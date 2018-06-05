Vidal Sassoon sets up training school

The British-American fashion hairstyle brand, Vidal Sassoon, has entered India by setting up its first training academy in collaboration with Bodycraft in Bangalore.

Legendary hairdresser Vidal Sassoon was mostly known for his simple, close-cut geometric hairstyle called The Bob Cut, worn by famous fashion designers like Mary Quant and film stars including Mia Farrow, Goldie Hawn, Cameron Diaz, Nastassja Kinski and Helen for over 60 years.

The British-born Jewish-origin Vidal Sassoon started his first saloons and Academy in London in 1960s. Advertising and cosmetics executive Natalie Donay is credited with discovering Sassoon in London and bringing him to the US, where he opened his first New York City salon, on Madison Avenue in 1965. He then ventured into Australia and Korea. Sassoon, who was also a businessman and philanthropist, passed away in 2012.

Swati Gupta of Bodycraft said, the Bob cut that has been the crowning glory of celebrities for decades is now available for aspirants to learn and master at Vidal Sassoon Academy at in Bangalore, without having to travel across to Vidal Sassoon Academies in London or New York.

All trainers at the Bodycraft Vidal Sassoon Academy will be Vidal Sassoon certified professionals with many years of experience who will take student hairdressers through a rigorous international curriculum and thorough hands on practical training. Teaching methodologies will include theory/demonstration on models/diagrammatic representation and in-depth explanations with reference to head structures, shapes and sizes, said the company.

“Vidal Sassoon Academy at Bodycraft will offer international hairstyling lessons at an affordable cost. We will offer a wide range of courses to fit the need of working professionals who want to upgrade their hairstyling skills and also for beginners who want to learn the trade from the scratch,’’ said Gupta.

Students who successfully complete the training will receive internationally acknowledged Sassoon Academy certification.

Manjul Gupta-promoted Bodycraft specialises in skincare, wellness, saloon services and spa therapies for women. Bodycraft currently has 10 outlets and five skin clinics in Bangalore. The company is currently in the process of expanding its presence across metros beginning with setting up three outlets in Mumbai. Bodycraft will soon launch its services in the international markets.

