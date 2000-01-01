Big Interview: Changing Dynamics

Even as India waits for electric cars to hit the roads, homegrown bicycle maker - Hero Cycles - has quietly initiated plans to launch its range of electric bicycles or e-bikes to bring in a budding revolution to the masses. The company has already dispatched 50 bicycles for testing by identified customers and dealers before a full-fledged launch in the Capital in September. The planned shift to e-bikes will also have the scale, developing an entire ecosystem in Punjab called – ‘Cycle Valley’, with an investment of Rs 250 crore. This project aims to make India a manufacturing hub for world-class bicycles having a production potential of over 12 million units or 10 per cent of the bicycles sold orldwide. Talking to Subhash Narayan of Financial Chronicle, Pankaj M Munjal, chairman of the Rs 2,600 crore Hero Motors Company (HMC), shares his views on the changing ynamics of the industry and how Hero is participating in the fast changing environment by offering Indian customers a quantum jump in their bicycling experience. Edited excerpts:

The last couple of years has not been too good for the industry as growth remained sluggish while the twin blows from demonetisation and GST affected demand and sales. What has been your experience?

The first quarter of current fiscal has gone very well for us as we have had a strong 30 per cent growth. In the Q1 period of last year the growth had slowed down due to squeeze in demand largely on account of demonetisation. The effect of demonetisation seems to have faded and people are coming back into the market and spending. As is the case of the every period of recession, it changed the entire business matrix. The bounce back being witnessed is not in the bicycle segment. The ratio of commute cycles to the high-end cycles has changed and growth is now much more in high end products. Earlier our fight for market share was in cycle segment carrying a price tag of up to Rs 3000. Now we are talking of Rs 6000 cycles. The whole world has changed. And this is a very profitable segment because the raw material cost has not doubled but the price perception has doubled for the product.

How do intend to encash from the changed market dynamics with consumer preference moving up in the price points of different bicycle segments?

We were thinking of devoting a substantial portion of our world class R&D facility in England for design and development of products in the Rs 6000 category. Our plan is to capture half of the market in this segment. Hero should own half of the market in every segment. We have also asked our Ghaziabad and England R&D centres to prepare a paper on what it takes to get half of the market share in this premium segment.

But your sales dipped last month. Are you still far from goal of having 50 per cent market share?

Our overall market share dipped from 38 per cent to 36 per cent last month. But this is just an aberration as we have a lot of pending orders. In fact, our pending order is bigger than the monthly sales of our competitors. They make 1lakh cycles in a month, while we have pending orders worth 1lakh cycles.

Switching to electric mode of transportation is being touted as the next big change in the Indian market. Where is HMC here?

Hero Cycles will be identified with e-bikes. What we achieved as a family during the launch of four stroke Hero Honda motorcycles, will be replicated by HMC for e-bikes. Our bikes are already ready. A set of 50 bikes has already left for customer and dealer trails for feedback. This will be followed by the launch of e-bikes in Delhi in three months. The first set of bikes is priced at around Rs 27,000 but it will be like Rs 5000 a bicycle if the amount of fuel saved is included in the cost. My vision is that a person who takes a Rs 5000 bicycle, should buy these e-bikes. He can work more, cover more distances on these bikes.

Will e-bikes be a global initiative?

Hero is preparing a strategy paper on global positioning. The paper is being prepared by a team comprising my son Aditya, who is spearheading Hexi - a last-mile bicycle transportation start up; Hero Cycles CEO Rohit Gothi and former PepsiCo India boss Rajeev Bakshi. The e-bike is worth Rs 2 lakh crore market worldwide. If we can’t have 10 per cent of the market share, what are we here for?

What about your ‘Cycle Valley’ plans in Punjab?

As part of our global vision, Hero Cycles is developing an entire ecosystem to manufacture bicycles in Punjab called the ‘Cycle Valley’ with an investment of Rs 250 crore. This aims to create a manufacturing hub with a production potential of over 12 million bicycles or 10 per cent of bicycles sold worldwide. The valley would provide ground to set up end-to-end design centres for bicycles, component manufacturing, end of line testing, logistic centre and certification. The company plans to have around 10 joint ventures from Japan, Germany, Taiwan and China in this valley. This will help us penetrate into the e-bicycle market. The ground breaking of this valley project is on August 15 and it will be up and running in about a year-and-half. We have told the government that our valley project would generate business worth Rs 6000 crore annually.

As the price of bicycle goes up financing options become important. But financing of bicycle has still not taken off in the country. Your comments.

This is the biggest challenge the industry is facing today. A regular bicycle, which is bought by the poorest of the poor, is paid through his capital. Take for example car, motorcycle or phone which get easily financed. So, the poor guy suffers. Former Maruti Suzuki head Jagdish Khattar is helping us devise a strategy on financing of bikes. We are ourselves not getting into financing but bringing specialised entities to support bike financing.

Your son Aditya has launched Hexi, a last mile bicycle transportation start up. How does it work?

Through Hexi, we are getting into bike sharing operations. Hexi is a joint venture between Hero Cycles and number two bike sharing company of China. The model allows the customer to pick up a bike on the road and drop it at your destination. The model is like Uber and Ola. Hexi does a lot of study on where the person stays, or goes to work, his timings and how many bikes are required at a particular place. So, a lot of study goes into strategically placing of bikes at different locations and offering mobility service on rent. Hexi is currently operating in Amritsar, Vizag and Jalandhar, and would soon move to other places.

Do you think electric mobility revolution in the country could be spearheaded by e-bikes?

Out e-bikes run at a speed of 24 km/ hour against cars with 17 km/ hour in cities. Electric revolution can surely start with a bike as it does not require elaborate infrastructure for charging. If the battery gets discharged, just paddle to your destination without getting stuck.

How do you see adoption of bikes in India?

It’s growing rapidly. The change that we will see now are among people who are buying Rs 3000-6000 bicycles. We expect 4-5 million customers going for e-bikes.

Is talk of rural stress affecting bicycle sales?

I feel that money has come in rural areas as is also evident from good growth reported by us in the first quarter of FY18.

How is your auto component business doing?

Our automotive business has done very well. We secured two new orders. We have put up a new factory worth Rs 180 crore in Ahmedabad to make transmission for Suzuki. Another new factory will be set up in Aurangabad in Maharashtra for making chassis for Audi. We have got a large order from BMW in Germany for transmission. We have overall orders worth Rs 2000 crore.

Is there a room for acquisitions as you have done in the past to scale operations?

As I told you earlier that a strategy paper is being prepared by a team of experts. We need to make acquisitions as the car market is going up from 3 million to 7 million units so component business would also double.

What is your market size in bicycles?

We have 40 per cent market share that works to 5.5 million bicycles. We have to scale it up.

How has been your growth in India?

The growth in high-end bicycles is very good at 25-30 per cent. Entry-level growth is small. The weighted average growth is 5-7 per cent. Last year we dipped in growth as demonetisation hit the bicycle industry badly. The effect of demonetisation have faded now. Our growth prospects look very strong. The group should touch anywhere between Rs 3,500-4000 crore by the end of FY19. Our bottomline is healthy. All our companies operate at 15 per cent EBIDTA. We want to grow more in our topline and aim to pass the advantage on cost to our customers.

What do you think about the current GST structure?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a statement that Mercedes and milk can’t have same tax rate. Similarly, a high-end cycle and an entry level cycle, which is bare necessity for a poor to make a living, cannot attract the same GST. We have demanded that cheaper bikes should come within 5 per cent bracket while rest could remain under 12 per cent GST.

Are you exploring any new country for expansion in overseas market?

We have so far, no presence in South America. That is a big continent, so we are focusing there. The initial target is Brazil where we are talking to the number one bicycle makers for a possible alliance to sell our brands and jointly manufacture bicycles. Hero Cycles is also looking at one very big acquisition of bicycle maker in Europe that will allow us make high quality products in a low-cost country and sell it on higher margins in high value countries, possibly in Western Europe. The European acquisition will also help us utilise our global design centre HGD (Hero Global Design) in Manchester last year.

Any development in your hospitality business?

Hero and Godrej are building a 1 million sq ft building in Gurgaon. We are just doing that at present. This is greenfield office complex and will take two and half years to complete.

What about your dealership strategy?

We have about 1800 direct dealers. Then there are sub-dealers so the total touch points are close to 3000. Our high-end bikes are sold through automated ‘Sprint Stores’ that is new retail format themed around ‘customer delight’, giving cycle lovers a complete cycling experience.

How do you perceive 2019 elections?

I hope the next government is stable which can take decisions. I also wish the currency remains strong and policies are consistent. If these fundamentals remain, we will have a good time. “Acche din aa gaye hain” at least for Hero, I can vouch.

