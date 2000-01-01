Favre-Leuba unveils legacy

Favre-Leuba, the 280-year-old iconic and the second oldest Swiss watch brand, is gearing up to tap the Indian luxury watch market by bringing back ‘Raider Bivouac 9000’, a truly Favre-Leuba legacy, albeit in a new avatar. The ‘Raider Bivouac 9000’, a namesake of the world’s first mechanical wristwatch from the company’s stable, capable of measuring air pressure and altitudes of upto 3000 metres above sea level. The improved version will be the first mechanical wristwatch capable of measuring altitudes of upto an incredible 9000 meters. The Swiss watch brand has teamed up with Ethos Watch Boutiques, one of the largest luxury watch boutiques in the country with 42 outlets across 13 cities, as the exclusive retail partner in India.

Ethos Watch Boutiques, at present, has two retail brands - Ethos and Ethos Summit, both bringing an international experience to watch buying for its customers in India. With a price tag of Rs 5.31 lakh, this stellar timepiece will be exclusively available at Ethos Watch Boutiques from December 2017 onwards.

“We are extremely proud to carry forward the Favre-Leuba legacy with the Bivouac 9000, the world’s first wristwatch with an aneroid barometer that measures altitude up to 9000 meters. This incredible timepiece is a watch that goes above and beyond the ordinary and has been inspired from its 1962 predecessor. 280 years of Favre-Leuba is certainly worth a celebration and what better way than creating this ultimate instrument for all altitudes. With this, we are redefining what has until now been thought to be technically impossible. The Raider Bivouac 9000 is indeed the ultimate instrument for all altitudes. I am delighted to bring this stellar timepiece to India which I hope will be loved by our customers here,” said a seemingly upbeat Thomas Morf, chief executive officer (CEO), Favre-Leuba.

The Raider Bivouac 9000, senior company officials said, is actually a homage to its legendary 1962 namesake, but has been improved and refined to make it capable of coping with the demands that are now placed on a highly functional instrument that is designed to be a reliable companion at extremely high altitudes. The Raider Bivouac 9000 measures altitude with the aid of an aneroid barometer.

While designing the Raider Bivouac 9000, Favre-Leuba took inspiration from its own legendary timepieces to create a watch with a modern interpretation of the brand’s characteristic design elements. Ensuring that the dial is perfectly legible in any conditions was the key. The style of the dial is minimalistic, with nothing unnecessary to distract the view from the important displays. Unlike the 1962 Bivouac, the new version is also water tight - this is because the air inlet in the case, which is required for the barometer, is protected by a fine but tough membrane made from a micro-perforated hydrophobic material. This membrane allows air but not water or dust particles to pass through.

“The Bivouac 9000 features a number of significant technical improvements and refinements. The most significant of these is the increase in the altitude it is capable of measuring from 3000 to 9000 meters. This required the use of innovative materials for the barometer and precise calculations for the height and diameter of the capsule as well as a new conversion mechanism for the altimeter,” pointed out Patrick Kury, chief technology officer, Favre-Leuba.

Spelling out details of the latest offer from the company’s stable, he said that the red central hand indicates the altitude on the bidirectional rotating bezel, which carries a scale divided into 50-meter steps, up to 3000 meters. One full clockwise rotation of the red central hand thus indicates a climb in altitude of 3000 meters. During a climb, the small red hand of the subdial located at 3 o’clock continues to turn too, until, after three full rotations of the central hand, it arrives at its final destination of 9000 meters above sea level. The bezel is held securely in place by a two-way ratchet mechanism that prevents it from being unintentionally moved to a different position.

The heart of the barometer is an airtight capsule made from a special alloy. The capsule expands when the air pressure drops as the wearer climbs and contracts when the air pressure rises during the descent. The expansion and contraction of the capsule triggers a linear movement, which is then converted into a rotational movement to indicate the altitude. The Raider Bivouac 9000 is also capable of displaying any changes in air pressure at the same altitude. The hectopascal (hPA) scale on the sub dial located at 3 o’clock displays the current air pressure on a scale ranging from 1013 to 300hPa.

Yashovardhan Saboo, chief executive officer, Ethos Watch Boutiques, on his parts, is excited too about adding the new one to their portfolio of offering. "We are delighted to have a heritage watch brand of the stature of Favre-Leuba, exclusively at our boutiques in India and offer this iconic time piece to our customers.” said Saboo.

“The Bivouac 9000 epitomises what the brand stands for: endurance and authenticity and its new capabilities takes watch making to new heights. We look forward to strengthen our healthy relation with the brand and support its growth in the region,” Saboo further said.

ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com