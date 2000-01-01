Spy’s eye: A socio-political churn

A notable development of political significance in the country today is the motivated debate on India's national identity, secular content of our democracy and the position of ‘minorities’ in the country that was set in motion by interested quarters following the advent of the Modi regime at the Centre. The unprecedented rise of BJP to power in the General Election of 2014 and a dramatic installation of Narendra Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat, as the new prime minister of India became possible because the people wanted a change at the Centre and the anti-incumbency of the UPA government made a leader like Modi- with his image of personal integrity and capacity to govern with an iron hand, the obvious option for them. BJP created an impact even beyond its political strongholds and easily got a comfortable majority.

The opposition forces searched for some ways of decrying the Modi government - the charge of its being under the remote control of RSS was reminiscent of the days of the post-1977 Janata government. With the steam-rolling victory of BJP in Utter Pradesh and the election of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of the state, the opposition groups that had flourished on the strength of the politics of caste and creed, did not know what hit them. The propaganda of the neo-liberals that the country was regressing and becoming ‘intolerant’ soon gave way to the opposition questioning the definition of nationalism and its public symbols, insinuating that India was becoming a regime run on the basis of Hindu religion and creating a new scare about the survival of the Muslim minority here.

Nationalism is the feeling of identification that the citizens of a democratic state have with the sovereign nation of which they were a part. They may disapprove of the government of the day but that would not turn them against the notion of ‘nationhood’ for that reason. Valid steps to augment the sense of nationalism cannot be criticised by the opposition as a move of the party in power to aggrandise itself politically. Criticism of the judiciary-backed mandate that the Tricolour be shown in cinema halls at the start of the show and that audience stand for it, betrayed a lack of political finesse on the part of the opposition as the latter came off as people who believed that nationalism had to be given up for fun hours. In India a cinema hall offers a platform for citizens of all walks of life to be under one roof for some time and it is a productive moment for the State to remind them of their being the part of one nation. In the years after Independence the cinema shows used to start with the Indian News Review that somewhere brought the audience on a grid of larger national awareness. Seeing the national flag flying served the same purpose. The opposition prompted by considerations of domestic politics weighed in the communally minded reservations against saluting national flag or singing Vande Mataram. The move would be politically unprofitable for it.

The mainstay of the opposition attack on the BJP regime right from the start was that the secular grain of India had been damaged. The installation of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister through a democratic process made this response look illogical. India practices ‘one man one vote’ and gives freedom of choice at the polls to every citizen regardless of caste, creed and gender. The Indian electorate has shown collective application of mind to oust an existing leadership or bring in a new one on the basis of its performance in the past. The ‘secular’ label of a government is fixed not by arbitrary interpretations but by policies and projects implemented at the ground level. Development and law enforcement are two major instruments of a democratic state to roll out a secular path and Modi’s ‘sabka sath sabka vikas’ and non interference with law & order, which is a state subject, look on the face of it a reiteration of secularism as built into a democracy.

The orchestrated criticism of Modi government on the plank of ‘secularism’ was rooted in communal politics that has been practiced for years by those whose cold calculations told them that against a highly divided ‘majority’ consolidation of the ‘minority’ representing nearly 20 per cent of the population, made good political sense. Now unlike an Islamic state a democratic republic like India runs on a total parity of rights of all citizens in every sphere. Unfortunately in India, even after the bitter experience of partition, the tradition of Ulema and the elite monopolising the leadership of the minority and not letting the average Muslim take to the path of assimilation and harmony, has gone on unabated.

The controversy over Padmavati is an example of how a set of socialites parading as liberal intellectuals and joined in by elements of the opposition, seemed to tilt on the side of a Muslim invader and not a Hindu queen who had become his victim. The huge protest against the film - unfairly dismissed by this group as the doing of a fringe - arises from the perception that a great national tragedy had been turned into a titilating commercial. The ASI acknowledges the existence of Padmavati Palace at Chittor and the episode of ‘jauhar’ by the Rajput queen and her companions to save their honour against a filthy villain-like Khilji, is a part of historical memory of all Hindus in India. The makers should have offered the film for preview by a credible government-backed committee as a step designed to help the process of certification. Advancing provocative arguments like Padmavati being a fiction or that the film denoted freedom of ‘artistic’ expression does not help. Threats to law & order resulting from the protests are of course to be handled by the government in ways that the wisdom of governance would suggest.

Finally, on the issue of well being of Muslims the question is how can the principal minority ever feel a sense of ‘insecurity’ in India that houses the second largest Muslim population in the world and which is an established democracy? The leadership of the community has chosen to keep the Hindu-Muslim socio-political divide going, to buy its importance. Why have the Muslim leaders not tried to become the voice of both the communities? It is surprising to see some of them talk of ‘a share in the decision-making at the national level’ negating the principle that in a democracy the elected political executive decided for all the people and risked facing the consequences of any unfair policies. Acknowledging the existence of Hindus in the majority does not amount to indulgence in ‘majoritarianism’ just as recognition of Muslims does not mean voicing separatism. People can have distinct personal and social beliefs but politically they must learn to live under one umbrella that the nation represents - provided there was no impediment to the freedom of choosing the elected representatives as was the case here. India must continue moving towards a goal where the principle of ‘one man one vote’ is not diluted by identity politics.

(The writer is former director of IB)