprised why the English weren’t picking the left arm Chinaman bowler when the same batters were picking the right arm googly and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. After all both were wrist spinners. Further, he went on to show how the only difference between the two bowlers’ art and craft was that they were bowling right and left arm. Fundamentally, his advice seemed sound and in the second game, led by Joe Root, the English seemed to have got the measure of Yadav, unraveling his mystique and alchemy – though Yadav remained the most successful bowler with 3-68. In the decider, it was clear that Root and captain Eoin Morgan had decoded Yadav, ultra slow mo deconstructing the bowler and his wares. Cricket has seen many mystery bowlers, only Muttiah Muralitharan lasted the distance. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan burst on to the scene as a callow youth showcasing his variations, loop and flight. Overnight he was viewed as an exciting and match-winning talent. In his second Test in November 1984, at Mumbai against England, he was amongst the pigeons with 12 wickets running through a line up which featured Graeme Fowler, Mike Gatting, Allan Lamb, David Gower and Tim Robinson. India won by eight wickets. In his very next Test, he took another sixfor in Delhi and then took just five more wickets in the series. In the World Championship of Cricket in Oz that followed, he once again showed his skill sets.

Similarly, Ajantha Mendis exploded on the scene and the world took notice of his carrom ball which befuddled and beguiled batsmen of all ilk till one Virender Sehwag demolished him once and for all by smashing him to all parts. It was Galle, the second Test in 2008 July-August when Viru and Gautam Gambhir went after the Lankans with a 167-run opening stand. Then Mendis cleaned up Gambhir, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman while Chaminda Vaas got Sachin Tendulkar and Ganguly. Meanwhile, Viru continued his demolition derby with 201 not out with 22 boundaries and four sixes on a bunsen out of India’s total of 329. India won the match with Harbhajan Singh taking 10 wickets. Viru scored 50 in the second essay. Muscle memory alone can’t get you to counter spin. A lot of cricket is played in the mind also. Yadav made his Test debut against Australia at Dharamsala in the fourth Test in March 2017. He served notice almost immediately getting David Warner, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb and Glen Maxwell taking four for 68.

Phenomenal

Narender Hirwani, another conventional leg spin bowler like Siva too had a phenomenal debut, he took 16 wickets at Chennai against West Indies in 1988 to give India a huge win. West Indies had Desmond Haynes, Phil Simmons, Viv Richards, Richie Richardson, Gus Logie, Carl Hooper and Jeff Dujon, but Hirwani left behind a shipwreck, the highlight being clean bowling Richards with a googly which the great man failed to pick. Over time, Hirwani didn’t get the same kind of success as he bowled slower through the air and wasn’t difficult to pick. Both Siva and Hirwani fell away due to loss of form or loss of zing. Unlike Warne, who kept coming back with new variations – top spinner, flipper, zooter, over spinner, slider, conventional leg break and of course the deadly dangerous googly et al.

Another mystery spinner who made a name for himself was John Gleeson for Australia in the late 1960s and 70s. He used a grip similar to that of the then unique “bent-finger” action of Jack Iverson, using two fingers: a bent middle finger and the thumb pressing against the ball on both sides in an attempt to find a new variety of bowling tricks. He was one of a small number of Australians who experimented with revolutionary bowling grips in the wake of Iverson's stay in international cricket. Gleeson preferred to bowl downwind on a greenish surface, since pace from the wicket compensated for his not being a large spinner of the ball. His accuracy resulted in his mainly being used for defensive purposes, rather than an attacking one. Under the old LBW law, batsmen could not be given out if they were struck outside off stump, allowing batsmen to safely use their pads without offering a shot to nullify his googly.

The 1968–69 season saw a heavy workload for Gleeson in five Tests against the Windies. In the first two Tests he took 13 wickets, including hauls of 5/122 and 5/61, and finished the series with 26 wickets at an average of 32.46. He also peaked in his batting contributions, making his two highest scores of 42* and 45 in consecutive Tests at the SCG and Adelaide. The subsequent 1969–70 tour to India was to be Australia's last Test series win there for 35 years. He took match figures of 7/108 in the first Test at Bombay, the leading return by an Australian in an eight-wicket victory, but only three wickets in the next four matches, ending the series with ten wickets at 34.70. In 1969–70, when Australia toured South Africa, Gleeson's value was such that he insured his right hand for A$ 10,000. Gleeson took 18 wickets in two first-class matches against provincial teams at the start of the tour and then another five in the first Test at Cape Town, and five in the second innings in the third Test in Jo'burg. Most of the South Africans were seeing him for the first time and struggled to understand his action. Ditto for Kuldeep Yadav. It was Barry Richards, the most junior of them, who claimed to have worked him out. Not once in seven innings did Gleeson, who took 19 wickets at 38.94 in the series, dismiss Richards, as South Africa took a 4–0 series win.

Sri Lanka has a tradition with mystery spinners and the conveyor belt has thrown up Lakshan Sandakan and Akila Dananjaya in recent times. From Jack Iverson to our own Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, from South African Paul Adams frog in a blender spinner to Inshan Ali, unconventional leg spinners and unorthodox left arm tweakers have all made a mark for themselves before being 'figured out'. Video replays where actions are broken down frame by frame have rendered many of the modern mystery bowlers non lethal. Adams, till he was deconstructed and decoded was quite successful — he played his last Test for the Proteas in 2004 and finished with 134 Test wickets (off 45 matches) and 29 ODI wickets (off 24 matches).

Origins

The origins of this art of bowling and also the name can be traced back to Ellis Achong who played eight Tests for the West Indies in the 1930s. Achong, the first cricketer of Chinese origin to play Tests, was essentially a left-arm orthodox spinner (spun the ball from right to left of the pitch from bowler’s perspective) but in a Test against England in Manchester in 1933, while bowling to Walter Robbins, he bowled with a wrist spinner action and produced a delivery that spun into the right-hander from outside the off-stump. Robbins was stumped off the surprise delivery and while walking back to the pavilion he reportedly told the umpire, “Fancy being done by a bloody Chinaman”. This led to the term Chinaman becoming famous worldwide and left arm unorthodox spin bowlers came to be referred to as Chinaman bowlers. Johnny Wardle, the Englishman, is considered as one of the most skillful left-arm spinners in the history of the game and can be considered a bit unlucky to have played only 28 Tests because Tony Lock (who bowled orthodox left-arm spin) was often preferred to him. Chuck Fleetwood Smith was another. A prodigious turner of the cricket ball, Chuck Fleetwood-Smith took 42 wickets for Australia in 10 Tests between 1935 and 1938. It is said that Fleetwood-Smith was ambidextrous and after breaking his right arm while in school, he came up with the unconventional bowling action with the other arm. However, Fleetwood-Smith did make his mark for the Australian side by playing a key role in helping the Don Bradman-led side turn around a 0-2 deficit in the 1937 Ashes to win 3-2. The dismissal of Wally Hammond in the fourth Test is often spoken of to be in the same league as that of Shane Warne’s dismissal of Mike Gatting. Bradman later described the wicket as “If ever the result of a Test match can be said to have been decided by a single ball, this was the occasion.”

In contemporary cricket, I would think that Brad Hogg was the progenitor of this old art returning to become the flavour to savour. He is one of the highly successful bowlers in this category. He played in T20 domestic tournaments across the world even at a ripe age of 40 and above. He was part of Australia’s World Cup winning teams. He was a regular in the Australian ODI squad, taking 156 wickets in 123 ODIs. He played 7 Tests, taking 17 wickets. He was also a good bat and could make useful contributions with the bat lower down the order. Although he retired from international cricket in 2008, his exploits in the Big Bash League in 2011 prompted selectors to include him for 2012 and 2014 World T20. At 46 years, Hogg is currently the oldest top-level player and the only player above 40 years to take 100 wickets in T20 cricket.

Let me press the rewind button here to understand the complexities of spin and how to combat its potency. In a Ranji semi-final against Karnataka at the turn of the 1980s, Sunil Gavaskar, a blue-blooded craftsman against quick bowling, who was equally adept at playing spin, displayed a master class on a minefield against left armer Raghuram Bhatt, and B Vijayakrishna. Gavaskar, like all short batsmen with the perfect centre of gravity, was equally good off the front and back foot, but what he did in Bangalore in the fourth innings was nothing short of incredulous.

He batted left-handed against Bhatt, who was getting prodigious turn. The Bombay team boasted of Dilip Vengsarkar, Ashok Mankad, Ravi Shastri, Sandeep Patil, and all of them were gobbled up by an unplayable Bhatt and Vijayakrishna. Gavaskar came into bat at number 8 and batted left-handed against Bhatt and right-handed against Vijayakrishna for over an hour to take Bombay to safety. Bombay lost the match on the first innings, but Gavaskar did his enormous reputation no harm at all scoring an unbeaten 18.

Gavaskar, during a conversation with this writer once himself recounted the innings, “The ball was turning square and Raghuram Bhat was pretty much unplayable on that surface. Since he was a left-hand orthodox spinner getting the ball to turn and bounce sharply away from the right-handers, I thought that the way to counter that was by playing left-handed where the ball would turn and bounce, but hit the body harmlessly (without the risk of getting out leg before wicket)." Many believed that he had done this in a fit of pique for many of his illustrious team mates had been bamboozled earlier.

And if this superman effort wasn't enough, in his final Test match on the same ground in 1987, he decided to play another masterful innings against Iqbal Qasim and Tauseef Ahmed. He waged an attritional war against the Pakistan spin twins taking India to the doorstep of victory only to be caught off a dubious decision by Rizwan-Uz-Zaman for 96 in a total of 204 as India lost by a mere 16 runs. Between them, Qasim and Ahmed bowled 82.5 overs in the second essay out of 93.5 overs. He batted 5 hours 20 minutes facing 264 balls.

Fade to black.

Now to a different type of memory. For some strange reason, Lalaji, the great Lala Amarnath, had taken a shine to me. The lion may have been in his winter, but he was a great raconteur. Knowing Jimmy Amarnath was a great asset as I tried to get an interview with Lalaji. But he fobbed me off saying that he was writing his memoirs and didn't want to speak to anyone.

I am talking of the early 1990s (1992-93) and England was touring. I got talking to Lalaji while watching the game; one thing led to another and he invited me home to Jimmy's apartment in Andheri West, and then imagine my luck, we went for a walk on the beach.

The Poms meanwhile were at sixes and sevens against Indian spin, unable to counter the threat like headless chickens running around aimlessly. Facing the new trinity of that time — Anil Kumble, Venkatapathy Raju and Rajesh Chauhan — Englishmen were behaving like cats on a hot tin roof — jumping, gyrating and leaping at the sight of the twirling ball from the sheikhs of tweak.

India had just returned from a harrowing time against the South Africans, the pace and bounce proving discomfiting for our batsmen. Ajit Wadekar was the team manager and always a tactician.

With the old adage of chickens abroad and tigers at home coming home to roost, Wadekar had to think of a new stratagem for his embattled party. By giving the call to prepare bunsens and including a troika of spinners in the team, he sallied forth.

England walked into his waiting trap. The prey had been snared by the predator. At the Eden Gardens, a beleaguered captain Mohammed Azharuddin led the way as he blitzed the hapless Englishmen, smashing them to smithereens. Kumble and company did the rest. England grossly miscalculated playing four fast men.

The English, gladdened by the sight of a tinge of green on the Eden wicket, grossly miscalculated. Ajit Wadekar's gameplan had worked. I was fortunate enough to do that tour for the Sunday Observer. No match reports but colour stories on the English and their merry band of assorted men. From John Snow to Henry Blofeld, from Geoff Boycott, whom I befriended, to David Gower, from Trevor Bailey to Steve Whiting, an extremely large contingent of Englishmen had arrived to either cover the tour or enjoy the Indian winter.

There were delightful conversations with all these and more, it was a fun tour to be on — Kolkata, Chennai, and finally Mumbai, though if I remember right they were called Calcutta, Madras and Bombay back then.

The hype and hoopla before the series was that England with Graham Gooch, vice-captain Alec Stewart, Mike Gatting, John Emburey, Graeme Hick, Michael Atherton, Robin Smith, Philip DeFreitas, Devon Malcolm, Chris Lewis and Phil Tufnell would prove worthy adversaries.

Sadly, they were hopelessly outplayed when faced with tweakers. The early onslaught by Azhar demoralised them, but equally the tough tour of the sub-continent came against the backdrop of the Babri Masjid demolition and the subsequ­ent rioting and bloodletting in Mumbai on January 6.

The first one-dayer in Ahmedabad was cancelled, the first first-class game against the Board President's XI was played at Lucknow, barely a distance away from the epicentre Ayodhya. Top players were struck down by stomach ailments — the jumbo prawns they had consumed in Madras laid them low.

By the time they reached Mumbai, they were a ragged rag-tag bobtail bunch. And Lalaji was laughing at the way they were playing our spinners. It was as if Kumble & Co were lobbing hand grenades. The Poms saw demons on the pitch as the ball on tailor-made wickets even turned at right angles.

Lalaji explained, "Aise thodi khelte hain spin ko (This is not the way to play spin). You have to get to the pitch of the ball, either way — if you are defending, then you smother the ball or get your front foot to the ball an­d drive or whip it away off your legs. You can't play half cock, tentative, you have to meet the ball. It is only a leather ball being hurled by a spinner. I can't understand what devil they find in it."

Words of wisdom from one of the greats

During the conversations that followed, he explained how he played Hedley Verity with twinkle toes, getting to the pitch of the ball in his time. He argued, 'You also should have the ability to pick the length, which in equal measure is one of the fundamentals of batting.' Drawing a crease with a stick on the sand, he even showed me how to meet the ball headlong. It is a memory that I will treasure forever. More than anything else, as a cricket junkie meeting a savant, it was an education. Gavaskar played the same way, meeting the ball on merit, be it attacking or defending.

In the same series I saw one of the great modern Test innings against quality spin. Ironic that the same troika of spinners who ran circles around the Englishmen were treated with disdain in a super innings by Graeme Hick.

I realised that day in why Hick was one of the great players of his time who could not fulfil his true potential. His 178 in Mumbai was artistry of the highest order just as Chris Lewis's defiant 117 in Chennai was a class act.

But the big men — Gooch, Gatting, Robin Smith, Alec Stewart — all failed. They were unable to cope with the turning ball. Kumble & Co. took 46 wickets between them.

Over the years, foreign teams have always found it difficult to adapt to the 'dust bowls' as one Englishmen described the wickets. Traps have been set, carcasses taken out, spin, as they say, is king in India.

I remember a ball from Kumble that rose like a viper at 90 degrees to take Mark Waugh's glove as he tried his level best to thwart it in one of those climactic tussles between India and Australia.

All at sea, playing blind man's bluff, the South Africans capitulated in a heap on their last tour of India. So did the Indians, it is just that they have been one step ahead of their adversaries. It is not that our rivals have not done that well here in India — Monty Panesar and Graeme Swann out-bowled and out-thought us on one of their tours of India. Indian fallibility against Swann, Moeen Ali, Nathan Lyon and now Simon Harmer has shown that our batsmen lack technical perfectitude and exactitude, workmanlike spirit, patience to bat for long hours, and the sheer capacity to play the ball on its merit.

Coaching lesson

Meet the ball, don't reach for it, get to its pitch, either smother the spin or whack it, but play it like a cricket ball, not a grenade. For coaching lessons, please speak to one Sunil Manohar Gavaskar.

The fast men always competed with spin, that was the name of the game. The pendulum shifted decisively at Port of Spain in 1976 when on what was perceived to be a turning track, Clive Lloyd played three spinners — Rafiq Jumadeen, Albert Padmore and Inshan Ali only to see India score 400 plus in the fourth essay and win the game. The troika of spinners bowled 62 overs for one wicket by giving away 106 runs in the first innings with Michael Holding taking 6-65 to bowl out India for 228. This judgmental error was to haunt Lloyd and West Indies cricket forever. For in the second innings India scored 406 for 4 with the three spinners bowling 105 overs between them and managing two wickets by giving away 220 runs. On a final day pitch the same Holding managed 0-82 as India carved up the Windies bowling attack for one of their greatest overseas victories. Lloyd's experiment with spin ended there and then as he unleashed the fast men against all comers thereafter. Hell followed at Kingston Jamaica as West Indies reverted to type -- Michael Holding, the dreaded Wayne Daniel, Bernard Julien and Vanburn Holder routed India. Bowled out for 97 in the second innings, Vishwanath, Brijesh Patel, Anshuman Gaekwad, Bishen Bedi and Chandrasekhar were absent hurt in what was a black day in Indian cricket. Oz used Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson and Max Walker to create mayhem blitzing England 4-1 battering and bruising England. England's sole win came in the final Test when Thomson was absent and Lillee broke down after four overs. It served to underline the impact the pair had on the rubber.

If Clive Lloyd needed convincing that the secret sauce was bowling fast, it actually came earlier. Perth, Australia, 1975: In the second innings of the second Test between Australia and West Indies, Dennis Lillee, Australia’s ace pace bowler delivered a menacing bouncer to Clive Lloyd, the captain of the visiting team. The ball crashed on Lloyd’s jaw after taking off from the pitch. It was a blow, a searing blow. Although Lloyd overcame the pain and resumed batting and ended the series with 469 runs at an average of 46.90, that bouncer was forever etched in his mind. During that tour of West Indies in Australia in 1975-76, Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson breathed fire and the Australian pitches added fuel to the destructive bowling. Lloyd saw his batsmen getting beaten, bruised and knocked out by this fearsome pace battery in the series that Australia dominated and clinched 5-1. The Windies captain left Australia after accepting a humiliating defeat and learning a few life changing lessons. Port of Spain, Trinidad, 1976: Till day four, the Test was firmly in West Indies’ hands. After securing a lead of 131 runs in the first innings, West Indies declared their second innings at 271 for six to allow their bowlers one and half days of time to dismantle India’s second innings. One day and 103 overs later, the Test came to end with India chasing a record score of 406 runs in the fourth innings of a Test. The Caribbean spinners managed to pick only four wickets in 103 overs and after the game in the dressing room, their captain, Lloyd famously asked his bowlers, “Gentlemen, I gave you 400 runs to bowl at and you failed to bowl out the opposition. How many runs must I give you in future to make sure that you get the wickets?” The Test was lost but Lloyd had once again learned a lesson.

What is discomfiting is that Indian players always considered to be top batters against spin have shown their susceptibility to spin in recent times. On their last tour of England, India succumbed to the wiles of Moeen Ali who won the Poms two Test matches, first at Rose Bowl Southampton with a 6-67 and then at Old Trafford Manchester with a 4-39. On their tour of India in 2012, it was spin twins Monty Panesar and Graeme Swann who sank India exposing fallibilities against decent spin. Once again India stands on the cusp of a five Test Series against a very combative and competitive England, our performance against Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali in the one dayers has been woeful. So while Kuldeep yadav is our tactical weapon of mass destruction, we need to be careful for arrogance can lead to hubris. Just as it did in 2014 after Ishant Sharma had put India one up with some superlative aggressive bowling. Lest we prepare the trap for English prey and find that we have fallen in it ourselves. Instead, fortify your own game against spin. Prepare a trap then lure your enemy into the trap by using bait. Even in the third one-dayer, Kohli misread a leg break and was bowled playing the wrong line. It is going to be a long English summer, dry and sunny, England will come hard at you with seam and swing if the weather supports it or use spin to bring you down just as it did four years ago. Learn from military strategist Sun Tzu — You use the same feint twice. Having reacted to the first and often the second feint as well, the enemy will be hesitant to react to a third feint. Therefore the third feint is the actual attack catching your enemy with his guard down.

@sandeep_bamzai