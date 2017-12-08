Bank of India to raise Rs 3,000 crore via QIP

Public sector lender Bank of India (BoI) plans to raise Rs 3,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) in the coming days, bank CMD Dinabandhu Mohapatra said on Friday.

“We have got our Board approval for a QIP to the tune of about ₹Rs 3,000 crore. This is likely to be raised this fiscal itself,” he said. BoI had recently raised ₹500 crore via AT1 bonds.

The bank is in the midst of rebalancing of its balance sheet and adopt a balanced mix between corporate and retail focus.

“We have brought down the corporate exposure to 48 per cent from 52 per cent in recent months to focus on the retail side too,” Mohapatra said.

For the entire fiscal 2017-18, BoI is now eyeing retail credit growth of 18-20 per cent while the overall credit growth for the bank to be in the 5-6 per cent levels in 2017-18, he said.

Of the first batch of 12 cases referred by RBI to the NCLT for insolvency mechanism, BoI has exposure to 10 cases with an aggregate exposure value of ₹8,500 crore. It has Rs 3,300 crore exposure in the RBI’s second list of 29 stressed cases.

“We have provided more than adequate in one or two cases and adequately in other cases. This could help us write back once NCLT resolution happens,” Mohapatra said.

The lender has prepared a list of non-core assets for sale this fiscal, he added.