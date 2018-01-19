Big Interview: Doubling Presence

Q. Reliance Nippon Life AMC created history by becoming the first AMC to list on the exchanges. Please share the listing experience in terms of regulatory requirements, which now other mutual funds keen to list, will have to follow.

Reliance Nippon Life AMC is the largest asset manager, and we have an obligation to develop the market and set benchmarks. Becoming the first AMC to list was clearly one such. We are very happy with the fantastic response with over 17 lakh applications. The HNI portion was subscribed over 200x, QIB over 100x and retail over 5x – clearly demonstrating the faith investors have in the brand. But more than number of applications, it was the quality of international institutional investors bidding as anchor investors that set the issue apart, with the likes of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Kuwait Investment Authority, Fidelity, Pictet, Morgan Stanley, Eastspring, Columbia Threadneedle, as well as leading domestic MFs subscribing. We were happy with the IPO process and thank the regulator for making the process so smooth. The whole IPO process was completed in just 4-5 months, making it was fastest listing in the corporate sector.

Q How has been the response from domestic and overseas institutional investors during and post listing period?

It’s been very positive. We are the only listed AMC where investors can take advantage of the rising financial savings story, that too with a long 20-year track record of delivering our customers, and a strong international partner like Nippon Life.

Q. In a way 2017 was a phenomenal year for mutual funds industry with high inflows aided by demonetisation and also huge return for the investors. Please share your AUM growth and fund performance in 2017.

Our AUM has jumped nearly 25 per cent to Rs 2.43 lakh crore as at December end. We are seeing investors coming from all across – not just the big cities but now we’re seeing emergence of investors from smaller cities as well. Reliance Mutual Fund has seen inflows of Rs 27,075 crore from retail investors post demonetisation, the highest in the industry.

Q. No doubt systematic investment plan has aided AUM growth for the industry but it has come in an equity market which has seen one way movement since 2014, will fund managers be able to fulfill expectations of SIP investors expecting a good return as market peaks and volatility grows.

Investors have matured over time. While earlier you’d see lump sum investment, now we’re seeing investment through SIPs. So the averaging is already happening. Many investors may not have seen many market cycles, but 50 per cent of SIPs in industry is of more than five-year duration. So as we go forward, you’d have investors with more realistic expectations from mutual funds.

Q. How long SIP investors should remain invested to reap good returns, or a sound strategy for SIP investors that you could share.

An investor should have a long-term outlook. Also one should keep investing in schemes of asset management companies, which have 15-20 years of experience as they have seen different market cycles, rather than relatively newer AMCs.

Q:There is a sectoral churn in process with IT stocks regaining fund managers’ confidence, which are the sectors that look good from investment point of view now besides IT.

In the backdrop of improving global as well as domestic growth, we expect a few themes to play out that were previously impacted by various macro factors. Some of themes where we are overweight on include:

*Large banks, where credit cost is high now due to corporate lending, as we see the asset quality and stress levels improving over next 1-2 years.

*Industrials, in segments that are likely to see quick recovery if economy revives.

*Pharma, where we think earnings are likely to bottom out in FY18.

Broadly we believe India is in a growth phase and multiple opportunities are available in consumption and the infrastructure space.

Q: Mutual funds have not got much push as an investment product off late from the government, what are your expectations from the Union Budget for the mutual fund industry.

Mutual funds are not a push product. But mutual funds have received lot of push from SEBI - hence our strategy of reaching out beyond the top 15 cities was introduced.

On the other hand, any kind of incentive for long term investing is desirable. Effectively any tax break for long-term money coming into products similar to pension funds, there could be tax rebate for it that can be useful.

Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) needs to be carved out. ELSS are currently clubbed under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act with Rs 1.5 lakh investment limit, which is so crowded with many other products like public provident fund, insurance, employee provident fund among others as ELSS will help long term investors and money raised can be used by Government for infrastructure building.

Also AMFI has made a representation of the Industry proposals to the Finance Ministry. Some of the key proposals which can potentially help increase financial inclusion through the MF route include:

*Introduction of Mutual Fund Long Term Retirement Plan (MFLRP) and extending the tax benefits provided under 80CCD of the Income Tax Act (just like National Pension Scheme) to mutual fund retirement plans.

*Extend tax deduction under Section 80C to Debt Linked Savings Scheme (currently available only for equity schemes), as this can provide taxation benefits to conservative investors as well.

*Lowering of Threshold of Equity Oriented Funds from 65 percent to 50 percent. This will ensure that asset allocation products with an equitable risk are also promoted to ensure investors with a lower risk appetite to participate in the market related products.

Q: Reliance Retirement Fund has scope to grow from present AUM of Rs 1,118 crore as on December 31, what would you like the government to do to encourage savings through such schemes for wealth creation, pension needs of common man.

Reliance Retirement Fund is a popular product as it is India’s first equity linked pension plan. We feel to encourage savings in such products more awareness is required and we see the trend changing soon.

Q: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently directed all mutual funds to benchmark equity funds return using dividend accretive Total Returns Index from February 1 as against currently used Price Return Index. Will it become tougher for fund managers to beat the benchmarks for the equity schemes?

It doesn’t impact the kind of wealth mutual funds are generating, as just the nomenclature has changed. Wealth creation will not change but in comparison to benchmark, gains may look less than what it was earlier.

From a long term point of view, as the market will mature, alfa creation will keep reducing anyway and we hence see over long term exchange traded funds (ETF) playing a very big role. Particularly within large cap funds space, ETFs will be challenging the large cap funds.

Q: It has been a good financial year 2017-18 for the mutual fund industry, may be all mutual funds will register profit from their operations, if you could share profit range for industry and Reliance Mutual Fund.

This will be a better year for most MFs as it is a business of scale, and operating leverage comes only when scale increases. I am sure profitability will only keep increasing as AMCs grow more retail and gather stickier assets.

Q: How has been the third quarter result of Reliance Mutual Fund, what are the key highlights?

If you see our profits are up 25 per cent for the December quarter, and retail part of the business has frown the fastest. We have annualised SIP inflows of around Rs. 7,800 crore. Our focus is less on institutional money and more on long term stable asset. We are also focusing on building our digital platform as well as growing our physical presence through branches. Last quarter we added 89 new locations. We are present at 260 locations now, which is the largest network among MFs in India.

Q: You are trying to cater to smaller cities and towns, what is the strategy for penetration in beyond top 15 cities locations?

We are strong in top cities, and in recent years have also gone beyond the top 15 cities (B15) which led to opening more branches.We now have one of the highest AUMs from B15 locations too and we aim to nearly double our presence from 260 locations to 500 locations in the next three years.

raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com