Order momentum may continue for 2-3 quarters

The fourth quarter earnings of the capital goods sector saw most companies report improved performance after many quarters of disappointment and earnings cut. Commentary on end markets like power T&D led by SEB/O&G/roads/urban transport (metro)/railways/defence/water / genset/B&F were positive for the year ahead with improved viability of pipeline for fresh orders.

Corporates are relatively positive in terms of enquiry levels and project pip­elines. Companies believe awarding activity/momentum is likely to stay for next 2-3 quarters as the government tries to award increased number of projects with an eye on elections. The fact that the government is in the last year of its current term will expedite execution to showcase their achievement. Most companies continue to be confident of medium-term growth prospects, given the various initiatives by the government.

Being on the cusp of a change, we prefer companies with sustainable competitive advantage and those that can deliver sustained earnings growth to the next few years. Our preferred picks are L&T, Voltas, Cummins India, Crompton and Bharat Electronics.

Order inflow for the sector for our coverage universe was up 25 per cent YoY to Rs 981.4 billion. The inflow has been strong for the second consecutive quarter. Order book for the sector was up 6 per cent YoY to Rs 4.5 trillion. Commentary on end markets like power T&D led by state electricity board/oil &gas/roads-/urban transport (metro)/railways/defence/-water/genset was positive for the year ahead with improved viability of pipeline for fresh orders.

The Road sector saw record ordering for FY18 with more than Rs 1.4 trillion projects awarded, the momentum is likely to continue in the first half of FY19. The public spending in infrastructure, water, hydrocarbon and fertilisers continues to drive capex, while private capex has seen some green shoots in sectors like steel, cement and consumption related industries.

Many state governments are focusing on infrastructure development and emerging as important source of fresh orders for the sector. Most companies believe awarding activity/momentum should pick up over next two-three quarters before we enter a lean period ahead of elections.

Commentary on international markets was also better. Middle East/Africa markets are seeing signs of revival with improvement in crude prices compared to a year ago.

Sales for the quarter were up 13 per cent YoY to Rs 531 billion. Though sales growth has been positive for last 8 quarters, the growth was in the range of 4-8 per cent, while for and Q4, this has increased to 11 per cent and 13 per cent, partly aided by lower base effect. From contraction in FY14 to stronger growth in Q4FY18, the potential and the trajectory has changed.

The companies highlighted challenges on ground for execution has reduced over last several quarters, international sales continue to see good growth despite concerns of slowdown in various markets like ME/Africa/Europe. Sales for consumer-related segments (AC, fans, appliances, lighting and pumps) were up 19 per cent helped by the low base due to demonetisation and improving sentiments. Ebitda for the sector was up 24.3 per cent YoY to Rs 63.5 billion. Companies sounded cautious on increasing commodity and likely pressure on margins.

Capital goods companies in our coverage universe are trading at 21.5 times FY20E earnings in line with long-term average. With earnings coming out of a weak cycle and with possibility of upgrades, we expect above average valuation to sustain for the sector.