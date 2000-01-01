Close-in: The Spirit of Cricket

The matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had many very close finishes and has, therefore, been exhilarating and exciting. The two teams at the top half of the table, the Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab seem to be determined to prove a point.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni for CSK, is back on track, not only in the way he is captaining the side but also in the way he is striking the ball.

Once acclaimed as the world’s best limited over cricket finisher, he is hitting the ball as cleanly and forcefully as he did earlier. Recently, he has had many critics questioning his form and ability and now he must be a happy man silencing his distractors.

Meanwhile, for Punjab, Chris Gayle, the West Indian batsman, ignored in the auction by all the other franchises, is demolishing bowlers effortlessly with a look of sheer determination and revenge. The million-dollar smile and excitement that one sees on the face of Preity Zinta, one of the owners of Kings XI Punjab, on every occasion that Gayle hits the ball to the fence, makes one feel so good. She as well as Shah Rukh Khan and many of the other owners have truly imbibed what cricket stands for and the spirit in which it needs to be played. Their behaviour accepting defeat as well as victory sportingly, seems to have filtered in the way cricket is being played this year in the IPL. The matches have been fiercely competitive, but the friendship, harmony, respect and admiration that players seem to show during and after the match amongst each other is so wonderful and pleasing. This has shown that cricket can be played aggressively, without the usuall banter and sledging that seems to have become a part and parcel of the game presently.

Sledging was very much present earlier as well, but it remained 70 yards away from the spectators in the stadium and completely in the unknown for the television viewers. The stump mikes and the 30+ cameras have brought the game to a touching distance. The cricketer, therefore, has to be made aware that every action and behaviour is monitored to the nth degree. They do not have the luxury to escape any unruly behavior or partaking in any illegal activities. Unfortunately, cricketers have still not understood the seriousness of it and the magnitude of the repercussion that it can generate in the present active social mediums. The platform that can make them into super-stars can also bury them to dust quite easily.

Recently, I attended a talk by a well-known former Australian cricketer on the spirit of cricket. The laws of the game he said are very much prevalent, but the offenders in most cases get away with match fines and a ban for a match or so. He was naturally against the ban imposed on three of their players for ball tampering. He did accept that they did partake in cheating but was against their prime minister making it such a big issue. He felt that was the prime reason that the players were punished so harshly, not by the International Cricket Council (ICC) but by their own cricket association. He did not mince words to say that the very politicians who condemned the cricketers’ actions are no better in cheating the country in the field of politics. The only issue he failed to understand was that politics as a profession have the aura from the very inception, known to be unscrupulous and crooked.

A sportsman and especially a cricketer has the stigma of being sporting and an upright gentleman. The televised action that one saw during South Africa – Australia match of blatant cheating, may have been a shocking revelation to the rest of the world, but for the Australian cricket followers, it became a scene of embarrassment and shame.

The actions on the field have become a very important aspect of a cricketers’ behaviour. Most of the great cricket players never indulged in either cheating or sledging. The legendary Don Bradman, Viv Richards, Brian Lara, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, Allan Border and so many others never partook in a verbal dual. Rather they showcased it with astounding performances on the field. This is precisely why they etched their names in the annals of cricket history.

The IPL and so many of the other franchise-based teams have shown that cricket can be played with the sporting spirit that it is associated with. One hopes that this continues and seeps into the DNA of every cricketer when they play for their country. The onus is on the coaches and mentors to highlight the issue of importance of being a cricketer. Cricket is a majestic game and it has to remain as it is and cheaters are things of the past. ICC needs to enforce serious punishments to anyone involved in tarnishing the game. Cricket is not a spirit of a genie but it has much more than that, “It is a way of life,” that needs to be understood well by all that play the royal game.

(The writer is a former Indian cricketer)