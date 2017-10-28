4G migration doesn’t seem feasible for RCom: Goldman Sachs

Anil Ambani-led RCom’s bid to adopt a 4G focused strategy by shutting down its 2G business does not look convincing enough for a pan-India operation with only 13 million wirless subscribers, said a report from global equity research firm Goldman Sachs

RCom plans to upgrade its 2G customers to 4G network.

As per Trai data of July 2017, RCom had 13 million wireless broadband (3G/4G) subscribers, out of a total 81 million subscriber base.

"In our view, migrating 2G customers to 3G/4G may not be feasible given these customers are most likely to be feature phone users. RCom ’s average revenue per user of Rs 58/month (1QFY18) is the lowest in the industry, and over 50 per cent lower than the industry average, and thus most of the customers of Rcom are likely to be voice users. In 2015, when RCom was unable to renew its 900 MHz spectrum in 5 service areas, it lost 95 per cent of its (active) subscribers in those areas over the next three quarters. In addition, we see little merit in a telco running a pan India network to support only about 13 mn subscribers, " said the report.

The problem for RCom is further aggravated by the fact that only 16 per cent of RCom ’s subscriber base use high-speed data.

On its spectrum holdings, Goldman Sachs said at present RCom has a total of 444 MHz (2 x 222 MHz) spectrum (7 per cnet spectrum share) but since the incumbents are flushed with spectrum, they possibly can not seek any deal with RCom.