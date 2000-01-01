Big Interview: Absence of regulations hamper growth

Srei Group, part of the Kanoria Foundation, entered into an MoU with New Zealand’s CBL Corporation last year to set up a 50:50 joint venture to offer surety and guarantee products in India. This, first of its kind joint venture, will offer performance guarantees and sureties to its customers in India for participating in projects in infrastructure and allied sectors. This unique offering will reduce working capital needs of the players and facilitate project completions without delays and allow them to grow their businesses. Talking to Subhash Narayan of Financial Chronicle, Vikash Khandelwal, CEO, Srei Guarantees JV Ltd. said that surety business has enormous potential to lift pace of infrastructure projects in the country but absence of regulations hamper its growth in public projects. Excerpts:

What are sureties and guarantee products? Are these products being brought to India for the first time?

A surety bond is essentially a risk transfer mechanism where the guaranteeing company assures the owner that the contractor will perform a contract as per the terms of the contract thus bringing in certainty to the implementation of the contract and taking the risk off the owner.

While the concept of guaranteeing performance or adherence to terms is not entirely new to the country, it’s only recently that the mortgage guarantee regulations were enacted so as to permit guarantees towards payment of mortgages. We are also now expecting the credit enhancement venture between IIFCL and LIC to become operational shortly. However, we will take the first initiative of its kind, which will focus on providing bonding solutions targeted at almost every segment of the economy including infrastructure.

How are these products relevant to the Indian Economy?

There are numerous issues plaguing the Indian economy, which include delayed projects, cost over runs, a weakened banking system, low levels of liquidity, lack of financing etc.

There is an urgent requirement of non-cash capital to be infused into the economy. Sureties are a cost efficient form of capital that enables businesses enhance precious liquidity.

Sureties also bring about certainty to the execution of projects and adherence to the terms of the contract and thus help protecting the interests of the tax payer, the project owner and the lenders from the potentially complicated consequences of contractor failure

What is the difference between a bank guarantee and sureties/ guarantees products offered by private companies?

Both these products are similar to the extent that they respond to the penal sum in the event of the guarantee being invoked. But that’s where the similarity ends. While a bank guarantee gives you the comfort of an on demand document, it requires the applicant to furnish collateral and margins which is inherently an inefficient use of precious working capital. Sureties on the other hand depend on their underwriting expertise to assess the risks associated with a contract and hence do not require collaterals and/ or margins thus releasing pressure on the working capital. The underwriting process of a surety also acts as a rigorous pre-qualification process on the contractor’s execution capabilities. It is also not uncommon for the surety bond producers to be able to offer technical, financial, or management assistance to a contractor.

Moreover, since the bank guarantees operate as an on demand document and the contractor has no recourse other than proceeding legally in the event of the project owner improperly declaring the contractor in default thus leaving them vulnerable. Sureties on the other hand asses the validity of the claim against the guarantee and whether any breach has occurred of the contracted terms thus protecting the interests of the project owner as well as the contractor.

Is the regulatory environment in the country conducive for operation of private entities offering surety products? What changes are required?

Regulations play a very critical role in the development of any product or service especially in the financial services space. It also imparts credibility to the product and the market participants while at the same time ensuring that their interests are protected and failing which remedies are available to the aggrieved parties. If we are to feel the real impact of guarantees in the Indian economy, we need a regulated environment for such products on the lines of what’s available to the banks, insurances companies, NBFCs etc.

What is plan of SREI towards promoting these instruments? What kind of market and products you are looking at and what has been the response?

Being the first initiative of its kind in India, a lot of our effort is going in creating awareness of guarantees and its possible impact amongst the various stake holders. This includes our prospective clients, contract awarding bodies and the relevant authorities and regulators. Once there is buy in to the concept and the possible impact and regulations are in place, we believe we would have been successful in easing out the path for ourselves as well as any other players looking to come in to India

What size of business you are anticipating? Whether the focus will remain on offering retail products or otherwise?

The response to what we are trying to do has been very encouraging so far. However, given the lack of precedence, it’s really difficult to predict the quantum of business we will be able to write in the next couple of years. We are in the business of providing solutions by way of guarantees and will design products for any segment where ever there is a need and an opportunity for us. Guarantees bring certainty to adherence to the contracted terms, lower costs of borrowings and enhanced liquidity to the corporates while it can offer safety, security and peace of mind to the common man in the retail segment.

You have a JV operation for this venture. How will it help? Do we look at more such product specific joint ventures?

We haven’t had the concept of guarantee companies in India so far. The mortgage guarantee company regulations are only a recent occurrence. Hence there is no expertise of this sector available in India. The JV partner will bring in their wealth of experience and the expertise of underwriting sureties globally to the joint venture. It is important that we leverage their learning and expertise and get the structure right specifically related to the product mix and the risks that we write so as to be able to avoid unnecessary losses.

What is the investment plan? How will the JV leverage the existing financing and consultancy operations of Srei?

Srei as a group has been a leading player in the infrastructure and financial services space in India, which include project and equipment finance, power generation and distribution, roads and highways, water treatment and distribution, ports, SEZs, oil and gas exploration, equipment rental, power rental, asset management etc. The various financing and infrastructure businesses within the group give us a strong insight into the sector, which is a good starting point for the venture in India. By virtue of the huge financial underwriting and execution experience that resides within the group, we can help conduct a holistic assessment of the company and its ability to fulfill the obligations under the contract.

What kind of impact can such products have on the Indian Economy?

Guarantees can help address some of the structural and operational inefficiencies in the economy.

We are about to witness a huge thrust by the government towards creation of world class infrastructure in the country. If we were to go by our previous experiences, timely execution of projects and with the allocated budgeted is a huge challenge. For example – between the central and state governments, there are 962 projects each worth Rs 150 crore and above that are delayed. There are 37 projects that are delayed beyond 20 years and a similar number that are delayed between 10 to 20 years with a total cost overrun of Rs 14.35 lakh crore against a budgeted investment of Rs 32.7 lakh crore - that’s a massive 43.88 per cent increase over the initial estimate. As is visible in other geographies, sureties bring in the certainty in the execution of the projects, which can result in minimising avoidable project delays and cost escalations.

Sureties help improve businesses liquidity by freeing up bank lines for working capital.

Every contract requires performance guarantees to the extent of 10 per cent to 15 per cent of the contract. Since sureties do not tie in the working capital, it enables a far more efficient use of available resources. If we are to consider the roads sector alone where the government is planning an investment of Rs 7 lakh crore, sureties can help release Rs 70,000 crore of working capital otherwise unproductively tied up in bank guarantees.

The purchasers credit protection which guarantees the investment made by a buyer of a residential property in the event of insolvency of the builder can help revive the real estate industry which is reeling under unavailability of credit from banks, poor sales, suspecting buyers and complete loss of faith.

These are just a few examples of how sureties can operate as a critical risk management tool that enables efficiency of execution and incremental opportunities for all types of construction delivery mechanisms. Their introduction to the economy can be path breaking with a far reaching impact.

How are these products performing in the international markets? Which countries have the most evolved market for such products?

Sureties are a prevalent practice in many countries across the globe. In fact, it is mandated by law for all public works contracts in the US and Canada as bank guarantees do not provide 100 per cent performance protection. Sureties also act as an enabler by helping smaller businesses compete for larger projects which they otherwise wouldn’t have qualified for. The US Small Business Administration - a US government body is one such example where it also participates in the risk so as to enable the small businesses to have access to bonding facilities to bid for larger projects. Even though sureties have traditionally catered to the infrastructure industry, it is also being increasingly accepted as a preferred security wherever there is a need to secure adherence to the terms of the contract. While the US, Canada and Europe are now evolved markets for sureties, it is beginning to enjoy wide spread acceptance and is a growing product in most major economies that include Japan, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Africa etc.

In terms of numbers, how big is the scope of such products in the Indian context?

India is poised to become the third largest infrastructure market in the world after the US and China with the planned $4.5 trillion investments in various infrastructure projects across roads, railways, shipping, power, oil and gas, housing, renewable energy and urban infrastructure. Even if we were to ignore the other (non- infrastructure) opportunities available within the economy, this by itself is significantly large for the entire sureties industry.

subhashnarayan@mydigitalfc.com