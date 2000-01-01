Marketing By Using Newsletters

Despite having several years of “experimentation” in the digital space, marketing professionals still have not understood that the principles of marketing remain the same. Only the rules in the digital world differ. I am not going to write about Internet marketing in this article. I intend to address a simpler marketing scenario involving the Internet. Just that this one is about using emails as a way to connect with prospects and that too using newsletters.

Today all of us send e-mail newsletters to a large number of prospects. There are email marketers in India who offer several types of services. These organisations charge you for the number of e-mails they would send your newsletter to, just as a direct mailing service provider. There are a few service providers in the US who will charge you a percentage of the business you generate through the e-mail contacts they have provided to you. Getting your email newsletter into your prospects’ in-boxes is not the real task, however. But making them read these newsletters is. Prospects are getting more sophisticated about e-mails. They are getting inundated with spam, and many know how to filter out what they don’t want to receive. So it is up to you to e-mail them something that they want to read. Here are a few pointers on how to accomplish that:

# Keep your e-mail newsletter informative. Its main purpose is to build awareness and credibility. If it generates sales, so much the better, but that is a secondary function. If you focus on providing information that is of interest and valuable to your prospects, something that would help their businesses, the better your chances that it makes it to their inboxes. Mind you, that is half the task done. Since most seasoned Internet addicts know how to weed out spams, avoid using phrases like “how to become a millionaire overnight” or “work from home and make Rs 75000 per month” or “Reply immediately” etc since these are typical spamming subjects.

# Keep your e-mail message brief. Confine it to one topic and make sure it is easy to read. The easier it is to read, the more it will be read. Have a very relevant subject heading so that only the real prospects will be interested in it. In any case, you do not need people who are not interested in your message – In contrast to Nigerian scam mails.

# Keep your topics consistent. You will be using your e-mail to establish credibility, so you want to concentrate on topics that only have to do with your business and helps theirs. This is very important and yet so few people and businesses practise this.

# Keep your newsletters in one “voice”. Use one writer (yourself, a designated member of your staff, etc.) for all your e-mail newsletters.

When you use multiple writers, you will project at the very least, slightly different points of view. This could affect your newsletter’s credibility.

# Keep your newsletters timely. Arrange your topics in a logical order that makes sense to your prospects. For instance, if you are providing information about how to deal with a holiday sales slump, send it in late March. And if your topic is about trade shows, you probably want to release it in winter when trade shows are going full steam.

# Plan six months worth of topics, and publish your newsletter at least every other week. The frequency will create awareness among your prospects.

Proper planning will enable you to publish worthwhile topics and achieve the credibility you want to establish with your prospects.

Now, how do you get prospects to subscribe to your newsletters? Here are some suggestions:

# Post your newsletter on your website and include an easy-to-fill-out subscription notice on all your web pages.

# Of course, if you want people to subscribe from your website, you need them to visit it, so include your website address on all your correspondence. The more people you get to visit your site, the more people you get to subscribe.

# Find applicable websites that host or post e-mail newsletters and get your information included on those sites.

Finally, when actually sending out your newsletter, don’t forget to include a notice in each one that instructs prospects how to unsubscribe. Be attentive to their changing needs. Their job descriptions may change, and they may no longer need or want to receive your newsletter.

Who knows, this little courtesy could make them more willing to pass subscription information on to another prospect of yours.

(The author spearheads execution and innovation for clients @CustomerLab)