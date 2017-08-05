Battle ready?

Far away from the choppy waters of the monsoon-hit Arabian Sea, US navy’s Nimitz Carrier Strike Group from the Seventh Fleet moved stealthily along with India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikram Aditya carrying air and warship complement.

Accompanied by the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), helicopter carrier JS Izumo, the trio sailed in majestic formation in the Bay of Bengal this July.

For around 10 days or so, the US, Indian and Japanese navies practiced hunting submarines in the international waters.

India and US have been holding the Malabar naval exercises for years, but this summer the scale, timing and backdrop transformed the picture.

Though not initially planned as such, the assembly of US and Japanese warships in the Bay of Bengal took place when China was seething in frustrated rage after being stopped by the Indian Army from constructing a road in the Doklam Plateau near Sikkim, which is in real terms Bhutanese territory.

The multi-lateral Malabar naval exercises were not linked with the Doklam stand off, but it did sent a strong message about the emerging new alignments in the Indian Ocean.

At a time when the Dragon is spewing fire and Pakistan is increasingly morphing into a destablised land under the control of a rogue army and radicalised terrorists, India’s military capability to take on two adverse and hostile neighbours has suddenly popped out of pages of war doctrines, staring at the nation as stark reality.

‘An enemy’ s enemy is a friend’ has been the spirit behind China’s strategic ties with Pakistan.

The Indian Army is sufficiently skilled to tackle Pakistan on the western front and on the eastern border it has learned to live with the numerous transgressions or incursions by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

While Pakistan’s aggression is paid back in punitive retaliation, incidents on the China border are deliberately played down as they are attributed to the differences in perception about the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the effective 4,057-km-long border between India and China.

The LAC is roughly divided into three sectors; western that includes Ladakh and Kashmir, the middle, which takes into its sweep Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and the eastern sector, which has Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh as frontiers.

As China began to arm Pakistan in a big way helping its `all weather’ friend to bridge the technology gap with India, planners in New Delhi had factored in the eventuality of dealing with two adversaries together.

But the process of enhancing its capability to match two nuclear armed forces, a global military power like China and its principal stooge Pakistan, the global den of jihadis, is still work in progress.

Unlike China, where military is at the forefront of the government, and Pakistan where the army runs the government for all practical purposes, the decision making process in democratic India has been tardy, particularly when it comes to arms acquisition and modernization.

Just when India was still in the process of building up its capabilities, the stand off with China at the Doklam plateau near the Sikkim border has exposed its vulnerabilities, as well as tested its strength.

When PLA’s construction party ventured into the disputed Doklam Plateau in Bhutan to build a road, India objected to the activities in the region.

In a marked difference from the earlier stand-offs, India decided to stare China right back into its face. The Chinese troops were halted leaving the Dragon fuming. Beijing, clearly, was not expecting such a resistance from Indian troops on the ground.

In earlier incidents of transgressions, it was India, which used to cry as the victim. This time, the tables were reversed. The reaction from state-run Chinese media on the Indian position clearly revealed that Beijing was rattled.

Statements amounting to war mongering were heard from Beijing for the first time in many years. The cloak of niceties in diplomatic relations was blown open and China’s iron fist had finally emerged out of its velvet glove.

The Chinese media issued dire warnings of military action to throw out Indian troops, which have positioned themselves in the Doklam Plateau.

India, on the other hand, has acted with maturity and there has been only one official statement from New Delhi clearly spelling out its position.

New Delhi has held that the Doklam Plateau belonged to Bhutan and by constructing a road in the region, the PLA was attempting to alter the status quo on the tri-junction boundary in Sikkim that separates India, China and Bhutan.

New Delhi reminded China of adhering to the 2012 boundary agreement, which is meant to avoid unilateral alteration of boundary.

But China cites an 1890 Anglo-China treaty to stake claim on Doklam. In a 15-page exhaustive document released this week by China, it is claimed that the 1890 treaty was also accepted by the then Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru as the boundary alignment reference. China has accused India of being an invader and not for the first time, warned of dire consequences.

The reason for India’s confidence in taking on PLA is two-fold: first is the strong political leadership and the second is slow, but steady acquisition of significant military capability.

It does not mean that India is ready to defeat the mighty Chinese armed forces, but it has the capability to inflict significant damage in tactical scenarios.

Ever since the dispute over Doklam Plateau came under the spotlight, several Indian military leaders have come out in public writing articles about explaining PLA’s military capability presenting a realistic scenario, shorn of rhetoric.

Secrecy has been the guiding force behind the PLA and its real strength is carefully kept away from the public domain, as can be expected in a closed Communist regime.

Experts, for example, have argued that India stopped PLA construction in Doklam Plateau, but the real reason for the aggressive position was not the perceived threat to the Siliguri corridor – India’s gateway to the northeast that passes close to the ground zero of the current stand off.

Experts claim that India has for long factored in the aggression from the Chinese side in the region and enough safeguards are in place to protect the Siliguri corridor, also known in military parlance as the Chicken’s Neck.

It is also argued that any misadventure by Chinese troops in the region will be a blunder, given that the terrain gives natural advantage to India providing an easy opportunity to cut-off any advancing force.

Despite an unresolved boundary dispute, the situation has been calm on the China border over the years, except for a few stand-offs that were resolved without being a bullet being fired.

The situation on the western front is exactly the opposite. The border with Pakistan is alive. On the Line of Control (LoC) that passes through much of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has been fighting cross border infiltration with the active support of the Pakistan Army.

The ceasefire between the two sides has remained on paper, particularly in the last couple of years and heavy mortar shelling is reported almost on a daily basis.

India has a well-developed security grid on the border, but that has not deterred breach of security.

Having fought three wars, Indian armed forces know its enemy well and its preparedness to deal with Pakistan in a full-scale conflict is well acknowledged on all sides.

The big challenge is taking on Pakistan and China in a two-front scenario. The Indian armed forces have undertaken China-centric force accretion plans in the last few years.

The Indian Army, for instance, is in the process of raising a new mountain strike corps for the China border. Its existing three strike corps is Pakistan-specific. Before the process of raising two corps began, two new divisions were raised in the northeast to guard Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls south Tibet.

Apart from increasing boots on ground, equipment with troops for modern day warfare is also underway. The army has placed orders from the US for ultra light Howtizers that can be deployed in high altitude areas.

The terrain on the China border is such that operations here will be held in rarefied conditions, severely constraining both men and machine.

The plains of Ladakh and the valleys in Sikkim can also be a battleground for tanks, which traditionally have ruled the plains. India has a strong armoured compliment in both Sikkim and Ladakh.

While the army has taken several measures to strengthen its position on the China border, the raising of corps is still underway and may take years before it is ready for a full-scale operation.

The major worry for India is also the capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF). In a two-front scenario, air power is expected to play the most crucial role, particularly in dealing with China. The terrain is such that only fighter jets can go inside the territory and pound locations.

India has a potent Su-30 MKI fighter jet, but the air force lacks numbers. Successive air chiefs have flagged the shortage of fighter jets.

The ageing Mig-21s, which are reduced to barely 100-odd aircraft, may have no major role to play on the China front. The delay in acquisition of French Rafales has added to the problem. The IAF’s fighter squadron strength has reduced to 32 from the sanctioned 39. Even if the government takes a decision on buying new fighter jets today, it will take years for the new planes to be inducted into the IAF.

The Indian Navy will also play a significant role in dealing with China. India has an impressive fleet of state-of-the-art destroyers and frigates, but what it lacks is submarines.

The PLA navy lags behind India in terms of aircraft carrier operations, but it has been able to put into place nuclear-powered submarines.

Even after new additions like the French Scorpene submarines in the Indian fleet, India will continue to remain below the Chinese capabilities.

If one looks at the sheer number of military hardware, scales are tilted heavily in favour of China. Not just in terms of military equipment, India has failed to build adequate infrastructure along the border for speedy deployment of troops and hardware.

India has deployed Akash missile air defence system in the northeast, which is complemented by deployment of Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles.

India now has long-range ballistic missiles, which are capable of deep strikes inside Chinese territory.

The plan to construct 73 motorable roads along the LAC is behind schedule, with work complete on only 23 till date. The same is the state of 14 lines of strategic railway network in the region.

The numbers might appear to favour China, but India can cause damage in the tactical battle scenarios, like 50 years ago in 1967. Just five years after tasting defeat in the 1962 border engagement, India retaliated in the Sikkim sector to PLA’s attempt to alter the boundary.

Such was the intensity of Indian artillery fire that more than 300 PLA soldiers were reportedly killed.

Another stand off took place in 1986 when the then Indian army chief general Krishnaswamy Sundarji outmanoeuvred Chinese aggression by airlifting a mountain brigade to halt the invasion. The Chinese troops finally withdrew from the position in the early 1990s.

The situation on the Pakistan border is exactly the opposite. Every military formation across the border has been marked. India has an edge in terms of numbers over Pakistan. The Indian Navy is clearly far ahead of its rivals, the Pakistan Navy. The Indian Air Force, despite its shortage of fighter aircraft, is equipped well to deal with any threat emanating from its western front.

Though a bullet has not been fired on the Sino-Indian border in several decades, Beijing has sent aggressive signals after the Doklam Plateau stand off.

The PLA conducted a live-fire drill in Tibet coinciding with the stand off. The exercise was shown by Chinese state-run CCTV, which claimed quick delivery of troops and synergy among different military forces during the drills. Maintaining secrecy about the dates, it was not disclosed when the exercise took place.

The brigade under PLA’s Tibet Military Command took part in this exercise. The CCTC report claimed that the brigade was stationed around the middle and lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River and has been assigned the task for frontline combat missions.

Yarlung Zangbo is the upper stream of the mighty Brahmaputra that flows into India. The footage of the exercise also revealed radar units identifying enemy aircraft and soldiers using anti-aircraft artillery to destroy targets and radar units trailing enemy aircraft and the deployment of

anti-aircraft artillery destroying incoming targets. The CCTV claimed it was an 11-hour drill. Quite clearly, the dragon’s fangs are out in the open.