BJP topples Congress as largest party in Rajya Sabha

The government will now have no excuse to offer for not pushing economic reforms as the BJP has become the single largest party in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house where lack of numbers was often cited as the stumbling block for making bold decisions.

With 58 MPs now, surpassing the Congress party’s 57, the BJP is poised to win the support of the largest block of lawmakers in the House, a picture that will become clear following the upcoming round of Rajya Sabha elections. Its present support base includes 13 members of the AIADMK, who are supportive of the NDA. Along with six independent members and the block of 13 MPs who do not belong to either camp – eight are from the Biju Janta Dal (BJD), three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and one each from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and YSR Congress – the NDA can push through key legislation. The Samajwadi Party has 18 MPs and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) five. The Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), which recently formed a government with the BJP in Bihar, has nine MPs. The BJP can bank on JD(U)’s support as well.

There is good reason for the BJP to be gung-ho about the development. Finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said the fact that the BJP had become the largest party in the Upper House was a “natural consequence of our support base increasing”. He added: “We are in power in most states and since the Rajya Sabha is a council of the states, the strength of the BJP has to be reflected in it.”

The BJP was able to register as the largest party in the Rajya Sabha following the election of Sampatiya Uikey from Madhya Pradesh. Uikey, who was elected unopposed, won an election that became necessary following the death in May of Union minister of state for environment Anil Madhav Dave.

The terms of several Rajya Sabha MPs are going to end later this month, among them being that of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien. Their terms will be ending on August 18. The terms of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Debabrata Bandhopadhyay, Sukhenduhakhar Roy and Dola Sen will also end on the same day.

From Gujarat, BJP president Amit Shah and Union textiles minister Smriti Irani are set to get elected from two seats which have been vacated by BJP members. One crucial election, which politicians on either side of the political fence have their eyes on, is that of Ahmed Patel, political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is in line for a fifth term as MP if he wins. He will be trying his luck for the third seat. Facing him will be a former party colleague Balwantsinh Rajput, who is being fielded by the BJP. For the sake of political perception, Patel’s defeat in the election will be a signal that the once formidable Nehru-Gandhis are now unable to sway the vote in favour of leaders closest to them. That makes it a prestige battle. Shanker Sinh Vaghela’s decision to quit the Congress and the decision of six other Congress MLAs to follow him on the way out have suddenly made the turf tricky for Patel.

The BJP has 182 MLAs in the Gujarat assembly, and the Congress 57. The resignation of six MLAs has brought this number down to 51. To win, a candidate will need to win 44 votes, which is why the Congress party is keen to keep its flock together.

The BJP had faced embarrassment in the Rajya Sabha last week when the opposition managed to make changes in the bill on backward classes as 30 ruling party MPs and ministers were not present in the house. The lack of numbers and the absence of MPs gave the opposition an opportunity to press for amendments and get them passed.

Unlike the Lok Sabha, where the BJP-led NDA has a brute majority, in the Rajya Sabha, the party has struggled to push through reforms mainly due to its lack of majority and has had to depend on non-aligned regional parties like the AIADMK and BJD. Next year as Uttar Pradesh, the state which the BJP won with a landslide majority in March, sends its lawmakers, the BJP would be able to easily nominate at least eight MPs and thus boost its numbers in the Upper House.