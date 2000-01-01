Ban goes up in smoke

A thick layer of smog appeared in Delhi air on Friday afternoon, a day after Diwali, sparking an intense debate whether the Supreme Court ban on sale of firecrackers was of any effectiveness or not.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) RK Puram monitoring station recorded PM2.5 and PM10 at 878 and 1,179 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively, at around 11 pm on October 19. The pollutants had violated the corresponding 24-hour safe limits of 60 and 100, respectively, by up to 10 times. A statement by Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan, however, said the air quality in Delhi was better compared to last year. He said the number of ‘Good’, ‘Satisfactory’ and ‘Moderate’ days has increased and ‘Poor’ and ‘Very Poor’ has reduced significantly this year compared to 2016.

Vardhan said the air quality index (AQI) on Diwali and post-Diwali day was 426 and 425, respectively last year and it has been 326 and 367 this year. Also, there has neither been smog, as was the case last year post-Diwali, nor has there been an emergency-plus situation, he said.

Residents in Delhi woke up to a blanket of smog after a comparatively lighter Diwali even as noisy and relentless bursting of firecrackers till late Thursday night indicated nothing has changed. The Supreme Court had banned sale of firecrackers in the NCR this year.

The volume of ultra fine particulates PM2.5 and PM10, which enter the respiratory system and manage to reach the bloodstream, sharply rose from around 7 pm on Thursday. While it is difficult to quantify the immediate effect of the ban on firecrackers, residents felt the beginning was promising with neighbourhoods reporting much lesser noise and smoke till about 6 pm, compared to the previous years.

According to the SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), the 24-hour rolling average of PM2.5 and PM10 was 154 and 256 micrograms per cubic metre respectively at around 11 pm on Diwali day.

The situation was similar, if not worse, in the neighbouring regions such as Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad.

A ‘Very Poor’ air quality index (AQI) essentially means that people may suffer from respiratory illnesses on a prolonged exposure to such air. If the air quality dips further, the AQI will turn ‘severe’, which may trouble even those with sound health conditions and seriously affect those with ailments.