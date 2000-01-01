JLR’s new strategy to gain growth trajectory

Tata Motors-owned British luxury car brand, Jaguar Land Rover has a clear cut strategy in place to push volumes and increase its market share in India.

In order to achieve this, the company keeps updating its product portfolio and introducing new cars to lure buyers.

It has also announced plans for a slew of 10 new product launches during financial year 2019 to sustain its growth trajectory.

Apart from this, it has also committed fresh investment in an engine assembly and manufacturing line at its Pune factory to chart a growth momentum.

Last week, during an investor presentation made in the UK, the company talked about the new engine facility in India but did not discuss investment details of the project.

The company is trying to save import duties imposed on luxury cars brought to India via CKD (completely knocked down parts) or CBU (completely built units) form which vary from about 60 to 110 per cent to boost sales and be profitable.

Last week-end, Jaguar Land Rover introduced the updated Range Rover, its flagship SUV and Range Rover Sport facelift, another SUV, at a starting price of Rs 1.74 crore and Rs 99.48 lakh respectively at pan India.

India is an important market for the British twin brands as the rapidly expanding Indian market is poised to emerge as the third important car mart over the next three years from the present fifth globally.

Significantly, the Mumbai-headquartered automobile major entered into double-digit market share for the first time last financial year in the fiercely competitive luxury car market.

Price correction boosted its sales of both sedans and sports utility vehicles in the country despite stiff competition from market leader and the established troika of German brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Swedish Volvo Cars.

The Jaguar Land Rover two brands, which together form the fourth largest luxury brand in the country, grew 83 per cent, selling 4,609 units in FY18, as against 2,518 units sold in FY17.

The Indian luxury car market for the first time reached more than 40,000 units in fiscal 2018, clocking a double –digit growth over the previous year.

The Jaguar Land Rover has a range of 11 products in India, which are sold across 27 authorised outlets.

The mid-life updates of 2018 Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport in India brings a redesigned front profile along with a host of convenient features.

“Peerless comfort and sophistication lie at the heart of Range Rovers,” Rohit Suri, president and managing director at Jaguar Land Rover India, said.

Both these iconic SUVs carry forth the legacy of Land Rover by offering heightened levels of luxury, capability, technology and refinement, he claimed.

“We are sure our Range Rover fans and discerning customers would be delighted with the last offerings,” Suri boasted.

Both the models come equipped with the addition of the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system borrowed from the Range Rover Velar. It comes with a twin 10.10-inch setup, which promises sharp graphics.

Other features include a leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, 360-degree surround camera (optional), aluminium tread plates with the Range Rover script on the higher trims, air cabin ionisation that cleanses and purifies the cabin air and adaptive cruise control with queue assist.

The flagship Range Rover additionally gets heated and cooled front seats.

Both SUVs get four engine options: with each powered by either V6 or V8, petrol and diesel motors. The two petrol powertrains are the 340hp, V6 mill and the 525hp, V8 motor, while the diesel line-up consists of a 258hp unit and a 340hp engine.

