Wherever there’s a baby…

Every 5th baby born in the world is in India, which is the highest global average birth rate. This provides an excellent opportunity for the manufacturers of baby care products to invest in the country, which is growing at an annual rate of over 17 per cent in terms of revenues and expected to reach over $31 billion by 2019.

To grab the opportunity, Artsana introduced its Chicco brand in the country in 2010 with its 100 per cent subsidiary – Artsana India. In the past seven years, Chicco has been able to make significant mark in Indian baby care market and has been growing at a CAGR of above 35 per cent.

Chicco offers a wide range of baby products, except food and medicine, for 0-36 months of babies and has an omni-channel presence in India through multichannel distribution including Chicco exclusive brand stores, speciality baby shops, online partners and distributors.

Chicco offers its baby solution products in five categories:

Fashion: Designed in Italy, Chicco fashion is one of the most distinguished lines in 0-4 years of age group. In addition to fashion, it also has a wide range of daily requirements like baby romper and suit.

Nursing: Chicco offers a wide range of BPA-free nursing products related to breast feeding, boppy nursing pillow, sterilisation, soothing, weaning and protection.

Baby Cosmetics: Chicco’s baby moments is a complete line of delicate, dermatologically tested products to take care of baby’s skin every day from the very first moments. The range has specific products for each moment from cleansing and moisturising skin to protect it during changing.

Recently, Chicco has launched another innovative range of cosmetics by the name Natural Sensation, which is inspired by the composition of ‘vernix caseosa’ (a layer that protects baby’s skin in the last trimester inside mother’s womb). The range is free from phenoxyethanol, mineral oils and colouring agents.

Juvenile: Chicco offers a wide range of first strollers, second strollers and duo systems (combination of stroller and car safety seat) as well as a wide range of baby carriers, highchairs, bouncers and car safety seats.

Toys: Chicco range of toys has infant and pre-school toys designed and developed to give right stimuli for the development of sensory, motor and cognitive skills. It offers innovative products like First Dreams (musical projection toys), Rattles that are paint free, Sit N Ride, Trikes, Radio control vehicles and licensing toys of Disney, Ducati and Fiat.

Globally, Chicco carries rich heritage and experience of over 60 years with its presence in nursing, cosmetics, toys, travel (strollers, highchairs and car safety seats) and fashion.

“With our brand essence of ‘wherever there’s a baby’, we put passion into capturing the moments between parents and babies. With our expertise, we transform them into safe, simple, and effective product solutions,” said Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India.

“In India, through all our branding and communication, we bring the same brand essence to the parents here assuring them that Chicco is always by their side and they can trust us for all their baby care needs,” he added.

India is a very large and diversified country with low per capita spending on baby care products. The consumer awareness for many of the baby care categories is still at a very nascent stage; therefore the demand for evolved products is quite low. As the new-age working population is getting exposed to global baby care brands and products, Chicco is expecting the market to grow gradually.

Emphasising on the fact that information search is very high on multiple topics related to pregnancy and baby care for the new age parents, Vohra said, “We as a brand come across as an enabler and try to provide all the required information on baby care. In line with our brand positioning, our approach is to provide more and more useful content to mothers so that brand can be of help in their journey of motherhood.”

While the major business of Chicco is coming from tier 1 and tier 2 cities as of now, it’s seeing an increase in demand from tier 3 and tier 4 cities also. The company is expanding its direct distribution in some of the high potential cities apart from focusing on alternative channels like e-commerce to reach out to larger population – be it urban or rural, in order to double the business in the next 3-4 years.

“India is the country with one of the largest baby booming population in the world. Still, Indian baby care market is in its early stages. Our main task is to create awareness about latest products and solutions to help new age parents. We will continue to invest and play an important role in creating awareness and providing best possible solutions from Chicco global portfolio,” said Vohra.

“We see baby care market growing a least in double digit over the next few years. We will try to reach more consumers in supporting their journey of parenting,” he added.

