‘Poised to play big role on world stage’

Economic Affairs secretary Subash Chandra Garg explains how the government has been able to achieve a position that was due long ago. Garg spoke to Financial Chronicle.

How do you see this rating upgrade working in favour of India? Are you expecting other rating agencies, Fitch and S&P, to follow suit?

It’s is heartening to see Moody’s recognising the big reforms which have put India into a sustainable high growth path by introducing big structural reforms like demonetisation, GST and bank recapitalisation that will have implications in the long term. Moody’s have taken a call based on their assessment. Let’s hope others would make similar assessments. But I can’t give their time table, they may reach to the same conclusion very soon or they may take some time. It is for them to independently assess for themselves.

Do you see India taking up a larger role on the global stage now?

The Indian economy is at the take-off stage. We are a $2.5 trillion middle income economy. We are the seventh largest economy in the world even in the nominal exchange rate parameter. This gives you a very good base to grow. If you grow at 8 per cent today, you would add $two billion of GDP in a year which is a reasonably high level of growth. If you can do it for a sustained period of 10-12 years or so, if you grow at 8 per cent, your economy by 2030 will become the third largest economy in the world – big enough to have all-round development. So growth matters. We are at a stage when Indian can play much bigger role in the global economy.

When can the economy reap the full benefit of the reforms process?

They have said it correctly that the government is in the midst of these major economic reforms. It means these reforms, that is GST, recapitalisation of banks, and demonetisation will be fully implementated. Currently they are at various stages of implementation , so government should be completing them as you go along.