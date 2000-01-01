PVR forays in F&B business

India’s largest multiplex chain PVR is stepping into the food and beverages (F&B) industry. The company is looking to increase their luxury offering with the opening of Simply Sushi at Select City Walk in Delhi and The Living Room – Gold Lounge by PVR at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon.

With the intent to consistently push horizons, in 2015 the brand introduced Japanese speciality on their menus inside the audi under the brand name – Simply Sushi. This was the first ever that any cinema chain globally, introduced this cuisine. Simply Sushi has now expanded across three cities in the country – Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai.

According to Chef Mayank Tiwari, Group Executive Chef, PVR – The Luxury Collection “Very recently this year, we have also introduced The Living Room, a concept that caters to an audience in search for sophisticated experiences, and is crafted as a cozy extension of a fictitious apartment designed from the 1950s. From the moment you step in, The Living Room pampers, stimulates and perhaps surprises your senses. “

“When at The Living Room, guests choose to indulge in Japanese delicacies handcrafted by Chef Yutaka Saito, as PVR’s in-house brand Simply Sushi promises the freshest and finest from the cuisine, sip on a cup of fresh brews and bite into fresh bakes from the high-end coffee bar or satiate your sweet tooth with rich and delicious smoothies in flavours such as red velvet and Oreo cookie.” Chef added.

The company is also have many plans for Indian market. It is in the process of introducing a newer F&B format in this financial Year. “I’m really hopeful of the new avtar which is intended to be launched in this financial year. “ Mayank said.

On asking how the company is planning to do branding and promotion for these two new launch, Chef said “The marketing way forward with all concepts under The Luxury Collection umbrella at PVR is to ensure a holistic 360 degree approach in everything we do. From offline integration to digital and mobile media vehicles, engagement with the media and onsite branding, we ensure all touchpoints are used to disseminate information.”

“The fact that we kept Japanese Simply Sushi and the whole luxury collection has also told our customers that we are very serious about the F&B offering we are providing and we are willing to walk extra miles to provide the best.” he added.

According to Chef Mayank the contribution of these two new line in PVR brand is really massive.

“In 10 years I think we continue in excel to being the market leaders and pioneers and as a trend setters” Chef said.

