Winning Together

Danish footwear and sportswear brand and the inventors of the football stud – hummel International has recently set foot in the Indian market. But that’s not news.

For hummel, sport doesn’t imply only to winning. It isn’t about finishing first either. It’s about finishing together and that’s what it is eyeing at in India. The company sees a huge potential for alternate sports brand. Christian Stadil, owner of the parent company, Thornico group and hummel International feels India needs to be more than just a production hub in its long-term roadmap.

Available on ecommerce sites Jabong and Myntra, hummel has deep roots in football and handball.

The brand is rolling out its high-performance, stylish and durable product range in India. This comes in the wake of the Danish major’s concerted efforts to garner a larger market share in the country.

Founded in 1923, hummel is one of the oldest team sport brands in the business having been associated with football teams such as Real Madrid.

As they say one rainy afternoon way back in 1923, Albert Messmer, a football fan and a fine boot maker, was distraught seeing the conditions of the players who had no control on their moves and were rendered helpless in the muddy waters of the field. This reminded him of the bumblebee which flies despite its weight. He worked tirelessly to perfect the shoe that would make the footballers akin to the bumblebee, known as hummel in the German language.

Thus came about the first ever football studs and is a tribute to the bumblebee that never gave up despite its weight.

Ninety five years after that rainy day hummel has now set foot in India, from where they have been running a substantial part of their production. Unlike most brands, which first look at China and thereafter consider moving into Indian markets, hummel went the other way. They made their foray in the e-commerce space in India to test waters and now after a couple of successful ‘beta testing’ months, is now sought to launch in China.

“India is a broad prospect for us to explore into the diverse culture and ethos which is part of the Karma that we so believe in at Thornico.

Progress of India excites us a lot. The GDP growth of India as compared to other markets is highly impressive. Most importantly, there is a huge potential for alternate sports brand with a different offering than the existing mainstream sports brand,” Stadil explained.

According to Allan Vad Neilson, CEO of hummel International, a lot is happening in India as compared to what it was 10 years ago. “We are putting a distribution network in place,” he said.

It will soon come up as a brick and mortar company in partnership business. Getting into sport sponsorship is another area the company is looking at to promote its products in the country.

Nielson further said that considering India's diversity, hummel is looking to come up with a more vibrant collection to cater to the country’s colorful palette.

According to him the latest SS'18 collection is inspired by colors and spirit of ‘anything goes’. “We will feature two new premium colorful collections this summer that Indian consumers will absolutely love - Diamant and Fay. Both are ideal for an active lifestyle, starting from a range of Rs 1099 to 5499,” he said.

For Stadil, however, the brand has incorporated what he calls “Company Karma” – a business model that looks to utilise sport to promote change in some of the world’s most disadvantaged communities. This move, he says, has transformed the company from a simple sports brand into one of the most socially responsible corporate entities on the planet. “Designed to operate with a sole motto – ‘Change the world through sport’ - we have ventured into unchartered territories,” he said.

Overcoming boundaries and parameters has always been hummel’s forte and they have broken most stereotypes, reflected in their sponsorships for the National Amputee team of Sierra Leone (hummel has given people the power to hope even through wars and lost limbs) and also by designing the first ever hijab jersey to encourage Afghan women to play football, championing a cause and breaking a barrier.