Marketing & Business Intelligence

Quality and business excellence systems should be applied to marketing function as well, since enormous resources are invested in marketing year after year. If every other department and process can have quality systems integrated into it why should marketing be an exception?

Most businesses spend considerable amounts on driving marketing as a percentage of total revenue. Much of these spends are wasted. Many companies still go to market by instincts. They do not rigorously measure the impact of their marketing processes and operations; they do not have the data analytics needed to continuously improve the marketing process; and they do not allocate marketing resources based on an accurate assessment of the respective opportunities. In essence only a few companies really apply the rigorous processes of quality and business excellence when it comes to driving marketing processes. They also do not fully consider the interactions between various marketing processes, and the interactions between marketing and other business processes. Most important, they do not have the commitment or the tools to continuously improve the marketing process.

The first step in the continuous improvement journey calls for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of every marketing process such as customer acquisition, cross-selling of products and services, and customer retention.

Every marketing process should be increasingly cost-effective from a long-term customer lifetime value perspective. For example, the cost of acquiring a new customer should be measured and continuously reduced by developing better acquisition channels and more effective acquisition offers. Marketing processes with unacceptable long-term return on investment (ROI) should be detected, reengineered, or discontinued. For example, a channel of acquisition that produces, at a cost of Rs 20,000 per customer, new customers who return Rs 30.000 during their lifetimes should be dropped or reengineered.

The next step in this continuous improvement journey calls for improving marketing resource allocation. The ROI in every marketing process should be monitored, and resources shifted from less productive processes to more productive processes. For example, if the ROI in customer acquisition is 150 per cent, and the return on investment in customer retention is 180 per cent, resources should be diverted from acquisition to retention.

The next challenge is to continuously improve the integration of the marketing process with the new product development process, the organisational development process and other business processes. These require many interventions on a continuous basis. Even after doing all these, the journey does not end. It is a self-sustaining, never-ending process that, once started, feeds itself with a fraction of the incremental profits it generates. Its ultimate destination is zero wasted marketing resources.

The fuel that propels the process forward is marketing information. Its engines are the marketing database and the marketing knowledge base. The marketing database captures all the available information on the relationship between a company and its customers. The marketing database typically includes information describing all purchase events, customer satisfaction events, promotion events, and enquiry events. It also includes detailed descriptions of each customer’s acquisition source, acquisition date and demographic profile. This information enables the measurement of customer’s lifetime value, customer’s response to various marketing processes, and the corresponding ROI. The marketing knowledge base captures all the knowledge gained from implementing, measuring and continuously improving marketing processes. It typically contains such information as the relative efficiency of different acquisition channels. The marketing knowledge base should also capture information on relative ROI in various marketing processes and on the evolution of the efficiency of the major marketing process. It also captures information on the responses of customers to each marketing programme.

To be more conclusive to continuous improvement of the marketing process, both databases should be readily accessible to every marketing manager through user-friendly access tools. They should also be enhanced with marketing decision support systems and expert systems to further amplify their use.

Without a commitment to the continuous improvement of the marketing process, scarce resources will be allocated to unprofitable processes, while potentially profitable processes starve. As a marketer, you just cannot afford to let it happen in these times when everything is being questioned for accountability.

(The author spearheads execution and innovation for clients @CustomerLab)