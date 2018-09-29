Big Interview: Expanding Footprint

AV Ramana, Chairman(i/c), Cochin Port Trust has many challenges ahead that includes not just from the shipping industry perspective but also from CoPT’s endeavours to match the rival ports at New Mangalore, Tuticorin, Karaikkal and Chennai. Under his stewardship the port has started making profits, but competition has gone up too. In conversation with Anjana Das, AV Ramana says he has plans ready to up volume, cut costs and attract more revenues



Why are the major ports not interested in transshipment of containers at their ports even after the ministry eased the cabotage restrictions to permit foreign container ships to ply on local routes?

It is not true that major ports are not interested in transshipment. The total volume of containers of Indian origin transshipment through foreign ports in 2016-17 was 2.78 million TEUs, out of which 2.44 million TEUs were from east coast and 0.34 million TEUs were from west coast. As far as Cochin Port Trust is concerned, transshipment cargo in 2017-18 was 35363 TEUs, which is at 6 per cent of the total container traffic handled. We are trying to increase the transshipment volume to 12 per cent.

Cochin Port’s container terminal, ICTT is emerging as ‘the gateway port of advantage’ for India’s EXIM containers with services to Europe, Far East and the Middle East. Feeder vessels connect other Indian ports with ICTT to catch mainliners to Europe and the Far East.

In the backdrop of Cabotage Relaxation, there is significant potential for attracting a US East Coast service for Cochin in aggregating volumes from the secondary and tertiary hinterland.

There are two non-mainline services to West Asia, presently calling at Cochin. Both the services call many Indian ports on the east coast also, enhancing the connectivity on the Indian coast with Cochin.

What are the plans of promoting Kerala as a tourist destination also as there are talks of offering an alternative location to KSINC Ltd to run its mini cruise liner Nefertiti?

Cochin is strategically located in the present tourism ecosystem of Kerala, described as ‘God’s Own Country’ by leading travel magazines, and Cochin Port is the preferred port of call for cruises connecting South Asia, West Asia and North Africa. Cochin is one of the most preferred Indian destinations for major international cruise liners like Royal Caribbean International, Cunard Cruise Lines and regularly hosts large premium cruise ships. Cochin Port is also an ideal location for domestic cruise circuits along the Indian coast.

Cochin Port plans to construct an international cruise terminal inside Ernakulam Wharf area to cater to cruise vessels and passengers, meeting the functional and service requirements as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Tourism. The project consists of construction of a Terminal building of area of 2253 Sq m with all connected facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 25.72 crore. The facility is expected to be in place by February 2020.

Cochin Port has around 45 cruise ship calls in a season, from October to April, every year. The number of cruise vessel calls in 2018-19 is declared at 50, and the number is bound to rise in the future with the Government policies favouring promotion of cruise tourism in India.

To strengthen the tourism operations, KSINC is planning to introduce a day cruise vessel called ‘Nefertiti’ build under MS class VI. This is the first vessel of its kind for short day cruises into the sea with modern amenities giving an excellent experience to the tourists. The vessel is expected to carry 200 passengers, including crews. KSINC was looking for a dedicated berth at Cochin Port for operating the vessel and also an exemption from the requirement of having a port pilot on board.

Considering that the service will enhance tourism in Cochin, Port has considered the request and has allowed to lease out a jetty in Mattancherry channel for exclusive use of KSINC at a very competitive rate. A portion of Sagara Hall will also be leased out to them to run a passenger facilitation centre. Decision has also been taken to exempt the vessel from compulsory requirement of having a Port pilot on board during movements.

CoPT has started making profits after a long time. The plans ahead to keep the momentum?

CoPT has started making profits from the year 2017-18. The profit for the year 2017-18 is Rs 13.55 cr. This was possible by increasing the cargo volumes, reduction of turnaround time in spite of increasing parcel size. The introduction of GST has helped the Port in a big way as it facilitated smooth flow of cargo from across the state. The port in 2017-18 was able to reduce the maintenance dredging cost from Rs 120 cr to Rs 88 cr. There is improvement in cruise business as well as coastal shipping. Plans ahead to keep the momentum

1. The Port expects a yearly growth of 5 to 10 per cent in the container handling and the LNG Terminal will be achieving 40 per cent capacity utilisation by the end of 2019. The MULT project when commissioned will also contribute additional revenue to the port.

2. The port could control the maintenance dredging cost because of adopting need based dredging. The strength of employees will also come down due to retirement in the coming years. All these factors will help the port to control the expenditure within the limits and would also on the drive to lease out the unutilized land parcels.

3. Movement of food grains and fertilizers is likely to have a modal shift from rail/road to Coastal Shipping.

CoPT will have a cruise terminal to handle more tourists by 2020. What are the other expansion plans?

CoPT is constructing an international cruise terminal with 2,253 sq.m. floor area having 30 immigration counters, 8 Customs counters and 7 security screening windows. It is expected that the number of international tourists to Cochin through cruise liners will stand at 1 lakh passengers by 2020. By the year 2020, it is expected that the LNG facility will be fully utilised which will give additional throughput of 5 MMT. It is also expected that the LNG facility at MULT will also operational by 2020 which will give additional throughput of 4.1 MMT. CoPT has requested the Ministry of Shipping for reduction of GST for bunkering from the present 5 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

CoPT faces tough competition from JNPT or private ports like Mundra and Hazira?

Cochin Port considers the ports at New Mangalore, Tuticorin, Karaikkal and Chennai, which share the hinterland of Cochin Port as its competing ports. The ports of JNP, Mundra and Hazira do not share the hinterland of Cochin Port, and are not competing ports for Cochin.

Give us an idea about the revenue prospects of ports; is it looking up or down in the medium term horizon.

CoPT is looking forward in terms of volume in medium term as well as long-term perspective. Cargo volume is expected to increase steadily to 32 MMT in the year 2018-19. As mentioned early, a number of cruise liners are expected to grow, the bunkering volumes are expected to increase, the LNG traffic will be moving off. The Penna cement facility and the Malabar cement facility are expected to increase operations of the Port and contribute to the Port income. .

What are challenges for CoPT and the industry as a whole?

Operation of MULT facility and IOC LPG facility, which is stalled consequent on the agitation by residents of Puthuvypeen is the major challenge the Port is facing. Since the issue pertains to IOC, CoPT along with IOC is trying hard with the Central government and the State Government for an early resolution. Expenditure on account of dredging is another challenge that CoPT is facing successfully.

Cochin Port has 21 operational berths including a Single Point Mooring (SPM) for handling Crude Oil imports. Cochin Port had an impressive performance in 2017-18 by achieving the cargo throughput of 29.14 MMT. The commendable growth in Traffic was promoted by growth in POL and containers. The Port is set to cross 32 MMT in 2018-19 with 10 per cent growth over 2017-18. Cochin Port is all set to emerge as a liquid import and trading hub with the realization of the full potential of the Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) of BPCL-KR from 2018-19 onwards, with the POL Traffic of 20.50 MMTPA. LNG imports will increase to about 2.0 MMTPA from 2019-20 onwards from the current 0.90 MMT with the GAIL pipeline getting connected to Mangalore, by March 2019.

CoPT is facilitating a project for development of an International Ship Repair Facility by the Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL). The facility will have a dry dock, slipway and a Ship Lift and Transfer System for 6 vessels.

Cochin Port looks forward to a brighter future with the port emerging as an energy hub with substantial volumes of POL, LNG and LPG by 2019-20, a container terminal of significant gateway and transhipment traffic and a prestigious Cruise Ship destination.

anjana.das@mydigitalfc.com