Crusader for affordable healthcare

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw stands out in every business gathering. She is a vociferous voice in the country with her relentless crusade for affordable healthcare, social development and better governance. She had the courage to venture into bio-technology in 1978, a space that was almost alien to India then.

Today, Mazumdar-Shaw is inextricably linked with the very DNA of the bio-technology and biopharmaceutical sectors in the country and that of the world.

Biocon is not only Asia’s largest insulin producer but also does a lot of cutting-edge R&D to develop and produce cost-effective therapies in the areas of diabetes, cancer and autoimmune diseases. She is India’s richest self-made woman, as per Forbes, with a personal net worth of $2.5 billion. She was also voted twice by Forbes as one of the most powerful women in the world. TIME Magazine called her one of the most influential people in the world. Her commitment to affordable healthcare often extends beyond business. She spoke to Mini Tejaswi of Financial Chronicle in a freewheeling interview. Select excerpts:



Q: Kiran, you are India’s richest self-made woman, one of the most powerful and influential women in the world today. None of these would have come easy for you. Can you share some of the challenges you have encountered in this journey?

A: Year 1978, that’s when I started Biocon in Bangalore. I had to function in a fairly hostile business environment and surmount a lot of credibility challenges.

Professionals did not want to work for me as they felt that I could not provide them job security being a woman. Some had difficulty in accepting a woman boss, in fact, they assumed I was the secretary to the Managing Director and not the MD. Suppliers were reluctant to give me credit because they did not have confidence in a woman’s business abilities. Banks and financial institutions were reluctant too to fund me and some even suggested that my father should be the guarantor for any loans. So challenges came from all quarters in large quantum.

But as I became more successful, I saw the gender barrier disappearing to a great extent. The credibility challenges you have during your growing up years start thinning down when you start demonstrating success.

Today, things are much simpler and different for women. I am happy to see that a large number of women entrepreneurs are coming to the fore. In fact, India has been ranked as the most active country for successful women entrepreneurs, with one-third of early-stage entrepreneurs being women today.

While more women are coming forward with new entrepreneurial ventures, women-led start-ups still find it difficult to get funding. Only 2 per cent of all the funds raised by start-ups in India in 2017 went into women-led businesses, I read this in the media.

Researchers from the University of California have found that men, who make up 90 per cent of venture capitalists, prefer to invest in companies run by males. Since female-led start-ups face tougher funding prospects than male-led start-ups, fewer women enter the tech entrepreneur pipeline that ultimately feeds the ranks of venture capitalists, as per this research. So things are not easy for women when it comes to raising funds.

Thankfully, Bangalore is blessed to have a booming ecosystem for women entrepreneurs today. I hope such an environment can be replicated pan-India to enable women-led businesses to overcome challenges, manage risk and deliver growth.

Q: You have been extremely vocal about the responsibility of the government in giving rural India access to affordable healthcare. What steps are needed to improve healthcare delivery in rural parts of the country?

A: India needs a healthcare model that hinges on affordability and access. This calls for existing public health infrastructure to be revitalised, new medical

centres to be built and modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-based telemedicine technology to be leveraged for addressing the demand-supply gaps in terms of doctors and health facilities, especially in the rural areas. There is an urgent need to promote Public Private Partnership (PPP) models in healthcare. But the government alone cannot meet the healthcare infrastructure and capacity gaps in Tier II and Tier III cities as well as rural areas.

I believe advances in ICT provide a very effective tool for improving healthcare delivery and reducing healthcare disparities in rural areas. A modern ICT-based universal healthcare system can help leverage modern diagnostics in primary healthcare for early detection and treatment, and integration with telemedicine could bridge the deficit of specialists at the primary care level. Comprehensive databases and disease registries can enable better evaluation of the incidence and diversity of diseases thereby allowing for more effective healthcare interventions.

Biocon Foundation, the CSR arm of Biocon, has embraced technology for healthcare delivery at various levels – through mobile phones, handheld diagnostic devices, ICT-enabled eLAJ smart clinics and digitised patient records. We have also entered into PPPs in Rajasthan and Karnataka to scale up these programmes.

Q: What are your views on the recent controversy over the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2017, which brought the private healthcare sector into a temporary standstill in Karnataka?

A: We all know the dismal state of healthcare in our country where public healthcare services are almost non-existent and people have to rely on private healthcare ecosystem for high quality healthcare delivery. Inadequate public investment in health infrastructure gets compensated by large-scale investments by the private sector, which is over 3% of GDP or almost double of the government’s spending on healthcare in India.

I believe the proposed (KPME) Bill that includes price control on private healthcare sector will be detrimental for the health of this sector and suicidal for patients. While government’s intention to safeguard patient’s interests and make healthcare delivery affordable is good, the mechanism proposed through KPME Amendment Bill is sub-optimal. At the same time, any undue profiteering at the cost of patients’ needs to be discouraged.

The government needs to upgrade the public healthcare delivery and not just focus on controlling the private sector, which is the major provider of tertiary healthcare in the country today. It is time that the government increases its spending on public health and starts investing more in hospitals to bring them at par with the private hospitals both in terms of infrastructure and quality of care. The government also needs to create mechanisms that allow patients’ grievances to be addressed in an expeditious and fair manner. The aim should be to ensure best-in- class healthcare services delivery in the public and private sphere, for the larger benefit of Indian patients

Q: Public governance has been a favourite topic of you. How can governments leverage technology to improve governance?

A: Governments need to leverage technology in a big way to deliver governance that is efficient, transparent and accountable. The goods and services tax (GST) as originally envisaged could have been a model of how a simple, technology-based tax administration can effectively raise compliance and tax collections in the country. However, messy political bargaining has led to the GST’s current structure that is seriously flawed, defeating the very purpose it was meant to serve.

If the government had taken the views of all stakeholders on board before implementing GST, they would not have to constantly run to the drawing board to tweak the tax slabs to ensure better ease of doing business and improve India’s global competitiveness.

For instance, ambulances, with a capacity of 10-13 people, including the driver, now attract the highest GST rate of 28 per cent plus a 15 per cent compensation cess. The huge tax component inflates the cost of the ambulance service, making it unaffordable to patients. Similarly, hospitals pay GST at a rate of 28 per cent on all purchases and services availed for air-conditioned hospital beds. Hospitals, however, cannot offset this higher tax incidence by taking input credit for the GST paid as healthcare services are exempt from service tax. If this anomaly is not addressed, it will lead to a deterioration of hospital services and worse, make businesses unviable. Hospital care is not a luxury service and the government should not confuse hospitals with hospitality!

Q: You have channelled some of your philanthropic activities towards boosting entrepreneurship in the country. What other areas do you focus on as part of your philanthropy?

A: As the founder of a Biopharmaceutical company, I believe innovation and commerce are as powerful for driving technological advancement as they are for creating social progress. It is my long-held belief in the power of entrepreneurship to drive change that has led me to support start-ups, especially in the area of healthcare.

As part of my philanthropic efforts I passionately support the pursuit of science to target cancer, which is a debilitating disease that imposes unbearable financial burden on patients in poor countries. The Mazumdar-Shaw Medical Center, my philanthropic initiative in partnership with Dr Devi Shetty, aims to create a sustainable affordable cancer care model that leverages advanced technologies, state-of- the-art diagnostics and best-in- class talent to address the challenges associated with this fatal disease. Our unique cancer care model enables the poor to access treatment at a subsidised cost.

Biocon Foundation ensures that marginalised communities living in underserved urban and rural areas of India enjoy the Right to Health, the Right to Education and the Right to Sanitation.

I was inspired to join Bill & Melinda Gates and the growing fraternity of the Giving Pledge in their philanthropic efforts to make this world a better place. I have been giving away half of my income towards philanthropy on an annual basis. My will reflects this intent very succinctly. In 2016, I became the second Indian to take the Giving Pledge, a global initiative created by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates.

Having grown up in a middle class family in India, I was brought up by my parents who believed that wealth creation is about making a difference to society. As a first generation entrepreneur, I built my company with these guiding principles. My success with Biocon has given me the wherewithal to pursue my overarching commitment to social inclusiveness.

Q: Here’s another close to heart question to you. Bangalore, known for its gardens and lakes, is becoming a city of filth, choked drains and dead lakes. You have been working with B.PAC (Bangalore Political Action Committee) with what outcome?

A: B.PAC has emerged as a platform for participative governance by galvanising ordinary citizens of Bangalore to engage proactively with government and civic bodies. We as citizens cannot stand by and blame the government for all that ails our cities today, we need to demonstrate ownership as well as exhibit responsible behaviour. For instance, a large part of the problem of dead or dying water

bodies is on account of garbage and untreated sewage from residential colonies and commercial establishments is being allowed to flow into lakes.

Unfortunately, when such things take place the burden of finding a solution is passed on to government bodies and citizens are not held accountable for creating these problems.

B.PAC is trying to address this anomaly through better citizen engagement in finding solutions for the problems of our city and restoring its past glory. While government bodies are ready to contribute, citizens too need to get involved by vigilantly guarding against attempts by land sharks to grab lakebeds and ensuring that untreated effluents and sewage do not end up polluting lakes. The government, on its part, needs to ensure that heavy fines are imposed to deter people from polluting lakes and dumping garbage.

B.PAC is actively working towards citizen engagement in addressing various issues. For example in order to get citizens involved in lake conservation at the ward level, B.PAC has selected community representatives staying around lakes to actively participate in the process. B.PAC teams are also providing authorities with the necessary data for selection of lakes in the city for rejuvenation.

B.PAC is pushing Bangalore citizens to shed their apathy and engage effectively with the political system to find solutions to the myriad issues that bedevil this city, which is home to people from all states and all over the world.