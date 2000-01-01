Close-In: The glorious past

The other day while listening to a panel of distinguished former cricketers and journalists at the launch of a cricket book in Mumbai, I got the feeling that some of the significant moments of Indian cricket seems to have got missed out. The impact of the growing viewership of the game on account of television and other multi-media exposures has quite understandably made legends out of our cricketers who have played in the last two decades.

But cricket and its popularity in India go back a long way. The Parsi cricket side in 1889-90 first gave us the belief that a foreign side could be beaten. They beat the visiting English side under GK Vernon in Mumbai. Subsequently, the rich Parsi merchants and royals got into the act of sponsoring cricket teams and players with the aim of conquering our then rulers -- the British Empire.

History has numerous tales of the Indian independence movement, but one seldom connects the impact that cricket had in gnawing at the English ego. The first great hero was Ranjitsinhji, who only later became the Maharaja of Nawanagar. Although he played for England because India did not have a Test team at that time, he showed the world that an Indian can also play the sacred game of the British -- cricket. And he became the best at it. His feats sowed the seeds for the future of Indian cricket. Thereafter, due to the goodwill and generosity of the Maharaja of Patiala, the first All Indian side toured England in 1911. Palwankar Baloo, the famous cricketer who belonged to an untouchable caste, distinguished himself with his bowling feats, reinforcing the fact that cricket has no religion or caste barrier. Ranjitsinhji and Baloo were the two cricketers from two ends of the Indian caste spectrum who had a silent but important impact on Indian cricket.

The next great moment was the swashbuckling batting of CK Nayudu against the MCC side in 1926-27 at Mumbai. He scored 153 runs with the help of 11 massive sixes. The sight of English bowlers being clobbered to all corners of the Bombay Gymkhana ground must have been a proud moment for every Indian fighting for the cause of independence. Performances such as these finally moved the then Imperial Cricket Conference (ICC) to recognise India as a Test playing nation.

India played their first official Test match in 1932 at Lord’s. But the big moment came a year later, when India played the first Test at home -- in 1933 at the Bombay Gymkhana. Lala Amarnath, the young dashing cricketer from Punjab, scored the first ever century by an Indian against the MCC side. Indians were not allowed into the club house and so the rich Indian patrons pitched tents along the boundary rope. One gathers that Amarnath was bestowed with gifts ranging from cash to jewels. This was solely because an Indian had stood up in his own way to conquer the mighty British in their own game.

Another significant moment was when the English side came to India to play the first series after independence in 1952. The Test match in Madras (now Chennai) was a historical event, as India scripted their first ever Test victory, that too against a nation that considered cricket as a way of life. Cricket in India suddenly became even more popular with the masses.

Today we condemn some of the past patrons who made cricket what it is in India. The royals are an example of the patronage, without whose support the game would never have flourished. The Indian team had no money to go to England to play the first Test match as well as the series in 1932. It was the generosity of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala that made the tour possible. Similarly, it was the Maharaja of Vijaynagaram who made the 1936 tour possible. We today sit back and ridicule these very gentlemen for the way they influenced the selection and leadership of the team. But we seldom realise that the great Nayudu, Amarnath, Vinoo Mankad, Baloo or Vijay Hazare would never have graced the game had it not been for the support of these gentlemen.

The small towns and cities were the birthplace of many cricketers even then. The only difference was that they needed to come to big cities to hone their skills, play more matches and have access to better facilities. Mumbai then was the commercial centre for jobs and so players from all over India made it their home. The maidans of Bombay, as it was known then, were full of turf wickets, which hosted club and corporate tournaments, thus contributing to immensely to the city’s enormous success in the game.

India’s recent growth has brought about a complete change in the game. The popularity of the game has reached the masses through television. Now young and aspiring cricketers have access to facilities and equipment even in the smaller towns. We, therefore, learn much more about the rags to riches stories of modern cricketers, never realising that majority of the former cricketers had very similar stories to tell as well.

The BCCI is presently the richest sports body in India and it’s good to see that the financial patronage and facilities have moved into their hands. Cricket is now a business, not only for an administrator, but for a cricketer as well. This was not the case for the earlier patrons. But one must remember the footprints of time to rejoice in the successful run that Indian cricket is going through at the present.

(The author is a former India cricketer)