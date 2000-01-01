Celebrating Womanhood

Forevermark is ushering in a new trend in India where singular diamonds will project an emotional value – the value of half carat through project resize. As Forevermark India president Sachin Jain says “We have a campaign – project resize – that defines emotional connect with a half carat diamond, a singular diamond that means something to a woman’s identity. The whole campaign is about celebrating the inner self of a woman.”

The Forevermark Half Carat programme claims to target the bold, brilliant self-determined women, who are confident of the choices they make. These jewellery pieces are designed with a diamond of half carat or more and holds the power and potential for versatility in affordability, design and emotional value for everyday wear, says the company.

Forevermark says it wants to capitalise on the economic empowerment of women and is doing both its branding and design strategy around this.

This campaign is being conceptualised and created by JWT.

In fact, after the runaway success of Capricci the nose pin campaign, followed by Credential that promoted the credibility of the diamond, Forevermark is developing marketing programmes around the half carat diamond to be able to tap into that really interesting insight around the hardest substance known to humankind that has survived billions of years, says Stephen Lussier, CEO Forevermark & EVP of The De Beers Group of Companies.

He says: “There’s an interesting research on femininity. Historically, the words strong and feminine would be seen as contradictions. Today majority of the women claim strength attributes to femininity. It’s a really big change what is feminine today and that’s what is our opportunity. We are developing the whole campaign around this.”

The Capricci campaign – the first India centric one – claims to embellish women’s beauty with originality and elegance. Conceptualised on the idea of ‘Wear What You Feel’, the campaign creatively depicts the different moods of a woman through seven nose pin jackets. In the commercial, the diamond at the core represents the beauty and inner strength of women while the different jacket shapes signify the various sentiments and the versatile personality of women.

The TVC takes us through the life of a modern Indian woman and showcases her many avatars and many facets and emotions of her life. Starting with her dressing up in front of the mirror ready to face the world, then putting in a hard day’s work as the dedicated corporate professional; the loving girlfriend, spending time with boyfriend on FaceTime; the shy girl who blushes when caught in conversation with her guy, the free-spirited compassionate girl that enjoys spending her time taking children for a drive in her car.

As Jain recalls: “When we did a diamond acquisition study we found that the second best jewellery type in India is not the ear-ring but the nose pin. We got together with our partners and decided to celebrate something this and designed a campaign – Capricci that provided a modern context to a very traditional offering – a way a younger consumer can relate to it.”

Similarly the Credential campaign launched in 2017, claims Jain, has given a lot of assurance to partners. The brand, he says, is repackaging its retail strategy. “Today when you go and buy a jewellery you will ideally have a salesman with a calculator who will count and say the amount of discount you will get. We are trying to alter it by a storytelling experience because people relate to stories. Our stores would show what the particular diamond really means and translate the meaning behind great designs,” he explains.

While the new slogan for Resize to Half Carat campaign is yet to come out, Forevermark is aggressively promoting through multi-city campaigns and events. Last year it had some 60 events.

India is second largest market for Forevermark and has surpassed the Americas. In terms of volumes China is first but seeing the growth, India may soon leave China behind, says Lussier.

“Our business in India is exceptional. People say the market is slow but not for us. We have doubled the business last year with 100 per cent growth and this year again we are going to double the growth,” he adds.

For Lussier there is a great connect between De Beers and Forevermark. He perceives De Beers as working on the social causes. “De Beers is more masculine, focused around the diamond expertise. Forevermark on the other hand has a different personality. It’s more vibrant, feminine and fast changing. We want this brand to have personality benefit but draw strength from its mother brand. We are striving to do that,” he explains.

According to Jain, the brand is present in 52 markets with 250 outlets and aims to target 280 outlets by next year.

“The idea is to slowly and surely get into places where we can get partners and grow the diamond business through voice share. Not necessarily swap their business to Forevermark but create a growth opportunity for diamonds. With one of our partners in east India we have opened 17 markets beyond Kolkata and Guwahati. We are in tier 4 and 5 cities like Asansol, Durgapur, where there is a huge demand. The consumers are convinced. As for volumes, we aim to do half a million diamonds by 2020. We are well versed to make that a reality,” he says.

Forevermark is also working with a lot of retail chains like Malabar Gold, Joyalukkas, TVZ, Senco Gold, GRT in south, to name a few.

While all other campaigns are being aggressively promoted, the brand is also back with its iconic slogan – 'A Diamond is Forever', first coined in 1947 by copywriter Frances Gerety. The brand has set up its biggest facility in Surat with $16 billion investment for inscription and grading.

Since 1947, its slogan has become widely popular and synonymous with the tradition of sealing a marriage proposal with a diamond.

The main idea behind the campaign is to focus on the meticulous selection process of diamonds that end up with the Forevermark inscription.

Diamonds are symbolic – not just for status or appearance, says Lussier. “They stand for something and historically they stood for love and commitment within a relationship – really powerful and I don’t want that to go away. Love isn’t going away and commitment isn’t going away either even as people are getting married later for higher education and work. Even when they don’t get married there’s still commitment to last in the West. Love is powerful and we want to stay with that. We are adding this new phenomenon where women are no longer defining themselves through their relationship. There’s also another thing – ‘my world outside my relationship and my family’ – something that’s a women’s own achievement. We aim to promote that feeling,” he interprets.

A diamond is forever, he says adding the modern woman needs diamonds instead of other perishable luxury items to remind of special events and moments of her life with a diamond. “That for us is a big opportunity because women are going to excel in their world and if we make our product to mark them, it’s a real priority,” says the CEO.

The #HeForShe campaign is one such seminal moment for the company and the brand, claims Lussier.

De Beers Group announced a three-year partnership with UN Women to accelerate the advancement of women across its organisation and invest $3 million to empower women in its diamond producing countries.

“We saw a product that was overwhelming and 95 per cent of all our diamonds are worn by women. The success of our products depends on the desire of women but again saw a mismatch when it comes to empowering women in our diamond producing nations. The UN initiative was to empower women at ground level, while our strategy is not anti-men,” says Lussier.

sudeshna.banerjee@mydigitalfc.com