Cinema Scope: East is Best

Over a decade after Namastey London (2007), Vipul Amrutlal Shah returns to his ‘East Is Best’ formula in Namaste England, only now the mix of racism, patriarchy and wear-on-the-sleeve patriotism seems ridiculously outdated.

The originator of this Mera Bharat Mahaan brand was, of course, Manoj Kumar, whose Purab Aur Paschim (1970) had an Indian man teach a woman raised in London with Western values, what it means to be a true Bhartiya sanskaari naari.

Not just Namaste London but plenty of films that have Indian men reforming NRI ‘mems’ have been inspired by Manoj ‘Bharat’ Kumar’s film—and the song Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada and Dulhan Chali … Pehen Chali Teen Rang Ki Choli, say it all.

In Purab Aur Paschim, Bharat (Manoj Kumar) is the patriotic son of a freedom fighter. When he goes to London to study, he meets Indians there, including the man (Pran) who had betrayed his father causing his death, his evil son Omkar (Prem Chopra); also his father’s friend Sharma (Madan Puri) with his Westernised wife (Shammi), even more Angrez daughter Preeti (Saira Banu) and hippie son (Rajendra Nath). (A typical Manoj Kumar scene — Francis, a French hippie sacrifices his life to save Bharat in a club brawl and then asks Bharat to sing Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram as he dies).

Preeti has long blonde hair, wears mini-dresses, smokes and drinks and has no idea of Indian values till she meets Bharat. He is, of course, shocked to see that many Indians in London are ashamed of their roots and even change their names to sound Western. Or others who long for their country, but stay in the UK for economic reasons. Like Sharma with his stack of KL Saigal records.

Preeti is impressed by Bharat’s idealism and wants to marry him, but doesn’t want to live in India. Bharat wants her to come to India and see what it’s like before she rejects it. Of course, the purity of India redeems her — she gives up smoking, drinking and minis to adopt the traditional lifestyle. There’s the sacrificing Gopi (Southern actress Bharati), Bharat’s silent admirer as inspiration.

By linking the story to the freedom struggle, Manoj Kumar was saying that freeing India from British rule is not enough if Indians do not feel proud of their Indianness. Manoj Kumar shot in London at the height of the ‘hippie’ phase and caught both the beauty and ugliness of the English landscape. However, his simplistic view of the West was greed, lust and depravity, while India stood for love, honour and piety. Amazingly, the idea has endured, and even in Aditya Chopra’s cult hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Indian boy (Shah Rukh Khan) does not touch the Indian girl (Kajol) though he claims a chain of foreign girlfriends, and neither does he want to marry her without her father’s consent. Then as now, Indian culture is represented with a lot of colour, rituals, song and dance.

In 2007’s Namastey London, Akshay Kumar sold the same version of India to the London girl Katrina Kaif — and a line in the film pays tribute to the original when he tells her that if she wants to learn more about India, she should see Purab Aur Paschim.

In 2018’s Namaste Engl-and, a sneering Indian man makes fun of Arjun Kapoor calling him “dhool-mitti” and claiming to be British himself on account of his birth in that land, is given another version of the rah rah India sermon and a list of reasons why he should be proud of his country, concluding with the line that there will be a time when Westerners will clamour to be called Indian. Which is rich coming from a man who has entered the UK illegally!