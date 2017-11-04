It was a dry spell for Bollywood for a long time this year but the multi-starrer 'Golmaal Again' has turned the tables with box office collections surpassing Rs 100-crore mark in just a week’s time. 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', a Telugu film that was also dubbed in other languages, was a super hit among audience. Meanwhile, Bollywood did not have a blockbuster movie this year.

Even big stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a hard time entertaining the audience with their movies 'Jab Harry met Sejal' and 'Tubelight', respectively. But, 'Golmaal Again' proved to be a game changer right from the day of its release with a collection of Rs 30.10 crore on day one.

Released on around 3,500 screens, the film has eme­rged as the biggest Hindi hit in 2017 and it now stands at a grand total of Rs 175 crore.

Striking gold

It looks like director Rohit Shetty has struck gold with 'Golmaal Again' and this is despite the film’s massive budget of Rs 80 crore. Still running in theatres, the movie has made a profit of Rs 91.86 crore which takes its profit percentage to approximately 115 per cent. The film is on its way to rake in Rs 200 crore and with two small releases this week — Sonakshi Sinha and Siddharth Malhotra-starrer 'Ittefaq' and Kalki Koechlin’s 'Ribbon' — the number wouldn’t be a tall ask for 'Golmaal Again'.

'Golmaal Again' crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the fastest pace in 2017. Amid the list of highest-grossing films this year, the film has taken the leading spot for collections in the first week by minting Rs 135 crore. Coming second is 'Tubelight' with Rs 103 crore, followed by 'Raees' with Rs 102 crore. Other films like 'Judwa' and 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' collected Rs 94.95 crore and Rs 94.21 crore, respectively.

Despite competition from Aamir Khan’s 'Secret Superstar', 'Golmaal Again' is standing strong at the box office. The film has exceeded the profit percentage of 'Secret Superstar' by 102 per cent as the film earned around Rs 52 crore.

Increased rush during the Diwali holiday aided revenues of 'Golmaal Again' and the film is all set to become the highest Diwali grosser. The film is in its second week but is still keeping the pace with hardly any drop in collections. It is expected that the horror comedy will collect Rs 46 crore in week two and may finish among the top ten highest second week of all times.

