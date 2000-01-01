Dalmia Cement’s maiden brand campaign has robot Mr D

It’s cementing a stronger bond with the consumers directly. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited and an arm of the Rs 10,000 crore Dalmia Bharat Group, has now come up with its maiden brand campaign through television commercial (TVC) to connect directly with the customers. The maiden TVC on-DSP Cement, the premium brand from Dalmia Bharat Cement’s stable, created by J Walter Thompson (JWT) Kolkata and produced by Lemon Yellow Sun Films, clearly aims at positioning the brand as ‘The Dhalai Expert’.

The new campaign, saybrand experts, will mark a distinct shift as brand communications from cement players mostly talk of strong construction attributes, while the new one would talk about an inherent qualities of the brand using a robot, called Mr D.

“Dalmia DSP is the coming together of the best technological innovation and highest product quality to deliver durability for generations. Dalmia DSP plays a critical role in the lives of people and will continue to provide progressive ideas and thought leadership for the industry. We are here to stay and build the new world. The new DSP ad showcases the robot, Mr. D, who is the personification of the brand’s strong relationship with consumers through his life,” said B K Singh, senior executive director – group marketing, Dalmia Bharat Cement.

Significantly, top company officials claimed that Dalmia DSP offers first of its kind ‘Delta 25 Power’, ensuring dense tough concrete for lifelong solidity and carefree durability. Well-researched and scientifically formulated, it provides the construction with life-long stability. Besides, the breakthrough ‘BOPP Laminated’ packaging, which is completely water-resistant and tamper-proof with superior aesthetic look and feel, safeguards the quality of the cement till the point of consumption, they said.

The 75-year old third largest cement player in the country, has a current capacity of 25 MnT and growing regularly, across eight states and 11 manufacturing units. The company is also the third largest manufacturer of super-specialty cements used for oil wells, railway sleepers and air strips and is the country’s largest producer of slag cement.

The 40-second TVC directed by Vinod P Vijay with Arjun Mukherjee as the creative director, shows Mr D as a constant companion to a kid, in sun or rain throughout his life until he grows up. He is a constant friend & support right from days in the cradle, to the first baby steps to adolescence and finally as a grown-up. He is there as a teacher, a guardian angel, sometimes as a friend and at times just as a caregiver. And finally, when the moment arrives, he dons the expert hat and helps our protagonist and his wife choose the right material for their dream home. The film ends on an emotional high when the wife hands over their new-born toMr. D with the same trust and faith. Life turns a full circle and the single gesture drives home the point of lasting care and trust for generations to come.

“There were cement brands which were looked at from the manufacture’s viewpoint of strength and durability. Dalmia Bharat Cement decided to turn the table. Thus came the idea to introduce Mr. D, a friendly Robot which is a representation of the futuristic role played by DSP Cement as the Dhalai Expert providing the best solutions in a consumer’s life,” said Singh.

Mukherjee, VP & ECD of J Walter Thompson, Kolkata, said, “To justify the superiority of Dalmia DSP Cement we decided to build on the futuristic platform. However, the challenge was also to give an emotional hook to a technology product. We took extreme care to play up the softer attributes of the robot, so that he exudes certain warmth and makes the entire proposition a lot more believable.”

Explaining the rationale behind the campaign, the brand managers from the company said that a quick scan of most cement communications revealed an interesting fact. Almost all cement brands talked about the same thing, ‘strength’. A few also talked about strong construction, which is an intrinsic benefit of all cement. Dalmia Cement’s successful history and achievements over the past 75 years was based on being different and bringing new ideas or innovation. Thus the challenge in front was monumental. An idea needed to be generated that would be relevant for the category yet create a breakthrough for DSP Cement in the minds of the consumers.

ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com