close-in: Need of the hour

The premier domestic tournament of Indian cricket, the Ranji Trophy, got underway a week ago. Every Indian cricketer’s first goal is to represent his respective state in the Ranji Trophy. A cricketer feels elated when he gets picked for his state team after years of hard work, as finally he could be officially called a “first class cricketer.”

Ranji Trophy has always been the first step towards serious cricket. Being part of the dressing room, often in the company of legends, made one feel proud as an achiever. All these made the tournament special, like a stepping-stone towards fulfilling one’s dream of playing for the country.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) previously ensured that Ranji Trophy got its due. It introduced many changes to make the tournament competitive amongst the teams, which come from every corner of the country. Unfortunately, the last decade has seen a decline in the seriousness and significance attached with this prestigious event. The players are playing in empty stadia while the BCCI too seems to be running it as a tournament that needs to be completed. Just like a ritual sans any worthy purpose.

Take a look at the present scenarios. The senior India side is playing against Australia, the India A team is playing against the touring New Zealand A squad, while another team, comprising young and upcoming players, is scheduled to play two practice matches against the visiting New Zealand senior team. Simultaneously, the domestic calendar has the U-19 and the U-23 tournaments in progress. All these fixtures feature young cricketers, some of whom are on the fringe of playing for their respective state teams. This pool of cricketers won’t be able to play in the initial phase of the Ranji Trophy, therefore, diminishing the very purpose of the premier most domestic tournament.

Unfortunately, cricketers now no longer consider the Ranji Trophy as the platform to reach the higher level. Performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), various domestic one-day tournaments and for the U-19/A sides now take precedence over the Ranji Trophy. Furthermore, the new format of Duleep Trophy, comprising individuals randomly selected to play in it, has further devalued the Ranji Trophy. Earlier, the zonal format of Duleep Trophy was based on the players’ Ranji Trophy performances in their respective zones. Getting into the zonal team was like achieving a Master’s degree. This isn’t the case any more.

The BCCI has to seriously look at how it can recreate the aura of Ranji Trophy. The present bunch of cricketers seems to have only one goal — to play in the widely viewed IPL, get recognition and plenty of money. The goal of playing for their state sides is a thing of the past. The BCCI needs to prepare the Ranji Trophy itinerary in a way so that young and as well as established international and domestic cricketers participate in it. This year, the teams will play just six matches each in the league stage and missing a few games does not auger well, not only for the players, but the state associations as well.

Also, the Ranji Trophy format needs complete restructuring. The teams must play more matches. Rather than focussing on having more irrelevant tournaments, a better-planned Ranji format needs to be expeditiously put into place. If not, the tournament will head towards slow extinction.

Australia and England have always been considered prime examples of having the best cricket academies and youth programmes. Somehow, they too seem to be missing the bus, as the players they are churning out are not in the same league as they used to be before. India, on the hand, has players coming up from unorganised set-ups and small towns. One wonders where Indian cricket will lead to if proper facilities and academies are established by the BCCI all over the country.

The other day, it was sad to read that a dedicated player like Ajinkya Rahane declined to play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy as he was on an extended holiday. This takes one back to the earlier days, when a Wadekar, a Gavaskar or a Vengsarkar, on their return from long arduous India tours, would be seen playing not only for their state sides, but for their club teams as well.

Perhaps these cricketers were brought up in a cricket culture that taught them to respect and recognise the institutions and colleagues that made them stars. One hopes the present cricketers imbibe similar values or we may end up having a bunch of mercenaries only interested in filling their coffers. God help Indian cricket then!

(The author is a former India cricketer)