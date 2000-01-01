Managing Constant Change

It may be an oxymoron but constant change is a reality here and now. You need to keep running faster in order to stay where you are. Whether you are a large company or small, or you as an individual. In an age where Michael Porter’s sustainable competitive advantage concept is irrelevant, where transient competitive advantages are plenty, and with volatile political and economic challenges including the current trade wars started off by Trump, enterprises need to worry about how to manage for the future. A future environment that is marked by unprecedented uncertainty layered on top of too many short cyclical economic turns.

One potentially helpful tool is scenario planning, which involves envisioning alternative versions of the future and generating strategic responses should one or more occur – a technique first developed by the Royal Dutch/Shell Group to deal with oil production and price shocks. Scenario planning avoids the dangers of single-point forecasts and allows companies to more rapidly modify its strategic responses as actual events unfold.

There is a strong buy-in for this school of thought led by LG of South Korea that swears by it. The old school of thinking is still budget forecasts and they will feel the pinch every quarter if they are not believers of scenario planning. Infosys is one company that follows scenario planning very seriously, especially what with their struggles with the new strategy and boardroom tussles.

Business strategists are adept at doing scenario planning, but how can a marketing team begin to develop scenarios for the future that might affect their business? One thing companies can do is come up with scenarios for the economy. Companies can identify major economic trends (such as, ‘big data will rule’ or ‘India will face religious segregation’). They should then create a list of uncertainties (for example, rural customers will become more Net-savvy or people migrating). The uncertainties can lead to a lot of variations on trends. If there’s a trend toward decreased dependence on access to quality supermarkets and products, one scenario is that there will be a major push toward alternative sources such as e-commerce sites, even for fashion products.

Companies can also develop scenarios with respect to competitors. What is it we might think our competitors would do; Typically, companies look at what competitors have done now and don’t bother much on what the competition may do in the future. And a firm can’t be too narrow in thinking about alternative scenarios. If we wee to roll back the tape, would Microsoft have ever considered Amazon as a competitor in the cloud business?

Once marketers have developed their scenarios, they must get their antennae up for what is happening. They need to have indicators that they track to know if those scenarios are starting to emerge. For example, I don’t know what the competition is doing, so I need to track how much their spending is, and where they are spending... and I also want to track their pricing. The second thing – and these are not either-or – is to develop contingency plans for what are the reasonable potential events in order to respond to a new environment. Contingency planning is an extremely important component. It may mean going down a different path than originally planned.

Potentially, a company could come up with hundreds of different scenarios as well as strategic responses. How can you narrow these down? You can group some of them together. For instance, you may have similar types of responses to various kinds of uncertainties. Group some of those responses together and then talk about whether there’s a general trend in what would end up happening. We can also apply the risk heat map to prioritise responses. As a practise I help companies do this quite extensively under our balanced scorecard practice. Even governments can use this to manage better.

There are several challenges for the scenario planning process. The biggest challenge is being able to think broadly enough; too often, we look at a narrow range of what could happen. You can do a number of interesting exercises to show this: A class was asked to guess the percentage of working couples that went to a movie last week. When you look at the extremes of the answers given, you won’t find the correct percentage in there.

To apply that idea to a corporate scenario, some of what a company wants to do is put it in the shoes of competitors but those competitors may have a totally different objective or portfolio. Some companies have gotten good at studying and understanding the mindset of their competitors.

To overcome this challenge and to drive your company to the next horizon, we have perfected a process and framework called Discovery Driven

Planning, with the guru of disruptive innovation, Rita McGrath. In this process, companies end up investing a little at a time to test assumptions, which are always specified in a range in order to drive the next step. Indian companies will indeed be able to walk the “entrepreneurial mindset” talk with this framework and mange the constant change remarkably.

(The author spearheads execution and innovation for clients @CustomerLab)