Triumph unveils all-new Street Triple RS

Triumph Motorcycles, the iconic British super sports motorcycle brand, has introduced the all-new Street Triple RS in Asia’s third biggest economy to expand its range and boost sales.

With a price band of Rs 10.55 lakh any showroom India, the Street Triple RS will compete against the Ducati Monster 821 and the Kawasaki Z900 in the naked middleweight segment in the growing premium motorcycle market in the country.

Built for the sheer joy of riding, the all-new Street Triple RS serves up a thrilling, agile and addictive ride every day, the company boasted. The Street Triple RS makes more power, gets better equipment and has a long list of electronics in comparison to the Street Triple S. Bookings have already begun at Triumph dealerships across India.

“Innovation at Triumph is motivated by our need to deliver products that suit rider requirements in the country,” Vimal Sumbly, managing director at Triumph Motorcycles India told Financial Chronicle. The new Triumph Street Triple RS is a force-machine that delivers in terms of performance and style, he pointed out.

“It is the most explosive and adrenaline-charged Street Triple ever. It’s built to be at home on the track, and a weapon on the road. No wonder the same platform was the engine of choice for the Moto-2 tracks. I hope our riders enjoy the superb suspension, power and technology of this all new Street Triple,” Sumbly said.

Significantly, the Street Triple RS is the second variant of the new-generation Street Triple to be launched in India after the standard Street Triple S was launched earlier this year.

Both motorcycles share the same engine and chassis. The race bred new 765 cc engine of the RS variant makes more power which is 123 bhp at 11,700 rpm and a peak torque of 77 Nm at 10,800 rpm.

The Street Triple RS also gets top-shelf equipment in the form of Brembo brakes and 41 mm Showa big piston forks upfront and an Ohlins monoshock at the rear.

Moreover, the Street Triple RS also gets a 5-inch full colour TFT screen, which works as the instrument console. The console can be programmed in two different themes and three different styles and the contrast can be adjusted as well.

Carrying over from the Street Triple S, the Street Triple RS gets switchable traction control and ABS and ride-by-wire. Additionally, the RS also gets five riding models which are road, rain, sport, track and individual.

The Street Triple RS will have two colour options, which are matt silver ice and phantom black. The bike will also have a body-coloured cowl for the pillion seat.

Triumph will offer over 60 custom accessories for the Street Triple RS, including arrow exhausts, swingarm protector kit and so on and so forth.

