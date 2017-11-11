Amazon’s amazing India

Q: What gives Amazon confidence to sink in sizeable cash in Indian e-com space? Do you see the market getting serious?

A:We are extremely excited with the growth that we have seen in India. In an industry reportedly flat or negative, Amazon India has continued to show remarkable growth of 124 per cent year-on-year. Amazon continues to see tremendous momentum despite our scale. We are leaders in parameters that customers care about, while achieving scale in terms of widest selection, ever-increasing reach in India and strongest on ground infrastructure to support the business.

We are seeing significant expansion in India with focus on not only growing the existing customers’ share of wallet and purchase frequency, but also in driving incremental new reach and penetration through market expansion.

Q: What kind of customer behaviour patterns are emerging in India?

A:With the launch and early success of Prime in India, we are driving significant change in consumer behaviour to make ecommerce a part of customers’ everyday lives where they value Amazon’s convenience of fast and reliable delivery of millions of products. We also launched Prime video with a great library that includes Indian and Hollywood content, and with 18 Indian originals in the pipeline, we have seen very healthy customer response to the same.

Buying online has undoubtedly become a part of daily life, we see traction across categories from mobiles phone, large appliances to consumables and everyday essentials.

Q: Do you see the market getting serious?

A: E-commerce in India is at a nascent stage. It will require investments for many years, and it will require lots of capabilities to truly deliver customer experience at scale. All our investments in India are long-term and we will continue to incubate innovation and creativity here.

Four years ago when we launched in India, ecommerce was mostly an urban phenomenon limited to occasional shopping in few categories led by discounts.

The opportunity to let anyone, anywhere in India find, discover and buy and sell anything online was largely unaddressed. We aim to be the ‘everything’ store – where customers can find any and every product they are looking for. We are driven by the mission to create India’s most customer-centric company with a vision that transforms how India buys and sells. We have been obsessed with what customers deeply care about, primarily massive selection, great value, and maximum convenience; and have since invested heavily on infrastructure, technology, and India-specific innovations to drive this transformation.

Q: Online is beginning to show elements of sophistication, specialisation and customisation. E-tailers are trying to offer services with a personal touch. Some amount of granularity is coming to e-com services. Your comments:

A: Our single-minded focus continues to be on working backwards from the customer and seller needs and innovate on their behalf. In India, customers come with very country-specific nuances, which are very unique to them – culturally and socio-economically. We are always evaluating new possibilities.

We understand that categories like fashion, and large appliances have different needs. We address a major pain point of purchasing large appliances online. For Indians, we introduced hassle-free installation services in select cities.

Also, since India is such a diverse, multilingual country, we expanded our voice support service to support three more regional languages, in addition to English and Hindi, to improve the overall shopping experience for our customers and embrace new potential customers. We are also venturing into the hinterlands, customising of our advertisements to suit local languages.

Catering to language preferences of our sellers, we also launched regional language support for sellers in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages to enable them receive guidance and resolve their business queries with speed and ease.

Q: Customers are able to surf the whole world and order products from anywhere, thereby removing geographical factor. Amazon’s view on this:

A: One of our core strengths is to ensure fast and reliable delivery and constantly increase penetration into the country. Over the last four years we have been present in India, we have been constantly making significant investments in expanding our delivery footprint through our delivery network and 3PL partners like India Post to ensure faster order fulfillment for our customers across India.

Since the launch of our operations in India, we are witnessing a growing interest from people irrespective of their gender, age and socio economic status to shop on our platform. But for many who want to participate as active customers, lack of digital access, trust, language and payment processes act as barriers. With the aim to address this, we started a multi-dimensional program internally coined as ‘Project Udaan’ in 2015. Today Udaan is present across 21 states and we have witnessed hundreds of thousands of customers who have made their first transaction via the Udaan store since its pilot launch.

