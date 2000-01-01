Big Interview: There’s no end to dreaming

On August 23, 2015 it started its banking operations as one of the two new banks in the country, following RBI’s final nod. But much before the process of giving new banking licences had begun, BANDHAN, the erstwhile largest MFI in the country, had started groundwork for banking operations, focusing on continuous training of its employees through training centres, leadership development institute and improving operational efficiency with the help of trained manpower and adoption of technology. It has paid off. Little more than two years after starting banking operations, BANDHAN Bank managing director Chandra Sekhar Ghosh can aptly say that the journey could not have been better. With 864 branches, 2,546 doorstep service centres, 386 ATMs, 11.34 million customers, fourth largest debit card issuer, a loan book of Rs 22,111 crore and last but not the least a Rs1,112 crore profit in the first full year of operations, BANDHAN Bank is now moving ahead fast with a ‘credit-plus’ approach and driven by technology adoption. In a free-wheeling interview with Ritwik Mukherjee of FC, Ghosh, delves at length on wide-ranging issues from sluggish credit off-take, bank recapitalisation to NPAs, new insolvency law and much more. Excerpts:

Q: The credit off-take has been sluggish and has impacted all the sectors of the economy. There are also upside risks emanating from inflation, higher commodity prices, recent cuts in GST and global financial instability. At this outset, how do you see the latest RBI quarterly monetary policy and its decision to maintain status quo? Do you foresee any rate cuts in near future?

A: If you look at the policy statement, it is not hawkish – it is pragmatic. There are upside risks to inflations. This is why the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank has raised its inflation projection for the second half of fiscal year 2018 marginally by 10 basis points, however it has stuck to the year-end growth projection. Finally, there have been some movements on the credit front. Overall, it is a balanced policy. The RBI has kept the stance of the policy unchanged. This means, the flow of data will determine the future actions. Even though a few analysts have started talking about rise in rates, I would like to believe the Indian central bank is for an extended pause.

Q: The Indian banking sector, particularly the public sector banks have hogged the limelight as the government’s announcement of a fiscal neutral capitalisation (powerful package of Rs 2.1 lakh crore for bank recapitalization) raised hopes of a revival of not only these entities but also the long-buried capex cycle. What is your take on this?

A: Definitely, the big bang recap plan will help banks extend credit. Many banks are wary of giving loans for fear of piling more bad assets; also lack of capital is a constraint. As they have been making hefty provisions, banks have not been able to make handsome profits (some of them are making losses) and plough back that profit to their capital and reserves. At this juncture, recapitalisation will certainly be of great help. Of course, we need to keep that in mind that lack of bank credit growth has also something to do with the lack of demand besides banks’ ability to lend. So, demand for credit also needs to pick up. Overall, I am pretty bullish that the Rs 2.11 trillion recap will change the scenario for better and bolster credit offtake and economic growth.

Q: Also, what do you think of industry bodies’ demands that banks may be permitted to reissue the recapitalisation bonds which can be purchased by institutional investors and even general public?

A: It will be premature on my part to talk on this. I understand the RBI and finance ministry is giving final touches to the recap package and deciding on which bank will get how much. Soon, we will get to know that. There are two parts of this development. One, the contour of the package and its component and how they are implemented – their impact on fiscal deficit and so on. The other part is the distribution – will the banks get the money in accordance with their size or efficiency? Things are being worked out.

Q: Do you think that lack of capital, and asset quality concerns of PSU banks have been a kind of boon for many private sector banks, which was reflected in the incremental market share gains in the first half of the current fiscal?

A: When competition gets weak, then you get the benefit. This is what is happening. For various reasons, including capital constraints, public sector banks are losing their market share and this is being taken away by the private banks. You also need to remember that non-banking finance companies too are aggressively lending and to that extent they are putting up a fierce competition to banks. After the recapitalisation, some of the public sector banks will start lending again and that’s a big positive for the sector. The market understands this well. This is why the day after the finance minister announced the recap plans, the stocks of public sector banks zoomed and that of private banks dropped.

Q: Former Reserve Bank of India Governor YV Reddy has recently said that the major problem of the Indian banking sector is the burden of investing 25-30 per cent of its deposits in government securities. What is your take on this?

A: That has always been the case. When the country is grappling with fiscal deficit, the banking system is used to support the government’s market borrowing that goes into filling in the deficit. But we must remember that the SLR preemption is progressively coming down. Now, mandatorily the banks need to invest 19.5 per cent of the their deposits in government bonds but most have much heavier bond portfolio because there is weak credit offtake.

Q: What are your views on NPAs, the new bankruptcy & insolvency code?

A: On NPAs, the industry has sort of recognised most part of their NPAs and now moving towards the resolution process. Both the government and the RBI have been keeping a close eye on the Insolvency Code and as things are progressing they are also fine-tuning. The eco system is being working out and I would like to believe we would need to give sometime to see the results.

Q: Now talking about Bandhan Bank, in particular, it has been a truly long journey from being an MFI to being a bank. What have been the learning so far? And how challenging is the new banking landscape?

A: The journey could not have been better. We started with 501 branches, 2022 door step service centres, 50 ATMs and 7.6 million customers on 23 August 2015 when we opened the bank. Today, the bank has 864 branches, 2,546 doorstep service centres, 386 ATMs and 11.34 million customers. We are the fourth largest debit card issues among the banks. We have a loan book of Rs 22,111 crore and the portion of low-cost CASA is some 28 per cent. We had posted Rs.1,112 crore profit in the first full year of operations and in the first half of current fiscal year, we have posted a Rs. 658 crore profit.

It is a dream run. We continue to remain in the small loan space as that’s our strength and there is no end to the demand for small loans. From serving the bottom of the pyramid, we are gradually inching up, serving the SMEs.

The new banking landscape is very interesting. What we are watching is a conundrum, to use a cliché. While public sector banks are losing their market share, newer banks of different shapes and size are coming into play. The NBFCs are also growing handsomely. And overall, technology is changing the rules of the game very fast.

Q: What are your main challenges now?

A: There are three key challenges before the industry – recognition and resolution of bad assets, credit offtake and embracing technology as an emabler.

Q: You have recently completed the first micro finance portfolio securitisation for Bandhan Bank with the Hyderabad-based micro-finance lending company Spandana Sphoorty Financial. Would you look at more such deals?

A: In banking, securitisation is an on-going process. Such deals will continue.

Q: Going by your recent campaigns, your new focus looks to be on small and medium business owners/ budding entrepreneurs in the age group of 25-45 years that are looking for a low- to medium-ticket loan for their businesses. Is that right? How are you going to tap this segment? How optimistic are you about this?

A: There is a vast market and opportunities are endless. We will be with and by their side, handhold them. This is what Bandhan stands for. We believe in a credit-plus approach.

Q: You’ve fulfilled your dream of turning Bandhan into a bank. What next?

A: For me, it’s journey; there is no destination, there is no end to dreaming.

ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com