Close-in: What Next

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is unique in itself. A decade has passed since it all started. A lot of brainstorming and analyses have gone into its detailing. Yet it feels like the system does not offer an ideal atmosphere and opportunity to the players or the franchisees.

This year, all the people involved with the bidding were well prepared and each team owner knew his requirement in order to structure the team, and the contingent of players needed for that purpose. A thorough study seemed to have been done on each of player in the auction. And with the additional funding expected from the BCCI, after the sale of multi-media rights, every team owner was ready to spend some extra to buy their desired player.

In the 11th IPL auction, held on January 27-28, Ben Stokes was cleverly hunted by Rajasthan Royals, who also sensationalised the auction by paying a hefty amount for an Indian capped left arm fast bowler from the town of Porbander, Jaydev Unadkat.

One cannot compare the IPL auctions with that of an art, real estate or a horse one. In any other auctions, whoever once buys the property becomes the sole owner of it, whereas in IPL auctions this is not the case. No one buys a player for eternity. But once a cricketer gets sold in the auction, it gives him a chance to become a part of the most successful cricket pantomime and helps in making good money.

However, the whole idea of this auction does not go well with many. Critisising it, chief executive of the New Zealand players association, Heath Mills, made a statement in which he said, “players are paraded like cattle for all the world to see”. He further elaborated about the archaic way in which it was conducted and the humiliation for the players involved.

An average footballer, basketball player and a rugby player earns much more than a cricketer and the IPL has become a tournament where the world’s best wants to be present, not only to get recognition but earn money as well.

The valuation of players, one feels, has gone slightly awry, as categorising marquee, capped and uncapped players and segmenting them separately in their respective categories results in complicating the bidding process. All the batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders and wicketkeepers should be drawn through lots together in each of their segments. This will give the buyers a better understanding and opportunity in bidding for a player. An example of this would be, if a franchise wanted an opening batsman and he lost out in the bidding, he could still get an option to buy another from the lot to come. This process would make it easier for them to get a better insight into players in each category.

Every franchise owner is looking to have a balanced side with options for each position, taking into consideration, players availability and replacement for lack of form or injury or sickness. The high prices of the uncapped players was solely because the franchise owners, having lost at times to higher bidders, were left with no option but to fill a position in desperation. This is why many of the lesser-known players landed up with a bonanza and a purchase price that brought them a bag full of money.

One is still bewildered as to why uncapped players, some of whom are struggling to even make it to their state sides, have been bought ahead of some of the established batsmen and bowlers. Similarly, the untested U-19 young players have become instant millionaires without being properly tested at a higher level of the game. Although Shubham Gill and Prithvi Shaw are two players who should be in line for an Indian cap in the near future, the BCCI needs to cap an amount on each one of them, as well as fix an amount for the uncapped players.

A young player being offered such a large sum of money at a young age could be detrimental for his future. He should be focused on playing for the country and not become a golden goose for the family.

The most concerning thing of the IPL is that it was initiated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not only to increase their revenue but also, through each franchise owner, develop and encourage cricket in the respective state associations. The idea was to create a system for the progress of cricket in that region. The initial thought was to have programs for cricket, health and fitness camps and establish a cricket culture.

This unfortunately, seems to have been put on the back burner, as in the last ten years very little has been done to meet the agenda.

The IPL has to go beyond just an entertainment and profit-making center for all the stake-holders. BCCI has to ensure through a partnership with each franchise owner to ensure that the relationship with them goes well beyond the two months that at present one associates with the IPL.

The football teams, such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona all have full-fledged youth programs and activities that encourages young aspiring footballers to skill themselves in the sport as well as look after their education. This model needs to be followed by the BCCI with their franchise partners in India.

(The author is a former India cricketer)