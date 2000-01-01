Churning out robots

India predictably won the two-Test series against the West Indies without much ado. Sadly, both matches ended on the third day itself -- a dreadful example for Test cricket. India, however, did manage to get some positives from the victory. They did redeem their lost belief and confidence of being the best Test side in the world as per the ratings. The disaster of losing against England on their home turf became a tale of the past, as a rookie from the maidans of Mumbai brought joy and delight with his glorious stroke-play. Prthvi Shaw, the new superstar of Indian cricket, has a similar built and stature as two of the finest Mumbai batsmen, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar. He matched both of them with his performance at the school and first class levels, but one was still sceptical whether he would be able to do so at the highest level. A back-foot punch to open his account in Test cricket was enough to gauge the class and quality of this skilful cricketer. A century on debut seemed so normal given the casual way in which he punished the West Indian attack. Fortunately for him, he has the focused and determined Virat Kohli to guide and nurse him to a bright future. The cricket world is at his beck and call and he now just requires the cool, calm and determined traits of Tendulkar to achieve glory not only for himself, but also for India.

The success of Rishabh Pant is another wonderful revelation for Indian cricket. The young wicketkeeper-batsman reminds one of the flamboyant Vinod Kambli at his best. He is blessed with quick eye and feet movement, along with immaculate timing in his strokes on both sides of the wicket. Although Pant’s wicketkeeping needs improvement, which he should be able to do with more experience, in the limited over format, he is definitely a threat to MS Dhoni’s vision of playing in the World Cup next year.

The five-match ODI series between India and the West Indies will begin on Sunday, October 21, in the newly constructed Barsapara stadium in Guwahati. The West Indies team comprises many young, inexperienced players. Their batting will revolve around the 37-year-old proven batsman, Marlon Samuels. Evin Lewis, the exciting left-handed opener, has also decided to not be available for the series as he is to play lucrative T-20 league elsewhere. Lewis, along with most of the renowned cricketers of the West Indies, are away playing for their personal gains and this has, unfortunately, weakened the national side immensely. Therefore, the ODI series should be a cakewalk for India. This is precisely why India has named the team for only the first two matches so that youngsters doing well in the 50-over domestic Vijay Hazare trophy could find themselves in India colours soon.

The T20 leagues around the world have become the lifeline for most cricketers. One was, therefore, glad to read about the popularity that seems to be prevalent amongst the cricketers, as regards the specialised coaching through a “science-based power hitting” in cricket. The concept should completely revolutionise batting techniques and the approach to batsmanship. The subtle wrist placement is giving away to the forceful body riveting aggressive hitting. A batsman today has become an entertainer and his success is entirely on his ability to attract viewership rather than his averages.

A recent interview of Hardik Pandya, the once acclaimed possible solution to an Indian Test all-rounder in the mould of Kapil Dev, comes to mind. After his failure to establish himself to be one after two overseas tours to South Africa and England, Pandya now has his sights on only one mission and that is to win the 2019 World Cup. The thought of getting his Test place back and playing the Test series in Australia is not in his vision at all. This is quite understandable, as a young player today has only one definite goal in India –- to play for the country and win the World Cup. The Indian wins in 1983 and 2011 have actually made Indian cricket very shallow. Success in the limited over format is what Indian cricket followers crave for and recognise. This is why a young cricketer in India today would learn the art of big hitting rather than concentrating his efforts in learning defensive techniques and conventional batting. The cricketer, who will be able to master both these skills as a batsman, will be a superstar. India has two such players now, Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw. One now waits for the latter to make limited over debut, and along with Rohit Sharma, the Indian trio should make watching the shorter formats a treat to savour.

The Anil Kumble developed “power bat,” an artificial intelligence technology to improve batting, is another informative tool that is interesting. A sticker that will provide real-time data of a batsman’s performance. This, along with “scientific based power hitting,” could be the skill improvement tool in the future. A well-informed, very fit and intelligently tuned player looks to be the profile of a cricketer that will be churned out in a homogenous way. However, one still feels there is more to cricket than what meets one’s eye on paper. The great cricketers all seem to have that natural flair that distinguishes them from the others. One hopes that technology does not turn cricketers into robots, and natural talent persists above it all.

