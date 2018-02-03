Of bans & balance sheets

As it turns out, Padmaavat had nothing offensive about Rajputs except the historical fact that when Rana Ratansingh asked for help from other brave Rajput rulers of the area, none was forthcoming! The film lost business from some states for no reason except the failure to see reason by the protestors.

All films have other sources of realising the investments besides box office. The rights for the satellite market, digital format and music rights subsidise a film’s recovery. However, when a film is costly like Padmaavat, the other markets sans theatrical rights recovery make the risk worth taking. These sources contribute handsomely to the recovery. Because, the contribution from these markets cover about as much as 40 per cent of the film’s budget.

According to trade sources, Padmaavat carries a price tag of Rs 205 crore, including prints and marketing, with Rs 180 crore being the making cost and Rs 25 crore for P and M. And, since the last two films of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Raam-Leela had worked for the investors, the buyers of the satellite and other rights seemed interested.

The film’s pre-release recovery is pegged at about Rs 95 crore from the satellite, overseas, music and digital rights. This against the huge recovery target.

The film also had five crore in promotion deal with Tanishq, the jewellery brand. But this segment does not come in cash. It is more like a barter. The brand gives the film exposure in its advertising campaigns and allows standees and other such publicity material to be displayed at the brand’s outlets.

The rest of the investment will have to be recovered from theatrical box office collections in India and abroad. Which amounts to about Rs 250 crore, including the distribution cost. Despite losing out on the business in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Padmaavati should come into profit eventually. And, contrary to media belief, a 100-crore collection figure does not mean 100-crore recovery. A little more than half goes towards the exhibitors’ share. The system of theatres’ take varies from the amount collected during the first week. Also, the distributors’ share gets reduced with progressing weeks. That is, as the film goes into its week two and three, the theatre’s take in the collections increases.

@ The Box Office

It was all about Padmavati renamed Padmaavat for the last few months. Initially, it looked like the film won’t get a release in many parts of India. However, the Supreme Court directive to states to facilitate the release of the film helped to an extent.

The makers decided to make the most of the media hype that it earned in the three-month-long controversy and released the film on January 25 to cash in on the Republic Day holiday on Friday to avail of the long weekend. The makers also went for paid previews on Wednesday the 24th. However, the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh did not comply and exhibitors in Gujarat avoided release fearing damage to property.

Originally, two other films were due for this slot, Pad Man and Aiyaary. But both shifted their release dates to February 9 when Padmaavat decided to gate-crash. So far so good. Padmaavat managed to rake in Rs 4.75 crore from its paid previews on Wednesday. With its regular opening all over (except circuits with disturbances) on Thursday, the film collected Rs 17.9 crore as the wary public stayed away. On Friday, the film did better with figures of Rs 31.3 crore. The film’s collections dropped on Saturday as happens with films with mixed reports. The film collected Rs 27.8 on Saturday. This happens to be a bad indicator for Monday collections as the new week opens. Remember, Tiger Zinda Hai was a rare film to collect more on its first Saturday than Friday. Most films drop on a day after release, sustain on Sundays but the Saturday drop is an indication. In case of Padmaavat, the Sunday rise of Rs 32 crore is not all that encouraging.

Padmaavat finally ends its opening weekend with a reasonable Rs109.75 crore. The film is expected to end its week one with figures of approx. Rs 162. 5 crore.