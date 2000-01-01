Close-in: All’s not well

Cricket in India is flourishing and showcasing that everything is sailing smoothly and well. The Indian Premier League (IPL), men’s and women’s cricket, domestic and club cricket — all are being played without any major issues.

The true story, however, is quite different. The waters are choppy and the very boat that was once a safe haven for the BCCI crew is gradually heading towards a certain crash. Most associations are on autopilot mode without a decision-making committee. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in a very similar position at present, being operated by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the frugal staff of the cricket body.

The BCCI battle in the Supreme Court is heading towards a solution and the flow of things is definitely not one that will make the present regime clap their hands with glee. Nearly two years ago, the highest judicial authority of India had pronounced its judgement and the BCCI, through its affiliated members, was to implement it expeditiously. The now famous RM Lodha recommendations were the testimony that found favour with the court and were the bases on which cricket was to be structured and followed.

There was a sigh of relief from the cricket loving fraternity that finally transparency, efficiency, professionalism and a clear path of regulatory operations were put in place.

There were, quite understandably, a few clauses that created mayhem amongst the ruling class of the BCCI and the power that controls the cricket body. They were not to be forced into acceptance so easily.

A battle royal between the BCCI officials, their strongly backed associations and the CoA appointed by the Supreme Court has been in existence for quite a while. Every court hearing seems to be heading towards a final verdict, but for some reason or the other, a newfound date finds its way and the next hearing gets extended by the court.

The last hearing was scheduled for May 11, 2018. Everyone associated felt that a final decision will come through for sure. Alas, that too got postponed to July 4, 2018. Strongly worded notes and letters to the Supreme Court by the CoA and the Amicus Curiae, Gopal Subramaniam, and arguments to that effect did not elicit a strong reprimand from the court. The BCCI stalwarts and their associations once again found solace in getting an opportunity to vent their grievances and tom-tom about their temporary success. The time has come for the SC to be forceful and come forth with a final decision, once and for all.

The prolonged final sentence has, therefore, given the powerful individuals who control the associations a golden opportunity to carry operations as if it is their personal fiefdom. In some cases, they do so through their stooges and well-wishers.

My personal experience with Maharashtra is a good example of the way a cricketer is regarded by such administrative powers. I played my college, university and state cricket from Maharashtra. I went on to play for India and captained Maharashtra as well. Later I also became the chairman of their selection committee. I was pleased to learn that the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has announced its commitment to enforce the Lodha Committee reforms. One of the recommendations was to make their international players members of the association. Unbelievable as it may sound, neither I, nor any other player of the stature of Chandu Borde, were made members of the association for which we served with distinction. I immediately wrote to the MCA president, asking him to register me as a m ember and was pleased to get a positive response to my mail.

However, the famous saying, “If wishes were horses, beggars would ride,” seemed appropriate for my application. I guess it will remain unanswered, especially after reading about the strongly worded letter sent to the SC by Vinod Rai of the COA. He stated that the MCA had made him believe and had given an undertaking to him, which he now realised was solely for the purpose of getting BCCI funds. The MCA lied, he said, adding that it seriously needed an immediate administrator to run its operations, as it is in complete and utter mess. The postponement of the dates by the court has given the well-entrenched power-hungry administrators of the MCA a chance to continue with their exploits.

Pune is the stronghold of Chennai Super Kings and so the IPL matches are keeping the men behind MCA afloat and in royal splendour.

Cricket administration in other associations across the country is also in the same state of turmoil. The wealth that most of the associations accumulated in the past has kept them in operation even without the support of finances from the BCCI.

It has, therefore, become imperative for the good of cricket and cricket administration that the Supreme Court seriously puts an end to the uncertainty that is prevalent in every corner of cricket in India.

Meanwhile, the news of Shashank Manohar getting re-elected for another two-year term as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) truly augments well for India. An effective BCCI apex committee along with the blessings of the ICC can put Indian cricket at the very pinnacle, both on and off the field, for years to come.

— The writer is a former India cricketer