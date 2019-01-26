Creating Jobs

On the last day of the 2018 calendar year the Indian government through the Solar Energy Corporation of India, a Government of India enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, came out with its biggest ever solar tender to date, a 7500 MW behemoth of a solar plant as part of its plans to install 23000 MW of solar in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Even though this project was first thought of under the previous UPA regime, it is only now that the project seems to be finally taking off. The dream project will require an investment of around USD 5 billion ($5 billion), which is 20 per cent of the GDP of J&K.

As per the tender document the scope of work includes setting up of the power plant along with the associated transmission infrastructure required for evacuation. The project will be divided into 3 packages A, B and C each consisting 2500 MW. Package A will be located tentatively in the Zanskar Sub Division and Tai Surublock of Kargil District. Package B & C will be located at Hanley Khaldo area of Nyoma Sub Division in Leh district.

The power from Package A will be delivered in New Wanpoh, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, while power from Package B will be delivered in Kaithal, Haryana.

In principle setting up a solar plant in Jammu and Kashmir is a great idea. It has great solar radiation, clear skies and mild temperatures (yes, contrary to popular belief, solar panels only need the sunlight and not the heat that comes with the light. Too much heat diminishes panel power output). However, with the lack of basic infrastructure, skilled manpower, civil unrest and rocky terrain, the project might be far more complicated than it seems.

Typically, SECI usually puts a cap on the maximum tariff (usually around Rs 3.00 per kWh) that developers can bid in such tenders but here owing to complexity SECI has put no such cap in place. To make it more interesting for developers SECI has even increased their standard PPA duration from 25 years to 35 years for this project. For a solar energy company, these 10 years of additional revenue are very attractive. Even the time for executing this project has been increased from the standard 24 months to 48 months with a possible extension of 6 months taking the total execution time to 54 months. To make it even more attractive, land acquisition will be in the scope of the government through SECI, which will be dealing with Ladakhautonomous hill development council (LAHDC) directly and signing the lease on behalf of the solar power developers.

Another interesting aspect of this tender is the minimum bid quantum. As per the tender document a developer has to bid for a minimum of 2500 MW. This is something to be highlighted as it is previously unheard of. The quantum seems too big for any company in India to successfully bid on. India’s biggest renewable energy developer, ReNew Power has a total portfolio of 5200 MW of renewable assets. And a large chunk of this number also comprises of Wind Energy Assets. It will be interesting to see if any Indian renewable energy developer would be able to take such a risky project on board or even be able to organize the funds required for the financial closure for this project.

By giving solar power developers financial room (no tariff caps, longer lease duration), one thing is clear that the government seems to be serious about setting up solar in Jammu and Kashmir. If and when the work on this project starts, one thing is clear that it will lead to massive job creation in the region. Approximately 10,000 direct jobs during the construction phase, about 1500 jobs during the operation and maintenance, and many more indirect jobs supporting the renewable energy industry in the state. If done well this project is a great initiative which could kick start Jammu and Kashmir journey towards becoming one of the leaders in Renewable energy in India.

(The author is the founder of Frittsolar)