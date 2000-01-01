Wah Ustad Wah!

When tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain said “Wah Taj” little did he know the brand he was creating for himself, although the tagline was just too good to refuse. He could even be seen with child prodigy Aditya Kalyanpur - compared with Taj Mahal’s tea tasters - hours of rigorous practice to select only the finest tea.

The Taj Mahal Tea’s “Wah Taj” campaign, he says, has helped a lot in getting him a visibility he needed, although that has been his only ad.

“I did not hire an agent to get me film roles. I did the Taj Mahal Tea ad because I felt the honesty in the tagline would do the needful. I just did that one ad as I was travelling around the world playing in about 180 shows a year. I got the right exposure. There was a visual recognition, I got. People would just exclaim - ah so it’s him,” he remembers.

His music speaks much more. Once you get people excited about seeing you play even after a 30 second commercial and make them part of your fan club, that resonates, he explains. “I have been lucky that there’s been a lot of such audience who stayed back and have been part of the support group for decades.”

During an extremely modest conversation on his huge brand value, he explains, “I am not the best player. I am one of the good players and this is the fact. Just that what I have done resonates with people. You can play music until the cows come home but if you don’t get the visibility you won’t get the kind of focus from the audience.”

Says Zakir, globally, the hottest selling instrument is tabla and it also happens to be greatest bench strength in Indian music. “So we have arrived somewhere and people are having a great time with it, often banging frustrations away. Things are good,” he says.

This Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan recipent, who recently got Lifetime Achievement Award by former Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart and also honoured with the US National Endowment for the Arts’ National Heritage Fellowship, performed to a jam-packed audience at Kamani Auditorium. His performance marked the birth centenary of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s founder member Charat Ram. Hussain, who has been associated with the Kendra over four decades, performed here after a gap of eight years. But if you ask him about his recital he would promptly say: “It’s not a Zakir Hussain recital. It’s a Zakir Hussain, Anantha Krishnan, Navin Sharma, Sabir Khan recital. These are top shot artists – musicians who have proved themselves time and time again all over the world. I am proud to be sitting on stage with them. I am fortunate they are there,” he explains.

Sharing fond memories of his first association with the Kendra when he was just a 15-year-old lad, he recalls, “I wasn’t supposed to play. I came in with my father who was playing with Ravi Shankarji. The organisers were waiting for the dignitaries to arrive. So they put this young boy up on stage as a filler. As they were announcing - “Now you are going to hear tabla solo by Zakir Hussain” - in walked the then President Dr Zakir Hussain. They couldn’t have planned it better. Dr Hussain looked completely baffled. So that’s how I got to meet him and played for him. I was a filler at 15 and now I am 68. It’s been a long journey,” he smiles.

Today he is much more than a classical tabla maestro, a cult. Reinventing himself all the time he has been associating himself with different genres of music as the chief architect of a new music movement.

Zakir’s contribution to world music has been unique, with many historic collaborations, including Shakti, which he founded with John McLaughlin and L. Shankar, Remember Shakti, the Diga Rhythm Band, Making Music, Planet Drum with Mickey Hart, Tabla Beat Science, Sangam with Charles Lloyd and Eric Harland and recordings and performances with artists as diverse as George Harrison, YoYo Ma, Joe Henderson, Van Morrison, Airto Moreira, Pharoah Sanders, Billy Cobham, Mark Morris, Rennie Harris, and the Kodo drummers. His contribution to the music world has been honoured with four widely-heralded and sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall’s Artist Perspective series.

“I have been trying to reinvent myself all the time. I have to. I have to find a new language to tell the same story. The story doesn’t change. We play the same things we have been playing for last 300 years. But how you tell the story and how it resonates with the audience makes the difference...I owe a lot to my fraternity for the suppor. My first and last love is tabla and I know I do that better than anything else. It’s a friend, a lover, a sister. I feel that relation is very exciting,” he quips.

Music and transmission of music, he says, have crossed all boundaries. It’s not that you only do a Kathak repertoire or only a tabla repertoire. The scope is expanding.

“You can well imagine there are things I have learnt from my father who has learnt from his guru and grand guru – some 200 year-old stuff and it’s possible for a mridangam player from south India to execute it. It’s not easy though because he has to take down all that information which is in a different language and then superimpose it on to his own instrument and find out how best to do it. Musicians today are doing that and you have a dholak player who is doing that. It’s great fun to play with them on stage and play a tabla repertoire or a mridangam repertoire and just look into each other’s eye where we are all on the same page. We go on stage hoping what will happen, will just happen. Because of our mindset we think it in the same manner with the same wavelength and same kind of love. There is that level of confidence in each other to be able to take that leap of faith, trying out new things.”

2019 is the centenary anniversary year of his father and guru Ustad Allahrakha and Zakir’s tour to India is around that event. Some 200 musicians world over are expected to play on his birth anniversary on April 29 in Mumbai, with some musicians skyping parts of their performances.

It is believed, when Ustad Allarakha held his two-day-old son for the first time, he whispered a tabla bol into the infant’s ear, instead of the religious prayer a father is supposed to whisper into his son’s ear. When chided by his wife, he is reported to have said, ‘This is my prayer’.

Listening to the Ustad talk about his father and guru, one gets to feel the spiritual connect — not so much in seeking divinity outside music, but within.

“I was also born at a time when some of the best musicians were just popping up like Shiv Kumarji, Hari Prasadji, Sultan Khan saab, Amjad Ali Khan saab. They stayed by me. You cannot do it alone – you always need a combo. Like Ravi Shankarji always needed Ustad Allahrakha and vise-a-versa. I have to say it’s not me. Yes I am partly responsible but not fully responsible for who I am today. I have been very lucky,” he recalls as he stares through the journey of time.

Gazing through the memory lane, he says, “I remember my father was a very serious man but when he would play on stage, suddenly there would be a smile on his ace and and all those years of age would just melt away. I always prayed that I would also have that relation with my instrument. I think we are arriving there.”

“I would like to think it as - I haven’t done something incredible. I am just a regular tabla player. And it’s not my modesty. It’s a reality,” he adds with utmost modesty.

