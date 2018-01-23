Skilling India

Skill training company Primero Skills has set up welfare centres and homes for boys in Majnu ka Tila and Alipur in Delhi and Nirmal Chaaya for women in West Delhi, brining a change in the life of individuals making them focus on a gainful livelihood.

While boys in Alipur village are being trained in the hospitality sector, the girls in Nirmal Chaaya are being trained in beauty and wellness.

Jayanta Das, founder of Primero Skills says “Ämongst our other initiatives in Delhi we are glad to partner with Delhi Police in their Yuva project that aims at skilling and making youth employable who are at a disadvantageous position and deprived in the society. Apart from our flagship training centre in Shahpur Jat, we have also created training centres inside two police stations in Lajpat Nagar and New Ashok Nagar. In a first of its kind, not only youth are being trained under the government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana scheme inside these police stations but they are also being placed in formal jobs within the organised sector. All these trainees have been identified with Delhi police who are mostly from the EWS sections of the society and hardly have much options to look forward to as a livelihood”.

Being a startup in the skilling centre Primero has its operations in six states pan India and in a short span of eighteen months of operations have trained over 12000 youth in hospitality, agriculture, steel, financial services, beauty and wellness. It is one of the largest players in tea garden training in India and also has the largest certified PMKVY trainees in steel in Odisha. It has also partnered with PSU giant ONGC and executing a pilot specially curated for scheduled caste trainees in Delhi under the project “Swalamban”. Speaking on the future Das says, “We in Primero have taken skilling and training to social pockets that need special attention. Our success in working inside police stations, correction homes and welfare homes are ample example that they can be a driving factor in changing lives of youth.