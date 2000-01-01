Cash in on stocks

Asit C Mehta

Century Plyboards (I) Ltd

We recommend ACCUMULATE rating with a target price of Rs. 320/-, which implies 24x its FY19E EPS of Rs 13.2/- & thus potential upside of 24%.

EIH Limited

EIH Limited has ample growth opportunity with flourishing Indian tourism and hospitality industry. We expect EIH’s revenues and EBITDA to increase at a CAGR of 17% and 27% during FY18E-22E with business expansion across India, UAE and Africa.

GNA Axles Ltd

We recommend ACCUMULATE rating with a target price of Rs.384/-, which implies 18.8x its FY19E EPS of Rs 20.4/- & thus potential upisde of 22% upside. However, it has achieved our target price, we still recommend buy on dip.

Rural Electrification Corporation

We expect REC Ltd’s revenue to increase at a CAGR of 21% during FY18E-22E with strong projects in power transmission and distribution, infrastructure setup, and its venture into project management consultancy. Taking PE multiple of 4.9x on FY19E EPS of Rs.42.96, we arrive at a target price of Rs 210, 35% upside from the recommended price of Rs.155. We recommend to BUY the stock.

NOCIL Ltd

We believe NOCIL Ltd is well poised to do well in the coming quarters. Hence, we recommend ACCUMULATE rating with a target price of Rs. 180/-, which implies 19.1x its FY19E EPS of Rs 9.4/- & thus potential upside of 24%.

NRB Bearings Limited

At the recommended price of Rs.124 stock is trading at 14.26x its FY19E EPS of Rs.8.56. Taking PE multiple of 18x on FY19E EPS of Rs.8.56, we arrive at a target price of Rs.155, 25% upside from the recommended price of Rs.124. We recommend to ACCUMULATE the stock.

Anand Rathi

Voltas

Revenue increased by 5% YoY. Revenue in the EMPS increased by 14% YoY. At CMP of Rs 520, a buy is recommended on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 per share.

Indiabulls Housing Finance

IHFL reported 1Q FY18 PAT of Rs 7,880mn, up 25% YoY. Margin tailwinds continue on the back of improving funding costs. At CMP of Rs 1,268, a buy is recommended on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,580 per share.

Deepak Nitrite

The company has already incurred around Rs 475 crore towards the project. The total revised capex for this project stands at Rs 1,400 crore to be funded by 60:40 debt to equity ratio for which financial closure has already achieved.

At CMP, of Rs 207, a buy is recommended on Deepak Nitrite with a target price of Rs 264 per share.

Solar Industries

Solar has to its credit India’s first and second HMX explosive manufacturing plants with a capacity of manufacturing HMX/RDX of 50/250 tons per year and 300/1,500 tons per year respectively. Prospects for growth in Solar Industries are promising in the long-term and a buy is recommended on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,250 per share.

Bharat Forge

Company witnessed strong growth of about 15% to 18% in industrial segment arising from new products and new markets. Company’s FY18 capex is likely to be in range of Rs 300 crore to Rs 350 crore to develop new products. At CMP of Rs 647, a buy is recommended on the stock with a target of Rs 815.

Kotak Mahindra

Asian Granito India Ltd

CMP: Rs 485

Target: Rs 603

Upside: 24.4%

AGIL is continuously putting efforts to increase the B2C sales from the current level 35% in FY17 to 50% in next 2-3 years

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

CMP: Rs 563

Target: Rs 740

Upside: 31.3%

With healthy operational cash flow generation and negative working capital for the company, we estimate the BS of the company to remain strong in near term.

Engineers India Ltd

CMP: Rs 151

Target: Rs 182

Upside: 20.8%

We believe that in future, company shall inevitably benefit from MoPNG huge target of over Rs 2 trillion envisaged for various projects in next five years.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd

CMP: Rs 40

Target: Rs 47

Upside: 16.5%

Valuations of TV18 are attractive, at 19X FY19E PER (>30% discount to Zee Entertainment). Our price target implies PER of 21.5X FY18E.

Shree Cement Ltd

CMP: Rs 18500

Target: Rs 22716

Upside: 22.8%

We expect company to benefit from volume expansion as well as pricing improvement going forward and hence we remain positive on the company.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

CMP: Rs 7830

Target: Rs 9061

Upside: 15.7%

MSIL’s market share in the domestic passenger car market stands increased from 47.4% in FY17 to 50.4% in FY18. With strong presence in rural areas MSIL will be the key beneficiary of rural demand recovery.

Aditya Birla Money

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors has delivered a PAT CAGR of 40%+ over past five years with healthy ROE of 35%+. The stock is expected to deliver 25% returns over the next 12 months.

Maruti Suzuki

MSIL has delivered a PAT CAGR of 30%+ over the past five years with ROE of 15%+. The stock is expected to deliver 25%+ returns over the next 12 months

Edelweiss Financial Services

Edelweiss has delivered a PAT CAGR of 35%+ over past five years with healthy ROE of 15%+. The stock is expected to deliver 30%+ returns over the next 12 months.

RBL Bank

RBL Bank has delivered a PAT CAGR of 70%+ over past five years with ROE of 10%+. The stock is expected to deliver 20%+ returns over the next 12 months.

Piramal Enterprises

PEL has delivered a PAT CAGR of 30%+ over FY12-FY17. The stock is expected to deliver 30%+ returns over the next 12 months.

OCL India

Dalmia Bharat’s consolidated EBITDA has quadrupled over last three years post acquisition of OCL India. The stock is expected to deliver 25%+ returns over the next 12 months.

Future Retail

Future group’s corporate restructuring and brought all the related business under one roof has led to a change in approach (from being topline focused to ROE focused). Its improving operating margins from 2.9% in Q1FY17 to 4.3% in Q1FY18. The stock is expected to deliver 25%+ returns over the next 12 months.

Arihant Capital

Bajaj Finance Limited

CMP: Rs 1951

Target: Rs2200

Upside: 13%

BFL’s net NPAs is at 0.44%, which is the lowest in the NBFC industry. We see some shift of retail savings away from bank deposits to mutual funds and insurance.

DHFL

CMP: Rs 552

Target: Rs680

Upside: 23%

DHFL’s AUM registered a growth of 20.2% from Rs 69,524 cr in Q4FY16 to Rs 83,560 cr as on March 31, 2017. We expect the company’s AUM growth to remain above 22% over next two years.

L&T Finance Holdings

CMP: Rs 203

Target: Rs 260

Upside: 28%

LTFH’s lending operations are focused on three primary segments viz. Rural 15%, Housing 19% and Wholesale finance 62% of the loan book. ROE is the only one metric company follows and the target is to reach ROE of 20% by 2020.

Parimal Enterprises Ltd

CMP: Rs 2774

Target: Rs 3350

Upside: 21%

The company has grown at 27% in terms of top line, out of which the financial services loan book has grown by 79% to Rs 24,900 cr and the pharma loan book grown by 12%.

Tata Global Beverages Ltd

CMP: Rs 208

Target: Rs 250

Upside: 20%

TGBL has witnessed strong cash generation. If TGBL is able to sustain the growth momentum and expansion, a re-rating may be in store for the stock.

Whirlpool of India Ltd

CMP: Rs 1355

Target: Rs 1600

Upside: 18%

We expect WIL to register above 15% revenue and earnings CAGR over FY17-FY20E which also supported by international market growth.

Reliance Securities

Hero MotoCorp

CMP: Rs 3,695

We recommend BUY on the stock with a Price Target of Rs4,300 (21x FY19 consensus EPS).

ITC

CMP: Rs 266

We recommend BUY on the stock with a Target Price of Rs336 (32.2x FY19E EPS).

Larsen & Toubro

CMP: Rs 1,143

We recommend BUY on L&T with a Target Price of Rs1,400 (22x FY19E consensus earnings for parent and 0.5x of its investments).

CDSL

CMP: Rs 385

We recommend BUY on the stock with a Target Price of Rs450 (valuing the stock at 37.5x FY19E EPS).

Natco Pharma

CMP: Rs 991

We recommend BUY on the stock with a Target Price of Rs1,200.

Somany Ceramics

CMP: Rs 840

We recommend BUY on the stock with a Target Price of Rs1,020, based on 27x Sept’19 earnings, which is at a 20% discount to industry leader Kajaria’s target multiple.

Indiabulls Housing Finance

CMP: Rs 1,282

We recommend BUY on the stock with a Target Price of Rs1,600 (4.3x FY19E consensus book value and 15x FY19 consensus

Glenmark Pharma

CMP: Rs 611

We recommend BUY on the stock with a Target price of Rs900 (17x FY19E EPS).

Edelweiss Investment Research

National Aluminium

Currently trading at a 52-week high, the stock has picked pace since aluminium prices surged internationally. A buy rating is recommended and the stock could touch Rs 120 by next year.

NIIT Technologies

Trading at a 52-week high the stock has given a break out of its two-year consolidation. At an entry of Rs 595, it has a conservative target of Rs 720 till next year.

Bharat Forge

With an entry of Rs 640, the stock which has been given a buy rating, could touch Rs 1,030 in the next 18 months.

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan stock has currently broken out of the consolidation triangle and gained momentum, similarly MACD is also hinting a resumption of a bullish trend. We could see the stock, with an entry of Rs 172, touch 350 in the next 18 months. It has been given a buy rating.

MCX

The stock is trading strongly above 200 DMA. Although it is consolidating in a tapering range, RSI indicates bullish momentum. The stock, with an entry of Rs 1,103, is expected to break out of the range and reach Rs 1,450 by the end of next year.

Indiabulls Ventures

South India Bank

The stock is currently cheaply valued at 1.02x FY19 P/BV and we would like to assign a multiple of 1.3x P/BV on FY19E BV of Rs.31 per share to arrive at a target price of Rs. 40 per share.

Avenue Supermarts

The stock is currently trading at 43.9x FY20E PE and we would like to assign a multiple of 59x FY20E PE on an FY20E EPS of Rs. 25.18 per share to arrive at a target price of Rs.1,486 per share.

Hero Motorcorp

The stock is cheaply valued at 15.74x FY19 PE. We would like to assign a multiple of 20x FY19 E PE on an EPS of Rs. 235 per share to arrive at a target of Rs. 4,706 per share.

Cummins India

The stock is cheaply valued at 25x FY19 PE. We would like to assign a multiple of 32x FY19E PE on an EPS of Rs.36 per share to arrive at a target of Rs. 1,152 per share.

NIIT Ltd.

The stock is fairly valued at 2.11x FY19 P/BV. We would like to assign a multiple of 3x FY19E P/BV on a BV of Rs.49.83 per share to arrive at a target of Rs. 150 per share.

Angel Broking

Dewan Housing

The stock currently trades at 1.6x FY2019E ABV. Accumulate rating is maintained on the stock, with a target price of Rs 650.

Karur Vysa Bank

The stock currently trades at 1.4x FY2019E ABV. A buy rating is recommended on the stock, with a target price of Rs 180.

Asian Granito

AGIL is expected to report a net revenue CAGR of ~9.9% to ~Rs 1,286cr. A buy rating is recommended on the stock.

Blue Star

The overall top-line is expected to post a revenue CAGR of ~19% over FY2017-19E and margins to improve in FY2019E. An accumulate rating is recommended on the stock.

Siyaram Silk Mills

At the current market price, SSML trades at an inexpensive valuation and there is a buy rating on the stock.

Maruti Suzuki

The company has further room to improve its margins. There is an accumulate rating on the stock.

TV Today Network

TTNL is expected to report a net revenue CAGR of ~9% to ~Rs 727cr. The brokerage house gives a buy rating on the stock.

Music Broadcast

There is a buy recommendation on the stock and a target price of Rs 434.

GIC Housing Finance

The brokerage house gives a buy rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 655.