CATHERINE DENEUVE’SWARDROBE BY YSL TO BE OFFERED AT CHRISTIE’S

Christie’s France announced the sale of Catherine Deneuve’s wardrobe, to be held on 24 January 2019. The dresses, suits and accessories are a moving testimony of the friendship between Catherine Deneuve and Yves Saint Laurent, a relationship which lasted for several decades. Nearly 300 lots will be presented in total to the numerous connoisseurs and international collectors in Paris during Haute Couture Fashion Week. Christie’s will offer approaching 150 lots during a live auction, in addition to an online sale accessible to digital bidders from 23 to 30 January 2019.

Catherine Deneuve: “In 1965, I was invited to be presented to Queen Elizabeth II and my husband David Bailey, a fashion photographer, suggested that I ask Yves Saint Laurent for an evening dress. I arrived at Rue Spontini with a photo from the Russian Collection from the previous year which he agreed to create for me.

A long white crepe dress with a panel of red embroidery was the start of a long professional collaboration and friendship. His consummate gravitas during the fittings together with his shy charm outside the atelier made all the years we shared so enchanting—our silent complicity, our crazy laughter and our melancholy brought us together. I was only 20 years old and I had the privilege of being given access to this world of luxury, to train my eye and my taste by his side. He dressed me several

times in films and I think that Belle de Jour in particular owes a great deal to him. Now, I am leaving my house in Normandy where I kept this wardrobe - not without a certain sadness - these are the creations of such a talented man who only designed clothes to beautify women”.

François de Ricqlès, President of Christie’s France: states, “We are honoured to have been entrusted with the sale of Catherine Deneuve’s wardrobe. This auction is particularly dear to our hearts, having organised the legendary Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé sale at the Grand Palais ten years ago. It is a pleasure to offer these pieces which bear witness to a love story and a friendship between a most talented French actress and the most illustrious designer of all times”.

Live Auction: Thursday 24 January 2019 at 6pm

Online sale: From 23 to 30 January 2019 on www.christies.com

Viewings: From Saturday 19 to Thursday 24 January from 10am to 6pm. Open on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.

–FC Bureau