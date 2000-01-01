Take time to Work on your legs

BUMBBELL LUNGES

Start by standing with your torso upright holding two dumbbells in your hands by your sides. Step forward with your right leg around 2 feet or so from the foot being left stationary behind and lower your upper body down. Ensure you keep the torso upright and maintain balance. Inhale as you go down. Do not allow your knee to go forward beyond your toes as you come down, as this will put undue stress on the knee joint. Make sure that you keep your front shin perpendicular to the ground. Using mainly the heel of your foot, push up and go back to the starting position as you exhale.



Weighted Wide Squats

Stand with your legs slightly wider than shoulder-width and toes pointed out at a 45 degree angle. Grasp a weight with both your hands in the center of your body. Keep your knees slightly bent and your back straight. Then squat down as if you were going to sit in a chair, bringing your thighs parallel to the floor. While squatting raise one arm straigh ahead of you parallel to the ground. Ensure the Kettle bell weight remains in the centtre. Then return to the starting position and repeat with alternate arms. This gives both your hamstring muscles and your glutes a run for their money.



Ajay Dhamija is a Fitness Expert, Certified Personal Trainer (ACSM & Progressive Fitness), Kick Boxing Expert, Strength & Condition Specialist with over 10 years experience. www. ajaydhamija.online