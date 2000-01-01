Shower or bathtubs – finding the perfect match for your bathroom

Today bathrooms have new a identity of wellness, relaxation and rejuvenation and are moving beyond functionality. Anyone who has ever set out to do a bathroom design has always come across the dilemma: shower or a bathtub. While bathtubs offer a luxurious soaking experience, and showers represent the ultimate in speed and convenience, the decision between these two comes down to much more than one’s personal preference. Great rivals due to shape, One is more practical and executive, while the other is unhurried and goes into a lot of detail. They are different but, let’s face it, extremely complementary.

Shower is your great ally with mornings when you jump out of bed full of vitality. It is a custom-made space for those who commit to agility and functionality. Set-up in small spaces, showers offer ease of movement creating a bathing solution in just a few meters. Factors such as safety or spaciousness become therefore essential and affect our decisions when designing the type of solution we wish to install. Homes with shower as the main instrument of hygiene beat bathtub when it comes to energy efficient and water conservation due to low water expenditure resulting in a mindful bathing experience.

Shower fits more readily in small area, freeing up space for other fittings transforming bathrooms into a modern uber luxurious space resonating affluence. Eliminating tubs in favour of the shower also allows space for incorporating larger spa-like shower solutions rather than standard enclosure while still utilising less space.

With relaxation on mind to restore energy spent throughout the day or the week – bathtubs make for rejuvenation spot in one’s bathroom. The frenetic pace stops, stress ends and your body dives into the water making your bath one of the most relaxing experience. It is a key element for many homes, as it has become a comfortable way to bathe little ones. Bathtubs play a key role in reducing swelling and improving mobility for individuals with circulatory problems or an injury.

Homes with larger spaces can look at installing both shower cabins and bathtubs creating a wet space inside your bathroom. Showers offers versatility to create solutions in a few meters for smaller bathrooms spaces whereas bathtubs can be for large bathroom spaces reflecting opulence.

When thinking of doing bathrooms, consider your preference for bathing experience; does standing under a stream water relaxes you or you like to soak in hot shower with fragrances letting all your thoughts wander for a while. But if the space permits then the ideal solution would be to enjoy the advantages and performance of both bath and shower, creating personal hygiene spaces devoted to our pleasure depending on what we need in each moment of our lives.

(The author is the managing director of Roca Bathrooms Products Pvt Ltd)