Vivel unveils new campaign

Its brand philosophy has always been Ab Samjhauta Nahin. And it has always chosen the path of empowering and educating women to challenge stereotypes and help enable self-action, with the firm belief that no one should have to compromise on their dignity or be discriminated against. And now to take this brand philosophy forward, Vivel, the leading personal care brand from the ITC’s stable, is coming up with a unique campaign through educational videos and interactive workshops, teaming up with senior Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy. The brand from the ITC’s stable had teamed up with the professional feminist organisation, Azad Foundation to launch Parvaz – A Feminist Leadership Programme to help transform communities.

“Women’s rights is a critical issue. Vivel with its philosophy of Ab Samjhauta Nahin believes that knowledge of legal rights is the first step towards protection and empowerment. We are happy to collaborate with Karuna Nundy to initiate and lead this conversation on rights through this innovative video and subsequent workshop series,” said Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business, ITC Limited. Kolkata headquartered ITC Ltd, through its brand Vivel, has actually set out on a mission to equip young women with comprehensive training to become community leaders and catalysts for local change, top company officials said.

Vivel has also launched a dedicated website on Ab Samjhauta Nahin, designed for a simplified understanding of laws around women’s rights. Compiled in an FAQ format and available in English and Hindi language, Vivel seeks to empower women and enable self-action. Significantly, ITC had rolled out the Ab Samjhauta Nahi initiative in July 2016 with the objective of taking the brand positioning of Vivel to a more ‘socially driven objective’. Speaking against objectifying women, removing barriers and restrictions, Vivel has always tried to make a social impact with its brand communication.

Nundy, who is known mostly as Gender Rights advocate, on her parts, said, “Once women – including queer, trans, dalit and other marginalised women – know their own legal power and how to use it to free their own identities, in personal negotiations as well as through police and courts, they flourish in small and large ways. It’s just a beginning, the scale of this initiative is exciting. The dedication and quality of work Vivel Ab Samjhauta Nahin is able to bring to this collaboration, should enable strong results.”

The preamble to the Indian constitution lays down Equality as an integral part. The first video in this campaign series elaborates on equality at work and at home. The endeavour is to simplify the nuances of basic rights that women should be aware of with Nundy’s expertise in an innovative easy-to-comprehend approach.

Nundy specialises in constitutional, corporate and human rights litigation and has led some of India’s most challenging cases. She contributed to the framing of the anti-rape laws, has sought justice for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, fought for online free speech and and is arguing cases to change the legal stance on marital rape.

“Rooted in its core brand philosophy Ab Samjhauta Nahin, Vivel, continues to empower and educate women to challenge stereotypes and help enable self-action. Vivel actively stands in support of equality and believes that for a more equal life, awareness and education is the first step to empowerment. Vivel Ab Samjhauta Nahin is working relentlessly towards women empowerment. It continues to support organisations that are fighting to end sex trafficking of women and girls and foundations that help empower women feminist leaders at the grassroots level,” top ITC officials said.

Talking about ‘Parvaz’, ITC’s brand managers said that the year-long training called ‘Parvaz – A Feminist Leadership Programme’ combines four phases of residential training and on-ground inter-phase work with Azad outreach and mobilisation teams. The training enables an understanding of women’s rights and entitlements, enhances soft skills like communication, personality, self and behaviour, provides conceptual clarity on non-traditional livelihoods, related social issues and supports them to opt for non-traditional livelihoods. As many as 29 young women have enrolled for the programme in Delhi in 2018. After the training, they will take a lead on various right-based projects in their communities. As a result of an outreach by these empowered women, we hope to reach 29,000 women directly in Delhi with information and support with access to government social schemes, non-traditional livelihoods with dignity. The leaders are also provided with guidance to implement their own community project based on specific needs of their community, ITC officials pointed out.

